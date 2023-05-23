Global Artificial Turf Market Report 2023: Replacement of Natural Grass with Artificial Turf in Sports Stadiums Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Turf Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global artificial turf market grew from $4.49 billion in 2022 to $4.87 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The artificial turf market is expected to grow to $6.83 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Major players in the artificial turf market are DowDuPont, Tarkett, Victoria PLC, Act Global, SIS Pitches, Matrix Turf, Nurteks Hali, Limonta, Challenger Turf Inc., ForeverLawn, K&B JUNWOO Co. Ltd., GreenFields BV, Hatko Sport, CoCreation Grass Co Ltd., and SIS Pitches.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The artificial turfs market consists of sales of polyamide, polybutylene, and Teflon. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Artificial turf refers to any of several synthetic, carpet-like materials used to cover patios, football and baseball fields, and other surfaces to simulate turf made from eco-friendly materials that can be used in all kinds of weather due to their high durability and all-weather utility, making them a popular choice for commercial and residential purposes such as landscaping and lawns.



Western Europe was the largest region in the artificial turf market in 2022. The regions covered in the artificial turf market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of material used in artificial turfs are polyethylene, polypropylene, nylon, and others. Polyethylene is a thermoplastic with a variable crystalline structure that is lightweight and durable. Polyethylene artificial turfs are realistic-looking grass. Due to its properties such as water absorption, toughness, and ductile strength, this is generally used for landscaping and lawns. Artificial turfs are installed in floors and wall cladding for residential, commercial, and sports applications.



The replacement of natural grass with artificial turf in sports stadiums is expected to propel the growth of the artificial turf market. Artificial turf offers social and health benefits in terms of the capacity to sustain heavy use and accessibility of the sports stadiums Stadium authorities are increasingly adopting plans to replace natural grass surfaces with synthetic turf to provide high-quality sports ground surfaces.

For instance, according to The National Football League, a sports association in the United States, in April 2021, Bank of America Stadium has done the transition from natural grass to artificial turf in time before the Carolina Panthers pre-season, which was scheduled in August 2021.

The decision to the replacement of the natural grass with artificial field turf was made to guarantee a consistent surface for not only the Panthers but also for other events. This will be made even for the Charlotte Football Club of Major League Soccer, which will begin playing at BOA in 2022, college football games, and concerts. Therefore, the replacement of natural grass with artificial turf in sports stadiums is driving the growth of the artificial turf market.



Technological advancement and continuous innovations are shaping the artificial turf market. This trend is being followed by the companies operating in the turf or grass industry to provide exceptional quality and real value for their customers with standout products including unmatched lifetime warranties, commitment to sustainability and the industry's leading safety ratings.

For instance, in February 2021, SYNLawn, a US-based manufacturer of artificial grass unveiled its new category of product enhancements and offerings which will include soy content, additional color options, advanced drainage, and Super Yarntechnology. Super YarnTM technology represents a significant step forward in the development of synthetic turf products.

By combining three incredible features into one extruded grass yarn formulation, SYNLawn's Super Yarn technology transforms the turf industry. Super Yarn is the first of its kind artificial grass fiber, combining Sanitized antimicrobial technology with DualChillTM IR reflective technology and StatBlockTM anti-static technology at the molecular level.



The countries covered in the artificial turf market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Artificial Turf Market Characteristics



3. Artificial Turf Market Trends And Strategies



4. Artificial Turf Forwarding Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Artificial Turf Forwarding Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Artificial Turf Forwarding Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Artificial Turf Forwarding Market



5. Artificial Turf Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Artificial Turf Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Artificial Turf Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Artificial Turf Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Artificial Turf Market, Segmentation By Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Nylon

Other Material Types

6.2. Global Artificial Turf Market, Segmentation By Installation, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Flooring

Wall Cladding

6.3. Global Artificial Turf Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

Sports

7. Artificial Turf Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Turf Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Artificial Turf Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e6bl5m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets