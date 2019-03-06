Global Aspergillosis Drugs Market Report 2019-2023 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors - Astellas Pharma, Gilead, Johnson & Johnson Services, Merck Sharp & Dohme, and Pfizer
Mar 06, 2019, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aspergillosis Drugs Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aspergillosis drugs market will register a CAGR of almost 4% by 2023.
Strategic alliances to trend in the market. Pharmaceuticaq companies are working in collaboration for the development of medications for the treatment of aspergillosis. These alliances can enhance R&D activities for new drugs for the management of aspergillosis. Such alliances help companies to develop therapeutic drugs which can be introduced quickly into the market.
Market Overview
Increasing awareness of aspergillosis
To create awareness about aspergillosis and other diseases and treatment options and avoid delay in diagnosis, the Aspergillus Website, funded by the Fungal Infection Trust in partnership with the University of Manchester, was created. The site provides detailed information about the fungus Aspergillus and the diseases it causes.
Increasing popularity of generic drugs
The development of generic drugs is simple, and less time taking and also requires minimal R&D expenditure than the innovator drugs. Thus, the launch of generic drugs in lesser price than the innovator drugs id diluting and hampering the growth of the aspergillosis drugs market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Astellas Pharma and Gilead, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising strategic alliances and the increasing awareness of aspergillosis, will provide considerable growth opportunities to aspergillosis drugs manufactures.
Astellas Pharma, Gilead, Johnson & Johnson Services, Merck Sharp & Dohme, and Pfizer are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Triazoles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 10: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Astellas Pharma
- Gilead
- Johnson & Johnson Services
- Merck Sharp & Dohme
- Pfizer
PART 14: APPENDIX
