Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market 2018-2025: Focused on the Integration of AI with Unmanned Weapon Systems

The "Artificial Intelligence in Military Market by Offering (Software, Hardware, Services), Technology (Learning & Intelligence, Advanced Computing, AI Systems), Application, Platform, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The artificial intelligence in military market is projected to grow from USD 6.26 Billion in 2017 to USD 18.82 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.75% during the forecast period.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming a critical part of modern warfare. AI is able to handle massive amounts of military data in a more efficient manner as compared to conventional systems. It improves the self-control, self-regulation, and self-actuation abilities of combat systems, using inherent computing and decision-making capabilities.
The artificial intelligence in military market report primarily focuses on various military applications wherein AI is being deployed. Increase in funding from military research agencies and rise in R&D activities to develop advanced AI systems are key factors projected to drive the increased adoption of AI systems in the military sector.
The artificial intelligence in military market has been segmented on the basis of platform, offering, application, technology, and region. Based on application, the artificial intelligence in military market has been classified into information processing, warfare platform, threat monitoring & situational awareness, planning & allocation, cyber security, simulation & training, logistics & transportation, target recognition, battlefield healthcare, and others (NBC scenario monitoring and fire monitoring). The US and China are considered to be key markets for artificial intelligence in military.
Based on technology, the learning & intelligence segment is expected to lead the artificial intelligence in military market from 2017 to 2025. Governments of various countries, such as the US, India, China, Russia, and Germany, are increasingly investing in the field of artificial intelligence to develop highly-advanced AI systems for military applications.
Based on country, the US is estimated to account for the largest share of the artificial intelligence in military market in 2017. This market in China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025. The growth of the artificial intelligence in military market in China can be attributed due to rapid advances made in the field of artificial intelligence to modernize the country's armed forces. China recently revealed one such technological advance with a futuristic eye in the sky' warplane that can detect stealth vehicles.
The unreliability of AI algorithms and unavailability of structured data are key challenges to the growth of the artificial intelligence in military market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Military Artificial Intelligence Market
4.2 Military Artificial Intelligence Market For Land Platform, By Type
4.3 Military Artificial Intelligence Market For Airborne Platform, By Type
4.4 Military Artificial Intelligence Market For Naval Platform, By Type
4.5 Military Artificial Intelligence Software Market, By Type
4.6 Military Artificial Intelligence Market For Learning & Intelligence Technology, By Type
4.7 Military Artificial Intelligence Market, By Country And Platform
4.8 Military Artificial Intelligence Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Demand For Information Processing Leading To The Growth Of Big Data Analytics
5.2.1.2 Improving Computing Power And Increasing Development Of Chipsets Supporting Ai
5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption Of Cloud Services By Militaries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Absence Of Standards And Protocols For The Use Of AI In Military Applications
5.2.2.2 Protectionist Policies Leading To Limited Access To Military Platforms
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Improving Operational Efficiency Of Autonomous Systems
5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption Of AI To Improve Planning, Logistics, And Transportation
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Concerns Related To The Sensitive Nature Of Military Data
5.2.4.2 Unreliability Of AI Algorithms
5.2.4.3 Unavailability Of Structured Data
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technological Trends
6.2.1 Advanced Analytics
6.2.2 Big Data Analytics
6.2.3 Artificial Neural Network
6.3 Innovation & Patent Registrations
7 Military Artificial Intelligence Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Warfare Platform
7.3 Cyber Security
7.4 Logistics & Transportation
7.5 Target Recognition
7.6 Battlefield Healthcare
7.7 Simulation & Training
7.8 Threat Monitoring & Situational Awareness
7.9 Information Processing
7.10 Others
8 Military Artificial Intelligence Market, By Platform
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Land
8.2.1 Military Fighting Vehicles (Mfvs)
8.2.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (Ugvs)
8.2.3 Air Defense Systems
8.2.4 Command & Control Systems
8.2.5 Others
8.3 Naval
8.3.1 Naval Ships
8.3.2 Submarines
8.3.3 Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (Umvs)
8.3.4 Others
8.4 Airborne
8.4.1 Fighter Aircraft & Helicopter
8.4.2 Transport & Cargo Aircraft
8.4.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uavs)
8.4.4 Others
8.5 Space
8.5.1 Space Launch Vehicles
8.5.2 Satellites
8.5.3 Others
9 Military Artificial Intelligence Market, By Offering
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hardware
9.2.1 Processor
9.2.2 Memory
9.2.3 Network
9.3 Software
9.3.1 AI Solutions
9.3.2 AI Platforms
9.4 Services
9.4.1 Deployment & Integration
9.4.2 Upgrade & Maintenance
9.4.3 Software Support
9.4.4 Others
10 Military Artificial Intelligence Market, By Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Learning & Intelligence
10.2.1 Modeling & Simulation
10.2.2 Data Mining
10.2.3 Natural Language Processing
10.2.4 Deep Learning
10.2.5 Machine Learning
10.3 Advanced Computing
10.3.1 Quantum Computing
10.3.2 Neuromorphic Engineering
10.3.3 Supercomputing
10.4 AI Systems
10.4.1 Computer Vision
10.4.2 Virtual Reality
10.4.3 Virtual Agents
11 Military Artificial Intelligence Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.2 France
11.3.3 Germany
11.3.4 Russia
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 South Korea
11.5 Middle East
11.5.1 Israel
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Top Players In The Military Artificial Intelligence Market
12.3 Competitive Situations And Trends
12.3.1 Contracts
12.3.2 New Product Launches
12.3.3 Agreements, Acquisitions, Partnerships, Expansions, And Collaborations
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Lockheed Martin
13.2 Raytheon Company
13.3 Northrop Grumman
13.4 Thales Group
13.5 Ibm
13.6 Bae Systems
13.7 General Dynamics
13.8 Nvidia
13.9 Soartech
13.10 Sparkcognition
13.11 Charles River Analytics
13.12 Saic
13.13 Harris Corporation
13.14 Boeing
13.15 Leidos
13.16 Other Companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j3cs86/global_artificial?w=5
