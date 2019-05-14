Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Markets, 2018-2019 & 2019-2027 - Adoption of AI Chips in Edge Devices is Expected to Boom

DUBLIN, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence Chip Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Segment; Type; and Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence chip market was valued at US$ 5,658.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 83,252.7 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 35.0% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



In last few years, Artificial intelligence and its applications such as Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Expert Systems, Automated Speech Recognition, AI Planning, and Computer Vision have gained considerable traction in terms of both R&D as well as use cases across the globe. Several industry verticals have implemented AI technology for numerous use cases to utilize real-time analytics with self-learning technology in order to gain useful business insights. The Artificial Intelligence chip market has enormous potential in industries such as Retail, BFSI, Automotive, IT and Telecom among many others.



North America is the leading region in the global Artificial Intelligence chip market followed by Europe. Due to the willingness to spend and adopt artificial intelligence powered solutions and services by all the verticals, the artificial intelligence chip market in North America contributes the largest market share during the forecast period.



The growing need for digitalization and smart technological solutions to implement intelligent business decisions have contributed substantially towards the growth of artificial intelligence chip market in North America. Other factors such as the surge in demand for smartphones, industrial automation, internet of things (IoT), smart cities, smart homes, robotic process automation are also boosting the growth of artificial intelligence chip market in this region.



5. Artificial Intelligence Chip Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing investments in AI chip start-ups will fuel the market during the forecast period

5.1.2 Availability of massive amount of data due to increasing proliferation of digital services across the globe

5.1.3 Real time consumer behaviour insights and increased operational efficiency are driving the adoption of AI across industries

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Data privacy and security concerns

5.2.2 Lack of infrastructure and technology know-how in third world countries

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising adoption of cloud-based computing across industries

5.3.2 Adoption of AI chips in edge devices is expected to boom in the forecast period

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 ASICs and application-specific custom/hybrid AI chips will be the future of AI chip market

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



