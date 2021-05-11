Global Aseptic Packaging Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Uflex, Stora Enso and Sonoco Products Among Others

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aseptic Packaging Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global market for aseptic packaging is likely to prosper at a CAGR of 9.24% through the projected period 2021-2028.



The market for aseptic packaging is primarily motivated by factors such as enhanced recycling rates, growing demand for products with extended shelf life, and rising demand for processed food. Globally, consumers are demanding products having a longer shelf life, along with easy usage. This has compelled companies to develop alternate packaging solutions, which are cost-effective and protect the products from deteriorating.



However, the volatile cost of raw materials and complications faced during manufacturing are negatively impacting the development of the aseptic packaging market.



Regional Outlook

The global aseptic packaging market comprises the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



The Asia-Pacific is likely to observe the fastest growth rate in the aseptic packaging market over the estimated years. The region's market is primarily driven by countries like China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and others. The increase in disposable income, urbanization, and rise in demand for F&B products due to growing populations, are majorly encouraging the adoption of aseptic packaging across the region.



Furthermore, there is substantial growth in the Chinese beverage industry over the past few years. This growth in the food and beverage industry is likely to augment the demand for aseptic packaging, thereby fueling the aseptic packaging market in the Asia-Pacific region.



Competitive Outlook

The companies that have gained popularity in the aseptic packaging market include Uflex Limited, Stora Enso Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, SIG Combibloc Group AG, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Tetra Laval International SA, Reynold Group Holdings Plc, Mondi Plc, DS Smith Plc, Elopak AS, Bemis Company Inc, Amcor Plc, Schott AG, and Sealed Air Corporation.



Mondi Plc is a global paper and packaging company supplying pulp, packaging paper, and paper products. It primarily manufactures consumer packaging products, uncoated fine paper, and specialty products, including release liner. The company's products are used for applications in multiple industries, such as automotive, hygiene, chemicals, and agriculture. Its product portfolio includes various types of cartons, including aseptic carton packaging. It has operations globally, with headquarters based out in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Aseptic Packaging Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Aseptic Packaging Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Increase in Government Expenditure on Healthcare

2.2.2. Vials, Prefilled Syringes, and Ampoules is Anticipated to Grow at a Highest CAGR

2.2.3. Increased Adoption of Electrical Resistance Heating Techniques

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Industry Components

2.7. Key Market Strategies

2.7.1. Product Launches

2.7.2. Partnerships & Agreements

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Enhanced Recycling Rates for Packaging

2.8.2. Reduced Rate of Cold Chain Logistics

2.8.3. Growing Demand for Products With Extended Shelf Life

2.8.4. Rising Demand for Processed Food

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Volatile Cost of Raw Materials

2.9.2. Complications in Manufacturing

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Increasing Preference for Plastics Due to Low Costs

2.10.2. Adoption of Advanced Tools for Aseptic Packaging



3. Global Aseptic Packaging Market Outlook - by Type

3.1. Carton

3.2. Bags and Pouches

3.3. Bottles and Cans

3.4. Vials, Prefilled Syringes, and Ampoules

3.5. Other Types



4. Global Aseptic Packaging Market Outlook - by Material

4.1. Paper & Paperboard

4.2. Plastics

4.3. Metals

4.4. Glass

4.5. Other Materials



5. Global Aseptic Packaging Market Outlook - by Industry Vertical

5.1. Beverage

5.2. Healthcare

5.3. Food

5.4. Other Industry Verticals



6. Global Aseptic Packaging Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market by Type

6.1.2. Market by Material

6.1.3. Market by Industry Vertical

6.1.4. Country Analysis

6.1.4.1. United States

6.1.4.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Market by Type

6.2.2. Market by Material

6.2.3. Market by Industry Vertical

6.2.4. Country Analysis

6.2.4.1. United Kingdom

6.2.4.2. Germany

6.2.4.3. France

6.2.4.4. Spain

6.2.4.5. Italy

6.2.4.6. Russia

6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Market by Type

6.3.2. Market by Material

6.3.3. Market by Industry Vertical

6.3.4. Country Analysis

6.3.4.1. China

6.3.4.2. Japan

6.3.4.3. India

6.3.4.4. South Korea

6.3.4.5. Asean Countries

6.3.4.6. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Market by Type

6.4.2. Market by Material

6.4.3. Market by Industry Vertical

6.4.4. Country Analysis

6.4.4.1. Brazil

6.4.4.2. Mexico

6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa

6.5.1. Market by Type

6.5.2. Market by Material

6.5.3. Market by Industry Vertical

6.5.4. Country Analysis

6.5.4.1. United Arab Emirates

6.5.4.2. Turkey

6.5.4.3. Saudi Arabia

6.5.4.4. South Africa

6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Amcor plc

7.2. Bemis Company Inc

7.3. Ds Smith plc

7.4. Elopak As

7.5. Mondi plc

7.6. Reynold Group Holdings plc

7.7. Sonoco Products Company

7.8. Smurfit Kappa Group plc

7.9. Sig Combibloc Group AG

7.10. Stora Enso Oyj

7.11. Tetra Laval International Sa

7.12. Sealed Air Corporation

7.13. Schott AG

7.14. Uflex Limited



8. Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.2. Sources of Data

8.3. Research Methodology



