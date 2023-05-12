Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market Report 2023: Surge in Demand for Ready-to-Eat Products Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market Outlook to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aseptic carton packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2035.

The growth of the market can be attributed to growing demand for beverages among people, followed by surge in demand for ready-to-eat products.

Additionally, rise in investment for food & beverage industry, along with upsurge in wastage of food is also estimated to boost the growth of the market. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 24,000 Million by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of about USD 12,400 Million in the year 2022.

The global aseptic carton packaging market is segmented into numerous segments which includes, segmentation by packaging, and by end-user. By packaging, the market is segmented into standard/base shape, slim, square, and others.

By the end of 2035, the standard/base shape segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 12,200 Million, up from a revenue of close to USD 5,800 Million in the year 2022. Shift in customer preferences away from preservatives and many other harsh ingredients in liquid food packing is one of the major factor anticipated to boost the growth of the segment.

On the basis of region, the global aseptic carton packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 11,200 Million by the end of 2035.

Moreover, in the year 2022, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 5,300 Million. Rising demand for quality and convenience products, a change in consumer lifestyle, and the growth of the dairy beverage market are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. An Outline of the Aseptic Carton Packaging Market

2. Assumptions and Abbreviations

3. Research methodology & Approach

4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Makers

5. Forces of the Market Constituents

6. Government Regulations

7. Technology Transition and Adoption Analysis

8. Industry Risk Analysis

9. Global Economic Outlook: Challenges for Global Recovery and its Impact on Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market

10. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market

11. Industry Pricing Benchmarking & Analysis

12. Industry Growth Outlook

13. Industry Supply Chain Analysis

14. Carton Packaging in Food & Beverage

15. Analysis of Aseptic Paper Packaging Market by Thickness

16. Cross Analysis of Aseptic Paper Packaging Thickness w.r.t. End-User

17. Analysis on Aseptic Carton Packaging Market

18. Analysis on Aseptic Carton Packaging in Food & Beverage Market

19. Market Share of Manufacturers for Aseptic Carton Packaging in Food & Beverage

20. Market Share of Manufacturers for Aseptic Carton Packaging in Dairy

21. Analysis on Aseptic Carton Packaging Material Category

22. Aseptic Carton Packaging Material Category

23. Usage of Aluminum in Aseptic Carton Packaging in Food & Beverage and Dairy Industry

24. End User Analysis

25. Competitive Landscape

26. Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market Outlook

27. North America Aseptic Carton Packaging Market Outlook

28. Europe Aseptic Carton Packaging Market Outlook

29. Asia Pacific Aseptic Carton Packaging Market Outlook

30. Latin America Aseptic Carton Packaging Market Outlook

31. Middle East & Africa Aseptic Carton Packaging Market Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Tetra Pak

Elopak

Mondi

SIG

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

UFlex Ltd. (Asepto)

IPI S.r.l.

LAMI PACKAGING (KUNSHAN) CO. Ltd.

Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.

Heli Packaging Technology (Qingzhou) Co. Ltd.

Greatview Beijing Trading Co. Ltd

