Global Asset Tracking Market Report 2023: Increase in Demand from Third-party Logistics Companies Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asset Tracking Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global asset tracking market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.9% during 2023-2030.
This report on global asset tracking market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global asset tracking market by segmenting the market based on component, deployment type, end user, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the asset tracking market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in Demand from Third-party Logistics Companies
- Increasing Adoption of IoT Devices for Asset Tracking
Challenges
- High Cost
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Component
- Hardware
- Software
by Deployment Type
- Cloud Based
- On-Premise
by End User
- Transportation and Logistics
- Aviation
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Food and Beverages
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
