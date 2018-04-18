Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market 2018-2025: Focused on the Integration of AI with Unmanned Weapon Systems

The artificial intelligence in military market is projected to grow from USD 6.26 Billion in 2017 to USD 18.82 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.75% during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming a critical part of modern warfare. AI is able to handle massive amounts of military data in a more efficient manner as compared to conventional systems. It improves the self-control, self-regulation, and self-actuation abilities of combat systems, using inherent computing and decision-making capabilities.

The artificial intelligence in military market report primarily focuses on various military applications wherein AI is being deployed. Increase in funding from military research agencies and rise in R&D activities to develop advanced AI systems are key factors projected to drive the increased adoption of AI systems in the military sector.

The artificial intelligence in military market has been segmented on the basis of platform, offering, application, technology, and region. Based on application, the artificial intelligence in military market has been classified into information processing, warfare platform, threat monitoring & situational awareness, planning & allocation, cyber security, simulation & training, logistics & transportation, target recognition, battlefield healthcare, and others (NBC scenario monitoring and fire monitoring). The US and China are considered to be key markets for artificial intelligence in military.

Based on technology, the learning & intelligence segment is expected to lead the artificial intelligence in military market from 2017 to 2025. Governments of various countries, such as the US, India, China, Russia, and Germany, are increasingly investing in the field of artificial intelligence to develop highly-advanced AI systems for military applications.

Based on country, the US is estimated to account for the largest share of the artificial intelligence in military market in 2017. This market in China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025. The growth of the artificial intelligence in military market in China can be attributed due to rapid advances made in the field of artificial intelligence to modernize the country's armed forces. China recently revealed one such technological advance with a futuristic eye in the sky' warplane that can detect stealth vehicles.

The unreliability of AI algorithms and unavailability of structured data are key challenges to the growth of the artificial intelligence in military market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Military Artificial Intelligence Market

4.2 Military Artificial Intelligence Market For Land Platform, By Type

4.3 Military Artificial Intelligence Market For Airborne Platform, By Type

4.4 Military Artificial Intelligence Market For Naval Platform, By Type

4.5 Military Artificial Intelligence Software Market, By Type

4.6 Military Artificial Intelligence Market For Learning & Intelligence Technology, By Type

4.7 Military Artificial Intelligence Market, By Country And Platform

4.8 Military Artificial Intelligence Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand For Information Processing Leading To The Growth Of Big Data Analytics

5.2.1.2 Improving Computing Power And Increasing Development Of Chipsets Supporting Ai

5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption Of Cloud Services By Militaries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Absence Of Standards And Protocols For The Use Of AI In Military Applications

5.2.2.2 Protectionist Policies Leading To Limited Access To Military Platforms

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Improving Operational Efficiency Of Autonomous Systems

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption Of AI To Improve Planning, Logistics, And Transportation

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Concerns Related To The Sensitive Nature Of Military Data

5.2.4.2 Unreliability Of AI Algorithms

5.2.4.3 Unavailability Of Structured Data



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Trends

6.2.1 Advanced Analytics

6.2.2 Big Data Analytics

6.2.3 Artificial Neural Network

6.3 Innovation & Patent Registrations



7 Military Artificial Intelligence Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Warfare Platform

7.3 Cyber Security

7.4 Logistics & Transportation

7.5 Target Recognition

7.6 Battlefield Healthcare

7.7 Simulation & Training

7.8 Threat Monitoring & Situational Awareness

7.9 Information Processing

7.10 Others



8 Military Artificial Intelligence Market, By Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Land

8.2.1 Military Fighting Vehicles (Mfvs)

8.2.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (Ugvs)

8.2.3 Air Defense Systems

8.2.4 Command & Control Systems

8.2.5 Others

8.3 Naval

8.3.1 Naval Ships

8.3.2 Submarines

8.3.3 Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (Umvs)

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Airborne

8.4.1 Fighter Aircraft & Helicopter

8.4.2 Transport & Cargo Aircraft

8.4.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uavs)

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Space

8.5.1 Space Launch Vehicles

8.5.2 Satellites

8.5.3 Others



9 Military Artificial Intelligence Market, By Offering

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hardware

9.2.1 Processor

9.2.2 Memory

9.2.3 Network

9.3 Software

9.3.1 AI Solutions

9.3.2 AI Platforms

9.4 Services

9.4.1 Deployment & Integration

9.4.2 Upgrade & Maintenance

9.4.3 Software Support

9.4.4 Others



10 Military Artificial Intelligence Market, By Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Learning & Intelligence

10.2.1 Modeling & Simulation

10.2.2 Data Mining

10.2.3 Natural Language Processing

10.2.4 Deep Learning

10.2.5 Machine Learning

10.3 Advanced Computing

10.3.1 Quantum Computing

10.3.2 Neuromorphic Engineering

10.3.3 Supercomputing

10.4 AI Systems

10.4.1 Computer Vision

10.4.2 Virtual Reality

10.4.3 Virtual Agents



11 Military Artificial Intelligence Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.2 France

11.3.3 Germany

11.3.4 Russia

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 South Korea

11.5 Middle East

11.5.1 Israel



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Top Players In The Military Artificial Intelligence Market

12.3 Competitive Situations And Trends

12.3.1 Contracts

12.3.2 New Product Launches

12.3.3 Agreements, Acquisitions, Partnerships, Expansions, And Collaborations



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Lockheed Martin

13.2 Raytheon Company

13.3 Northrop Grumman

13.4 Thales Group

13.5 Ibm

13.6 Bae Systems

13.7 General Dynamics

13.8 Nvidia

13.9 Soartech

13.10 Sparkcognition

13.11 Charles River Analytics

13.12 Saic

13.13 Harris Corporation

13.14 Boeing

13.15 Leidos

13.16 Other Companies



