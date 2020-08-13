Global Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aseptic Paper Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aseptic Paper Packaging market accounted for $9,894.31 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $17,646.29 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing demand for light-weight packaging, lower production cost, and rising demand for consumer-friendly packages. However, the lack of methods for recycling is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Aseptic paper packaging is a method of packaging liquids or liquid-based contents in a clean sustainable packaging product. Its key benefit is that it ensures a greater shelf-life for the content without refrigeration. It also helps in maintaining the integrity and original characteristics of the contents to be retained over a longer period.



By end-user, the dairy products segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the increasing consumption for dairy products all over the world. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the growth of food industries in the region coupled with the rise in disposable income of the people.



Some of the key players in Aseptic Paper Packaging Market include Amcor Limited, Tetra Pak International, Evergreen Packaging, Nippon Paper Industries, Elopak, TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material, Nampak Ltd, Refresco Gerber, Gammagroup Industriegter Handelsges, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co, Weyerhaeuser Company, SIG Combibloc Obeikan, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Lami Packaging Co, Mondi Ltd, IPI s.r.l, and Uflex Ltd.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aseptic Paper Packaging Market, By Paper Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard

5.3 Bleached paperboard



6 Global Aseptic Paper Packaging Market, By Packaging Structure

6.1 Introduction

6.2 6 Layer

6.3 4 Layer

6.4 3 Layer



7 Global Aseptic Paper Packaging Market, By Thickness

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Less Than 240m

7.3 240 to 260m

7.4 260 to 280m

7.5 More Than 280m



8 Global Aseptic Paper Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Gable Top Cartons

8.3 Flat Top Cartons



9 Global Aseptic Paper Packaging Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceuticals

9.3 Dairy Products

9.3.1 Yogurt

9.3.2 Milk

9.4 Beverages

9.4.1 Alcoholic

9.4.2 Fruit Juice

9.4.3 Carbonated



10 Global Aseptic Paper Packaging Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Amcor Limited

12.2 Tetra Pak International

12.3 Evergreen Packaging

12.4 Nippon Paper Industries

12.5 Elopak

12.6 TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material

12.7 Nampak Ltd

12.8 Refresco Gerber

12.9 Gammagroup Industriegter Handelsges

12.10 Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co

12.11 Weyerhaeuser Company

12.12 SIG Combibloc Obeikan

12.13 Clearwater Paper Corporation

12.14 Lami Packaging Co

12.15 Mondi Ltd

12.16 IPI s.r.l

12.17 Uflex Ltd



