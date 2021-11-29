Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market (2021 to 2026) - by Application, Technology and Geography

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market (2021-2026) by Application, Technology, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market is estimated to be USD 5.32 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.86 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.12%.



Market Dynamics

The major factors driving the growth of the global atomic spectroscopy market are the rising older population, improved healthcare infrastructure, rising food safety concerns, and increased healthcare spending. The increase in demand for the product to aid in the drug safety process and medical research, the growth in government investments in atomic spectroscopy technology, as well as the introduction of worldwide CGMP & CGDP certification for pharmaceutical excipients are Further driving the market growth. In addition, the innovation and new product releases provide lucrative prospects and growth opportunities for the global atomic spectroscopy market.

However, the high costs of maintenance and procurement and Inadequate funds for initial set-up and instrumentation are restraining the expansion of the atomic spectroscopy industry. In addition, the lack of skilled and trained professionals is expected to create challenges for the market growth.



Market Segmentation



The Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market is segmented further based on Application, Technology, and Geography.



By Application, the market is classified into environmental testing, food & beverage testing, geochemical/mining, industrial chemistry, petrochemical, and pharmaceuticals & biotechnology. Amongst all, the environmental testing segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Technology, the market is classified as Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS), Elemental Analyzers, Inductively Coupled Plasma-Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES), Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS), X-Ray Diffraction (XRD), And X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF). Amongst all, Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Adeptrix Corp, Agilent Technologies, Inc, AMETEK Inc, Analytik Jena AG, Aurora Biomed Inc, Avantor, Inc, Bruker Corporation, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



