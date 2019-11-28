Global Assistive Robotics Market Outlook Report 2018 & 2019-2027: Physically Assistive Robots Likely to have Huge Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Assistive Robotics - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Assistive Robotics Market accounted for $3.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $17.69 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.



Increasing occurrence of strokes and spinal cord injuries and expanding insurance coverage for therapeutic exoskeletons and robotic surgeries are the factors driving the market growth. However, the necessity to put up with various industrial standards and certifications may hinder market growth.



An assistive robot is a gadget that can detect, process tangible data, and perform activities that advantage individuals with incapacity and seniors. The goal of Assistive Robotics is to create wise assistive robots to connect with people in social human-robot cooperations (HRI) so as to keep up or even improve remaining social, psychological and full of feeling working.



By Type, Physically Assistive Robots segment held is likely to have a huge demand due to the escalating cases of spinal cord injuries leading to an increase in the adoption of exoskeleton robots in rehabilitation centers, and by individuals with disabilities.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the shortage of trained care workers, coupled with the rising geriatric population.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Assistive Robotics Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Socially Assistive Robots

5.3 Physically Assistive Robots

5.4 Mixed Assistive Robots

5.4.1 Neurosurgical Robotic Systems

5.4.2 Laparoscopic Robotic Systems

5.4.3 Orthopedic Robotic Systems

5.5 Other Types



6 Global Assistive Robotics Market, By Mobility

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mobile

6.3 Stationary



7 Global Assistive Robotics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Handicap Assistance

7.3 Surgery Assistance

7.4 Elderly Assistance

7.5 Public Relation

7.6 Defense

7.7 Industrial

7.8 Companionship

7.9 Other Applications



8 Global Assistive Robotics Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Kinova Robotics

10.2 ReWalk Robotics

10.3 Fourier Intelligence

10.4 Cyberdyne

10.5 SoftBank Robotics

10.6 Blue Frog Robotics

10.7 Barrett Technology

10.8 Intuitive Surgical

10.9 Focal Meditech

10.10 Hocoma

10.11 Ekso Bionics

10.12 F&P Robotics

10.13 Rex Bionics

10.14 DreamFace Technologies

10.15 CT Asia Robotics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bokkxj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

