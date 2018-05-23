Global Asset Tracking Market 2018-2023: Total global asset tracking market will reach $27.1B by 2023, growing at 14.8% CAGR

This report evaluates asset tracking technologies, solutions, and ecosystem including major players. The report assesses the impacts of various use case specific considerations in terms of asset technology and solution selection. The report also analyzes the market outlook for asset tracking globally, regionally, and by major country in each region.

The asset tracking market is rapidly transforming from the early days of fixed asset monitoring and functional assessment via rudimentary Machine-to-Machine (M2M) technologies. A new environment is developing in which assets may be portable or highly mobile with varying asset sizes, uses cases, and industries.

Advancements in miniaturization and communications have made lower value asset tracking more practical, expanding the range of potential industries and asset types. The advent of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) solutions leveraging M2M and other supporting technologies enables anytime, anywhere, any type of asset tracking.

Quantitative data and forecasts include market segmentation by technology, connection type, range of mobility, location requirements, and by industry vertical from 2018 to 2023.

For example, the Asset Tracking by Software forecast includes:

Asset Condition Monitoring Software

Asset Tracking Software

Blockchain Based Storage and Authentication Software

Communication (Asset to Asset/M2M) Software

Cost and Audit Management Software

Data Storage and Analytics Software

Edge Based Data Processing Software

Enterprise Asset Management Software

Fixed Asset Inventory Management Software

Procurement Management Software

Select Report Findings:

Rapid growth of Real-time Location Systems (RTLS): 19.7% CAGR through 2023

Blockchain will become an important part of asset tracking software and services

Total global asset tracking market will reach $27.1B by 2023, growing at 14.8% CAGR

by 2023, growing at 14.8% CAGR The global asset tracking services market for AI-driven assets will grow at 40.3% through 2023

North America region will hold the largest market share for the asset tracking market at 37.1%

Target Audience:

AI companies

Blockchain companies

M2M and IoT companies

Logistics services companies

Systems integration companies

Smart city integration companies

Data management and analytics companies

Asset tracking software and services companies

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Defining Asset Tracking

2.2 Asset Tracking System

2.3 Asset Tracking Segmentation

2.4 Business Drivers for Asset Tracking

2.5 Technology Considerations



3 Asset Tracking Solution Considerations

3.1 Fixed vs. Portable vs. Mobile Assets

3.2 Solution Needs

3.2.1 Inventory Management

3.2.2 Asset Control and Redirection

3.2.2.1 Asset Tracking vs. Asset Control

3.2.2.2 Real-time vs. Non-real-time Tracking and Location

3.2.2.3 Asset Location Precision and Movement Frequency

3.2.2.4 Alignment with Workforce (Human Assets)

3.2.3 Asset Management

3.3 Asset Tracking Software

3.4 Asset Value

3.4.1 High Value Assets

3.4.2 Medium Value Assets

3.4.3 Low Value Assets

3.5 Data Management and Analysis

3.5.1 Big Data Tools

3.5.2 Predictive Analytics

3.6 Technology Replacement Cycle (2G to 3G to LTE and 5G)



4 Asset Tracking Companies and Solutions

4.1 Actsoft Inc.

4.2 ASAP Systems

4.3 AssetPanda

4.4 AT&T

4.5 CalAmp

4.6 Fleet Complete

4.7 Gigatrack

4.8 Microsoft Corporation

4.9 OnAsset Intelligence Inc.

4.10 Oracle Corporation

4.11 Spireon Inc.

4.12 Sprint

4.13 Tenna

4.14 Trimble Inc.

4.15 Verizon

4.16 Zebra Technologies

4.17 SAP SE

4.18 Epicor Software Corporation

4.19 JDA Software

4.20 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

4.21 Honeywell International Inc.

4.22 Ubisense Group Plc.

4.23 Topcon Corporation

4.24 Datalogic S.P.A

4.25 Mojix Inc.

4.26 Impinj Inc.

4.27 Sato Holdings Corporation

4.28 TomTom International BV

4.29 IBM Corporation

4.30 Telit



5 Asset Tracking in Industry Verticals

5.1 Aviation and Aerospace

5.2 Commercial Vehicles and Fleet Tracking

5.3 Local and State Government

5.4 Manufacturing and Warehousing

5.5 Personal Vehicles

5.6 Public Transportation

5.7 Shipping and Construction

5.8 Healthcare and Medical



6 Asset Tracking Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018 - 2023

6.1 Global Asset Tracking Market Forecasts 2018 - 2023

6.1.1 Total Asset Tracking Market

6.1.2 Asset Tracking Market by Segment

6.1.2.1 Asset Tracking Market by Hardware

6.1.2.2 Asset Tracking Market by Software

6.1.2.3 Asset Tracking Market by Service

6.1.3 Asset Tracking Market by Asset Type

6.1.4 Asset Tracking Market by Function

6.1.5 Asset Tracking Market by Application

6.1.6 Asset Tracking Market by Deployment

6.1.7 Asset Tracking Market by Mobility Type

6.1.7.1 Asset Tracking Mobility Market by Mobile

6.1.8 Asset Tracking Market by Connection Type

6.1.8.1 Asset Tracking Market by Cellular Connection Type

6.1.9 Asset Tracking Market by Organization

6.1.10 Asset Tracking Market by Industry Vertical

6.1.11 AI Driven Asset Tracking Market

6.1.11.1 AI Driven Asset Tracking Market by Segment

6.1.11.2 AI Driven Asset Tracking Market by AI Technology

6.2 Regional Asset Tracking Market Forecasts 2018 - 2023

6.3 Asset Tracking IoT Smart Device Unit Shipment 2018 - 2023

6.4 Asset Tracking Location Determination Technology Unit Shipment 2018 - 2023

6.5 Asset Tracking Software Unit Shipment 2018 - 2023



7 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.3 Automotive Companies

7.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.5 Communication Service Providers

7.6 Computing Companies

7.7 Data Analytics Providers

7.8 Equipment (Asset Tracking) Providers

7.9 Networking Equipment Providers

7.10 Networking Security Providers

7.11 Semiconductor Companies

7.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.13 Software Providers

7.14 Smart City System Integrators

7.15 Automation System Providers

7.16 Social Media Companies

7.17 Workplace Solution Providers

7.18 Enterprise and Government



