Global Aspergillosis Drugs Market Report 2019-2023 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors - Astellas Pharma, Gilead, Johnson & Johnson Services, Merck Sharp & Dohme, and Pfizer

DUBLIN, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aspergillosis Drugs Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aspergillosis drugs market will register a CAGR of almost 4% by 2023.

Strategic alliances to trend in the market. Pharmaceuticaq companies are working in collaboration for the development of medications for the treatment of aspergillosis. These alliances can enhance R&D activities for new drugs for the management of aspergillosis. Such alliances help companies to develop therapeutic drugs which can be introduced quickly into the market.

Market Overview



Increasing awareness of aspergillosis



To create awareness about aspergillosis and other diseases and treatment options and avoid delay in diagnosis, the Aspergillus Website, funded by the Fungal Infection Trust in partnership with the University of Manchester, was created. The site provides detailed information about the fungus Aspergillus and the diseases it causes.



Increasing popularity of generic drugs



The development of generic drugs is simple, and less time taking and also requires minimal R&D expenditure than the innovator drugs. Thus, the launch of generic drugs in lesser price than the innovator drugs id diluting and hampering the growth of the aspergillosis drugs market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Astellas Pharma and Gilead, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising strategic alliances and the increasing awareness of aspergillosis, will provide considerable growth opportunities to aspergillosis drugs manufactures.



Astellas Pharma, Gilead, Johnson & Johnson Services, Merck Sharp & Dohme, and Pfizer are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Triazoles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 10: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Astellas Pharma

Gilead

Johnson & Johnson Services

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Pfizer

PART 14: APPENDIX



