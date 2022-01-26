Global Artificial Turf Market Outlook & Forecasts 2022-2027, Featuring Controlled Products, Shaw Industries, SportGroup, Tarkett, TenCate Grass and Victoria PLC

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Turf Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial turf market is expected to reach a volume of 2863.56 million square feet and a revenue of USD 12.68 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.75% by revenue during the forecast period.



The emergence of hybrid technology and artificial turf with anti-bacterial properties & natural components, including cork and others, is leading to the development of the market. The growth is attributed to the constant innovation by the artificial turf players in the market and the development of an upgraded product with better features and functionality. The application of the product is no longer limited to just sports but has expanded to other areas like landscaping purposes for indoor and outdoor settings. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing the usage of biodegradable materials to develop eco-friendly solutions. Moreover, the advent of recyclable products and customized products offers significant growth opportunities to the top artificial turf manufacturers in the industry.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the artificial turf market:

R&D Activities and Advancement in Technologies

Growing Need for Environmental Protection

Increasing Participation in Sports

Cost-Effectiveness in Long Run

Greater Resiliency in All Weather Conditions

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Increasing the participation of women will positively impact the artificial turf industry growth Special initiatives are being taken to encourage women's participation in sports. For instance, the UK government is implementing several initiatives, such as organizing women's sports conferences to create awareness about the benefits of sports and fitness activities.

The low maintenance cost of artificial turf as it eliminates the need for pesticides, fertilizers, and irrigation, is driving demand in the artificial grass market. Artificial turf does not require mowing, eliminating the need to purchase expensive lawnmowers.

The property of Artificial turfs to withstand extreme weather conditions is driving the global artificial grass turf market. For instance, artificial turf prevents the sports arena from getting muddy in the rainy season, while it prevents grass freezing in winters.

The artificial turf market is segmented by:

Installation Type

Fiber Base Material

Application

Infill Material

Pile Height

Distribution Channel

Geography

ARTIFICIAL TURF MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global artificial turf market for flooring installation will witness an absolute growth of 52.76% during the forecast period. The development is attributed to the expanding artificial turf installation on flooring across various areas. Also, the government of different developing countries such as China , India , and others is increasingly making investments to construct public parks and recreational facilities, which is expected to push the demand for artificial turf for flooring installation.

, , and others is increasingly making investments to construct public parks and recreational facilities, which is expected to push the demand for artificial turf for flooring installation. Polyethylene-based artificial turf is non-porous, preventing it from holding odors, making it one of the best artificial turf on the market. It also allows to quickly wash down the waste, thereby avoiding the growth of bacteria. It can also enable the turf to withstand higher temperatures and is suitable for high-traffic areas. Therefore, it is gaining high prominence in various sports fields that are highly intense such as football, rugby, and others.

Market Segmentation by Installation Type

Flooring

Wall Cladding

Market Segmentation by Fiber Base Material

Polyethylene

Nylon

Polypropylene

Market Segmentation by Application

Contact Sports

Non-Contact Sports

Commercial

Residential

Market Segmentation by Infill Material

Petroleum Based

Plant & Mineral Based

Sand Based

Market Segmentation by Pile Height

Long (>40mm

Medium (20-40mm)

Short (<_0mm___li>

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

Europe : European region accounted for the highest share in the artificial turf industry. The high share is attributed to the wide adoption of the product among various end-users such as hospitality, airports, corporate offices, and others. The aviation sector is also supporting the industry across the region. The presence of many airports and the construction of new ones are expected to boost product demand.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in the artificial turf industry are Controlled Products, Shaw Industries, SportGroup, Tarkett, TenCate Grass Group, and Victoria PLC.

The key players heavily invest in research and development to launch innovative products. Tarkett has over 150 employees dedicated to the R&I center, one of the largest artificial turf companies.

Fostering partnerships with other vendors in high-demand regions will benefit smaller vendors in the market.

Key Vendors

Controlled Products

Shaw Industries

SportGroup

Tarkett

TenCate Grass

Victoria PLC

Other Prominent Vendors

Act Global

CCGrass

Creative Recreation Solutions (CRS)

Diamond Artificial Grass

ForeverLawn

Global Syn-Turf

K&B JUNWOO

Matrix Turf

Nurteks

RhinoTurf Synthetic Turf

SIS Pitches

Sports & leisure Group

Soccer Grass

Tru-lawn

ForestGrass



