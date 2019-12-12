Global Athletic Footwear Market Report 2019-2023 - Market Nears the $140 Billion Mark by 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Athletic Footwear Market (by Product Type, End-Users & Region): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global athletic footwear market is estimated to reach US$139.19 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.89% for the period spanning 2018-2023.



The growth of the market has been driven by rising fitness clubs memberships, growing popularity of outdoor sports, escalating economic growth, mounting e-commerce retail sales and increasing obesity rates. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include rising penetration of premium athletic footwear shops, upsurge in outdoor activities, increasing healthcare awareness and increasing preference for an automated machine. However, the growth of the market would be challenged by excessive reliance on technology and the rising dominance of counterfeit athletic footwear products.



The global athletic footwear market is categorized on the basis of product type and end-users. On the basis of product type, the global athletic footwear market can broadly be divided as running shoes, sports shoes, hiking shoes and others. In terms of end-users, the global market can be categorized into men, women and children.



The fastest-growing regional market is Europe due to an ongoing change in the fashion trends, rapid purchase of footwear through domestic quick service distributors (QSD) such as e-commerce and noteworthy surge in the visits of health centres, spas & clubs. North America represents one of the largest athletic footwear markets and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels. Asia Pacific region is an emerging market where growth lies in the increasing influence of exercise culture amongst the populace, increasing popularity of outdoor games and growing demand of functional/sports shoes for various sports such as football, hockey & cricket in China, Japan and India.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global athletic footwear market, segmented on the basis of segment and consumer types.

The major regional and country markets ( North America , Europe and Asia Pacific ) have been analyzed.

, and ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Puma SE, Skechers USA , Inc., ASICS Corporation and Under Armour, Inc.) are also presented in detail.



Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Sportswear

1.3 Athletic Footwear

1.4 Types of Athletic Footwear

1.5 Supply Chain of Athletic Footwear

1.6 Distribution Channels of Athletic Footwear



2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Athletic Footwear Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Athletic Footwear Market by Product Type

2.2.1 Global Running Shoes Market Forecast by Value

2.2.2 Global Sports Shoes Market Forecast by Value

2.2.3 Global Hiking Shoes Market Forecast by Value

2.2.4 Global Others Shoes Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Athletic Footwear Market by End Users

2.4 Global Athletic Footwear Market Volume Forecast

2.5 Global Athletic Footwear Market Value by Region



3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Athletic Footwear Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 The U.S. Athletic Footwear Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 The U.S. Athletic Footwear Market by Product Type

3.1.4 The U.S. Running Shoes Market Forecast by Value

3.1.5 The U.S. Sports Shoes Market Forecast by Value

3.1.6 The U.S. Hiking Shoes Market Forecast by Value

3.1.7 The U.S. Athletic Footwear Market by End Users

3.1.8 The U.S. Athletic Footwear Market Volume Forecast

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 RoW



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Fitness Club Memberships

4.1.2 Growing Popularity of Outdoor Recreation

4.1.3 Escalating Economic Growth

4.1.4 Mounting E-Commerce Retail Sales

4.1.5 Increasing Obesity Rates

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Upsurge in Outdoor Activities

4.2.2 Rising Penetration of Premium Athletic Footwear Shops

4.2.3 Growing Adolescence Population Count

4.2.4 Increasing Healthcare Awareness

4.2.5 Growing Preference for Athleisure

4.2.6 Increasing Preference for Automated Machines

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Rising Dominance of Counterfeit Athletic Footwear Products

4.3.2 Excessive Reliance on Technology



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Global Market Share Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

5.2 The U.S. Athletic Footwear Market

5.2.1 Key Players - US Market Share Comparison

5.3 Europe Athletic Footwear Market

5.3.1 Key Players - Europe Market Share Comparison



6. Company Profiles

6.1 NIKE, Inc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Adidas AG

6.3 Puma SE

6.4 Skechers USA, Inc.

6.5 ASICS Corporation

6.6 Under Armour Inc.



