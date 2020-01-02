Global Atherectomy Devices Market Outlook to 2026 - A $957.8 Million Global Opportunity with Lucrative Opportunities in Asia-Pacific

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Atherectomy Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Type (Directional Atherectomy, Rotational Atherectomy, Orbital Atherectomy, Laser Atherectomy), by Regions, and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global atherectomy devices market size is expected to reach USD 957.8 million by 2026, based on this report. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.



The demand for atherectomy devices market is anticipated to boost over the forecast period due to rapidly rising incidence of target diseases such as peripheral artery disease. Favorable patient outcomes with minimally invasive procedures is also driving demand of atherectomy devices for peripheral vascular interventions.



New technologies and product approvals are expected to boost the market for orbital and laser atherectomy devices over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2018, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) signed an agreement with Aerolase Corp. to co-develop a new laser atherectomy device. The agreement gave CSI an opportunity to leverage Aerolase's FDA cleared proprietary laser technology. The new laser atherectomy system will be used for treating multiple forms of peripheral arterial diseases



Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest

In 2018, the directional atherectomy segment held the largest market share owing to their capability of collecting the shaved plaque in a collecting space, which reduces the risk of barotrauma, dissection, and neointimal hyperplasia.

Laser atherectomy devices is expected to the fastest growing segment over the next 8 years. Laser technique is perceived as to have more precision in plaque removal and cause fewer complications. It is also believed to result in lesser incidence of restenosis.

Geographically, North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. A high prevalence of Peripheral Artery Diseases (PAD) in this region is one of the key reasons for high demand of atherectomy. Almost 8.5 million people suffer from PAD in the U.S., resulting in an annual economic burden of nearly USD 160 million .

held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. A high prevalence of Peripheral Artery Diseases (PAD) in this region is one of the key reasons for high demand of atherectomy. Almost 8.5 million people suffer from PAD in the U.S., resulting in an annual economic burden of nearly . Asia Pacific is anticipated to observe the fastest growth over the coming years. Improving economic conditions leading to increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, especially cardiovascular and peripheral, is the key reason for this growth.

is anticipated to observe the fastest growth over the coming years. Improving economic conditions leading to increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, especially cardiovascular and peripheral, is the key reason for this growth. Some of the key industry contributors are Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiovascular Systems Inc., Medtronic (Covidien), Spectranetics, VOLCANO CORPORATION, Avinger Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Straub Medical AG, ST. JUDE MEDICAL, BARD Peripheral Vascular, Cardinal Health (Cordis), and Terumo IS.

Companies Profiled



Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Medtronic plc.

Spectranetics

VOLCANO CORPORATION

Avinger Inc.

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V

Straub Medical AG

ST. JUDE MEDICAL

Bard Peripheral Vascular

CARDINAL HEALTH (CORDIS)

TERUMO MEDICAL CORPORATION

