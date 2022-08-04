Global Asset Management System Market to Reach $33.29 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Asset Management System Market (2022-2027) by Asset, Solution, Function, Industry Verticals, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The Global Asset Management System Market is estimated to be USD 20.42 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 33.29 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.27%.



Market Segmentations

The Global Asset Management System Market is segmented based on Asset, Solution, Function, Industry Verticals, and Geography.

By Asset, the market is classified into Electronic Asset, Manufacturing, Personnel Equipment, and Returnable Transport Asset.

By Solution, the market is classified into Barcode, Label, Mobile Computers, Radio Frequency Identification, and Real-Time Location System.

By Function, the market is classified into Check in/Check out Management, Location and Movement Tracking, and Repair & Maintenance.

By Industry Verticals, the market is classified into Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, Industrial Manufacturing, Manufacturing Segments, and Process Industries.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Asset Management System Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Asset Management System Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adoption of Advanced Technologies

Optimization Of Supply Chain Efficiency and Time Saving Platform

Proliferation Of GPS In Vehicle Tracking

Restraints

High Cost and Security Issues of The System

Opportunities

Technological Advancements Such as Image-Based Barcode Readers

Rise In Sales Due to E-Commerce and Online Platforms

Challenges

Large Amount of Data Content and Associated Complexities

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Asset Management System Market, By Asset



7 Global Asset Management System Market, By Solution



8 Global Asset Management System Market, By Function



9 Global Asset Management System Market, By Industry Verticals



10 Americas' Asset Management System Market



11 Europe's Asset Management System Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Asset Management System Market



13 APAC's Asset Management System Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Asset Infinity

Asset Panda

AssetCloud

AssetExplorer

AssetSonar

BMC Software

CEIPAL TalentHire

EZOfficeinventory

FAMS Assets Management

Horizon ERP

Kaizen Software Solutions

Lansweeper

ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus

Microsoft Asset Management

Ramco EAM

Samanage

SapphireIMS

ServiceNow Asset Management

Spiceworks

Spine Assets

Symphony SummitAI

Xmplar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6f0re7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets