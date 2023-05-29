Global Asset Tracking Market Report 2023: Increase in Demand from Third-party Logistics Companies Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asset Tracking Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global asset tracking market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.9% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Actsoft Inc

Asset Panda

ASAP System

AT & T Inc

Fleet Complete

GigaTrak (P&T Solutions Inc)

OnAsset Intelligence Inc

Oracle Corporation

Spireon Inc

Touma Incorporated (Asap systems)

Trimble Inc

Ubisense limited

Verizon Communications Inc

Zebra Technologies Corporation

This report on global asset tracking market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global asset tracking market by segmenting the market based on component, deployment type, end user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the asset tracking market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Demand from Third-party Logistics Companies

Increasing Adoption of IoT Devices for Asset Tracking

Challenges

High Cost

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Component

Hardware

Software

by Deployment Type

Cloud Based

On-Premise

by End User

Transportation and Logistics

Aviation

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

