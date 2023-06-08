Global Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Report 2023: Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Audible & Visual Signaling Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Audible and Visual Signaling Devices estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Strobe Beacons, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lighting segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $339.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Audible and Visual Signaling Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$339.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$333.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$323.8 Million by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Safety at Work Place Throws the Focus on Audible and Visual Signaling Devices

An Introduction to Audible & Visual Signaling Devices

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Developing Regions Emerge as Core Markets for AV Signaling Devices

Revenue Contribution of Developed Regions Remains High

Product Segment Analysis

Strobe Beacons Dominate the Market

Lighting Systems: Another Major Product Category

Bells & Horns Remain Sought After Industrial Safety Tools

Growing Importance of Fire Alarms

Economic Scenario and its Influence on AV Signaling Devices Market

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for AV Signaling Devices

High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed Emphasis on Audible and Visual Signaling Devices: Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousand) in the World by Region

Growing Emphasis on Industrial Safety Creates Fertile Environment for Growth of Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Market

Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth

Market Stands to Gain from Rapidly Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 and 'Smart Factory' in the Global Industrial Landscape

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies (2020E): Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines

Global Manufacturing CAPEX Spending (In US$ Million) by Sector for the Period 2016-2018

Industrial IoT Gives Impetus to Market Expansion

Oil & Gas Sector: Major Consumer of AV Signaling Devices

Sustained Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Ensuing Demand for Oil Bodes Well for Market Expansion: Global Crude Oil Production (in Mt) by Region for the Years 2014, 2016 and 2018

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of Company (2017-2019)

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Enterprises Rely on AV Signaling Devices to Ensure Workplace Safety

AV Signaling Devices Gain Traction in Food & Beverage Facilities

Product Innovations & Improvements

Growth in LED Lighting Solutions to Propel the Market for AV Signaling Devices

Flourishing E-Commerce Sector to Drive Growth Opportunities

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

