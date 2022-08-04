Global Asset Management System Market to Reach $33.29 Billion by 2027

Aug 04, 2022, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Asset Management System Market (2022-2027) by Asset, Solution, Function, Industry Verticals, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
The Global Asset Management System Market is estimated to be USD 20.42 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 33.29 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.27%.
Market Segmentations
The Global Asset Management System Market is segmented based on Asset, Solution, Function, Industry Verticals, and Geography.
- By Asset, the market is classified into Electronic Asset, Manufacturing, Personnel Equipment, and Returnable Transport Asset.
- By Solution, the market is classified into Barcode, Label, Mobile Computers, Radio Frequency Identification, and Real-Time Location System.
- By Function, the market is classified into Check in/Check out Management, Location and Movement Tracking, and Repair & Maintenance.
- By Industry Verticals, the market is classified into Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, Industrial Manufacturing, Manufacturing Segments, and Process Industries.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Asset Management System Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Asset Management System Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Adoption of Advanced Technologies
- Optimization Of Supply Chain Efficiency and Time Saving Platform
- Proliferation Of GPS In Vehicle Tracking
Restraints
- High Cost and Security Issues of The System
Opportunities
- Technological Advancements Such as Image-Based Barcode Readers
- Rise In Sales Due to E-Commerce and Online Platforms
Challenges
- Large Amount of Data Content and Associated Complexities
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Asset Management System Market, By Asset
7 Global Asset Management System Market, By Solution
8 Global Asset Management System Market, By Function
9 Global Asset Management System Market, By Industry Verticals
10 Americas' Asset Management System Market
11 Europe's Asset Management System Market
12 Middle East and Africa's Asset Management System Market
13 APAC's Asset Management System Market
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Company Profiles
16 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Asset Infinity
- Asset Panda
- AssetCloud
- AssetExplorer
- AssetSonar
- BMC Software
- CEIPAL TalentHire
- EZOfficeinventory
- FAMS Assets Management
- Horizon ERP
- Kaizen Software Solutions
- Lansweeper
- ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus
- Microsoft Asset Management
- Ramco EAM
- Samanage
- SapphireIMS
- ServiceNow Asset Management
- Spiceworks
- Spine Assets
- Symphony SummitAI
- Xmplar
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6f0re7
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article