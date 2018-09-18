Global Artificial Lift (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive Cavity Pump, Others) Market 2013-2017 & 2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Artificial Lift Market - By Lift Technology (Beam Lift, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive Cavity Pump, Others), By Mechanism, By Application, By Region and By Country - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global artificial lift market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 4.6% during 2018 - 2023, primarily driven by rising number of rigs across the world.



The report analyses the artificial lift market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023. North America region is the biggest market in the current period and expected to lead in forecast period. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth backed by rising demand of hydrocarbon and investment in exploitation of conventional and non-conventional resources in China and India.

The global market of Artificial Lift is mainly driven by rising number of rig counts and wells completion activities in conventional and non-conventional fields. Rising demand and price of hydrocarbons led to the development in upstream sector and drive oilfield service and equipment market accompanied with artificial lift market.



The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Artificial Lift Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report



Global Artificial Lift Market (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

- Artificial Lift Market - Sizing, Growth, Forecast

- Analysis By Artificial Lift Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive Cavity Pump, Others)

- Analysis By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted)

- By Application (Onshore, Offshore)



Other Report Highlights

- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Challenges

- Market Trends

- Porter Five Force Analysis

- SWOT Analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Global Oil & Gas Industry Scenario



5. Global Artificial Lift Market Environment



6. Global Artificial Lift Market : Growth and Forecast

6.1 Global Artificial Lift Market : By Value (2013-2017)

6.2 Global Artificial Lift Market : By Value (2018-2023)



7. Global Artificial Lift Market - Segment Analysis

7.1 Global Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

7.2 Global Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

7.3 Global Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

7.4 Global Artificial Lift Market -By Regional Analysis, By Value- (2013-2023)



8. North America Artificial Lift Market: An Analysis

9. North America Artificial Lift Market: Country Analysis

10. Latin America Artificial Lift Market: An Analysis

11. Latin America Artificial Lift Market: Country Analysis



12. Europe Artificial Lift Market: An Analysis

13. Europe Artificial Lift Market: Country Analysis

14. Asia Pacific Artificial Lift Market: An Analysis

15. Asia Pacific Artificial Lift Market:Country Analysis

16. MENA Artificial Lift Market: An Analysis

17. MENA Artificial Lift Market: Country Analysis



18. Market Dynamics

18.1 Global Artificial Lift Market Growth Drivers

18.2 Global Artificial Lift Market Challenges

18.3 Global Artificial Lift Market Trends



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1 Porter's Five Force Model

19.2 SWOT Analysis



20. Company Profiles

20.1 Weatherford

20.2 Schlumberger

20.3 Baker Hughes, a G.E company

20.4 Borets International limited

20.5 Dover Corporation

20.6 Halliburton

20.7 National Oil Varco

20.8 Novomet



