Global Audiological Devices Markets, 2022: Focus on Hearing Aids, Measurement/Testing Devices, & Cochlear Implants

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The Global Market is further analyzed for overall Hearing Aids in terms of Thousand Units. Additionally, the Global Market for Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA) market is analyzed in terms of US$ Thousand.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Audiological Devices in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:



Hearing Aids (Behind-the-Ear, In-the-Ear, & Canal Hearing Aids)

Measurement/Testing Devices (Otoscopes, Audiometers, Impedence Analyzers, Hearing Aid Analyzers, & Others)

Cochlear Implants.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Hearing Aids

Behind-the-Ear Hearing Aid

In-the-Ear (ITE) Hearing Aid

Canal Hearing Aids

Measurement/Testing Devices

Otoscopes

Audiometers

Impedance Analyzers

Hearing Aid Analyzers

Other Measurement/Testing Devices

Cochlear Implants

Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA) Implants



2. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW AND ANALYSIS

Audiology Devices - A Review

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Hearing Aids Market Review

Cochlear Implants - The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors

Emerging Markets - Underpenetrated with Immense Growth Potential

Overcoming Social Stigma - Critical to Boost Penetration

Hearing Loss - Global Landscape

A Snapshot of Global Hearing Loss Statistics

Rising Prevalence of Age-Related Hearing Loss

Increasing Hearing Impairment among Younger Population



3. HEARING AIDS - MARKET DYNAMICS

Innovations Drive Penetration of Hearing Aids

Next-Generation Hearing Aids to Extend Functionality beyond Hearing

Wearables/Hearables - An Emerging Alternative

PSAPs Draw Attention

Smart Glasses - Heralding a New Revolution

RIC/RITE Hearing Aids Gain Share

Hearing Aid Suppliers Eye Rechargeable Batteries

Market Ramps Up Miniaturization

Digital Technology Takes Precedence

Binaural Fittings Market to Grow

Consumers Demand More Value-Added Features

Customization - The Driving Force behind Product Specialization

Growing Need to Curb Healthcare Costs to Spur Demand for Audiology Devices

E-Commerce Boom to Buoy Growth in Hearing Aids Market

Hearing Aids and the World of Connectivity

Exciting Possibilities Afforded by Hearing Aid Compatible Smartphones

Mobile Hearing Apps Ecosystem Continues to Expand

Disposable Hearing Aids



4. HEARING AIDS MARKET - KEY STATS

Better Reimbursement Structure Improves Penetration of Hearing Aids

A Review of Subsidy/Reimbursement System for Hearing Aids in Select Regional Markets



5. HEARING IMPLANTS - MARKET REVIEW

Primer

Expanding Aging Population Drives Sales of Cochlear Implants

Low Penetration of CI Implants - Opportunity Indicator

Cochlear Implants Reimbursements: A Review (Recent Past)

Manufacturers Eye Emerging Markets

Bilateral Implantation Catches Up

Diversity Exists in Adoption of Regional Binaural Hearing Devices

Robust Prospects for BAHI



6. DISTRIBUTION MARKET DYNAMICS

Major Distribution Channels for Hearing Aid Manufacturers

Public Organizations

Independent Audiologists

Large Retail Chains & Independent Retail Stores

Direct Sales Outlets

An Analysis of Hearing Aid Cost Structure



7. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Audiology: A Prologue

Human and Technical Aids

Audiological Devices

Classification of Audiological Devices

Hearing Aids

History of Hearing Aids

Types of Hearing Aids

Behind-The-Ear (BTE)

Open-Fit Mini Behind-The-Ear

Receiver in the ear (RITE) or receiver in the canal (RIC)

In-the-Ear (ITE)

Canal Hearing Aids

In-the-Canal (ITC)

Completely-in-the Canal (CIC)

Invisible in the Canal (IIC) hearing aids

Broader Classification of Hearing Aids

Conventional Hearing Aids

Programmable Hearing Aids

Digital Hearing Aids

Technology - Analog Vs. Digital

Disposable Hearing Aids

Hearing Aids Batteries

Common Problems Associated with Use of Hearing Aids

Common Cold Affects Functioning of Hearing Aids

Hygiene Problems Associated with Hearing Aids

Prevention of Transmission

Measurement/Testing Devices

Otoscopes

Video Otoscopes

Audiometers

Audiogram

Working of an Audiogram

Audiogram Interpretation

Audiometric Tests

Impedance Analyzers

Hearing Aid Analyzers

Other Measurement/Testing Devices

Cochlear Implants

Cochlear Implant Technology

Beneficiaries of Cochlear Implant

Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA) Implants



8. AN INSIGHT INTO THE HUMAN AUDITORY SYSTEM

The Hearing Process

Nature and Types of Hearing Loss

Determining the Level of Hearing Impairment

Hearing Impairments

Conductive Hearing Loss

Sensor Neural Hearing Loss (SNHL)

Noise Induced Hearing Loss

Congenital Hearing Loss

Common Causes of Hearing Loss

Presbycusis

Diseases



9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Hearing Aid Market

Leading Players in the Global Hearing Aid Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for GN ReSound, Sivantos Group, Sonova, Starkey, Widex, William Demant, and Others

Hearing Aids Market: Products and Distribution Presence of Key Competitors

Product Mix of Leading Players in the Hearing Aids Market

Consolidation in the Hearing Aids Industry

M&A en route (1990s-2016) - Making of Big 6 in the Global Hearing Aids Market

Consolidation Activity in the Hearing Aids Industry: Select Key Acquisitions 2006-2018

Manufacturers Increase Presence in Retail Space

Brief Review of Key Players

Leading Hearing Aid Brands

Growing Number of Choices Intensify Competition

Product Diversification - the New Mantra to Beat Competition

Higher R&D Costs and Patent Situation

Hearing Implants Market

Cochlear Faces Strong Competition

Leading Players in the Global Cochlear Implant Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Advanced Bionics, Cochlear, Med-EL, and Oticon Medical

Competition in the BAHI Market

Leading Players in the Bone-anchored Hearing Systems (BAHS) Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Cochlear, Med-EL, Oticon Medical and Others

Cost Advantages in CI Implants

Chinese Manufacturers Foray into Cochlear Implants Market

Measurement/Testing Devices



9.1 Focus on Select Global Players



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



11. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



12. COMPANY PROFILES



