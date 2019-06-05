Global Audiological Devices Markets, 2022: Focus on Hearing Aids, Measurement/Testing Devices, & Cochlear Implants
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The Global Market is further analyzed for overall Hearing Aids in terms of Thousand Units. Additionally, the Global Market for Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA) market is analyzed in terms of US$ Thousand.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Audiological Devices in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Hearing Aids (Behind-the-Ear, In-the-Ear, & Canal Hearing Aids)
- Measurement/Testing Devices (Otoscopes, Audiometers, Impedence Analyzers, Hearing Aid Analyzers, & Others)
- Cochlear Implants.
The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AUDITDATA A/S (Denmark)
- Cochlear Limited
- GN ReSound A/S (Denmark)
- Med-EL Medical Electronics (Austria)
- Natus Medical Incorporated (USA)
- Sivantos Pte. Ltd (Singapore)
- Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland)
- Advanced Bionics Corporation (USA)
- Phonak AG (Switzerland)
- Starkey Hearing Technologies (USA)
- Widex A/S (Denmark)
- William Demant Holding A/S (Denmark)
- Bernafon AG (Switzerland)
- Oticon A/S (Denmark)
- Oticon Medical AB (Sweden)
- Sonic Innovations, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Hearing Aids
Behind-the-Ear Hearing Aid
In-the-Ear (ITE) Hearing Aid
Canal Hearing Aids
Measurement/Testing Devices
Otoscopes
Audiometers
Impedance Analyzers
Hearing Aid Analyzers
Other Measurement/Testing Devices
Cochlear Implants
Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA) Implants
2. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW AND ANALYSIS
Audiology Devices - A Review
Growth Drivers and Restraints
Hearing Aids Market Review
Cochlear Implants - The Fastest Growing Product Segment
Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors
Emerging Markets - Underpenetrated with Immense Growth Potential
Overcoming Social Stigma - Critical to Boost Penetration
Hearing Loss - Global Landscape
A Snapshot of Global Hearing Loss Statistics
Rising Prevalence of Age-Related Hearing Loss
Increasing Hearing Impairment among Younger Population
3. HEARING AIDS - MARKET DYNAMICS
Innovations Drive Penetration of Hearing Aids
Next-Generation Hearing Aids to Extend Functionality beyond Hearing
Wearables/Hearables - An Emerging Alternative
PSAPs Draw Attention
Smart Glasses - Heralding a New Revolution
RIC/RITE Hearing Aids Gain Share
Hearing Aid Suppliers Eye Rechargeable Batteries
Market Ramps Up Miniaturization
Digital Technology Takes Precedence
Binaural Fittings Market to Grow
Consumers Demand More Value-Added Features
Customization - The Driving Force behind Product Specialization
Growing Need to Curb Healthcare Costs to Spur Demand for Audiology Devices
E-Commerce Boom to Buoy Growth in Hearing Aids Market
Hearing Aids and the World of Connectivity
Exciting Possibilities Afforded by Hearing Aid Compatible Smartphones
Mobile Hearing Apps Ecosystem Continues to Expand
Disposable Hearing Aids
4. HEARING AIDS MARKET - KEY STATS
Better Reimbursement Structure Improves Penetration of Hearing Aids
A Review of Subsidy/Reimbursement System for Hearing Aids in Select Regional Markets
5. HEARING IMPLANTS - MARKET REVIEW
Primer
Expanding Aging Population Drives Sales of Cochlear Implants
Low Penetration of CI Implants - Opportunity Indicator
Cochlear Implants Reimbursements: A Review (Recent Past)
Manufacturers Eye Emerging Markets
Bilateral Implantation Catches Up
Diversity Exists in Adoption of Regional Binaural Hearing Devices
Robust Prospects for BAHI
6. DISTRIBUTION MARKET DYNAMICS
Major Distribution Channels for Hearing Aid Manufacturers
Public Organizations
Independent Audiologists
Large Retail Chains & Independent Retail Stores
Direct Sales Outlets
An Analysis of Hearing Aid Cost Structure
7. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Audiology: A Prologue
Human and Technical Aids
Audiological Devices
Classification of Audiological Devices
Hearing Aids
History of Hearing Aids
Types of Hearing Aids
Behind-The-Ear (BTE)
Open-Fit Mini Behind-The-Ear
Receiver in the ear (RITE) or receiver in the canal (RIC)
In-the-Ear (ITE)
Canal Hearing Aids
In-the-Canal (ITC)
Completely-in-the Canal (CIC)
Invisible in the Canal (IIC) hearing aids
Broader Classification of Hearing Aids
Conventional Hearing Aids
Programmable Hearing Aids
Digital Hearing Aids
Technology - Analog Vs. Digital
Disposable Hearing Aids
Hearing Aids Batteries
Common Problems Associated with Use of Hearing Aids
Common Cold Affects Functioning of Hearing Aids
Hygiene Problems Associated with Hearing Aids
Prevention of Transmission
Measurement/Testing Devices
Otoscopes
Video Otoscopes
Audiometers
Audiogram
Working of an Audiogram
Audiogram Interpretation
Audiometric Tests
Impedance Analyzers
Hearing Aid Analyzers
Other Measurement/Testing Devices
Cochlear Implants
Cochlear Implant Technology
Beneficiaries of Cochlear Implant
Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA) Implants
8. AN INSIGHT INTO THE HUMAN AUDITORY SYSTEM
The Hearing Process
Nature and Types of Hearing Loss
Determining the Level of Hearing Impairment
Hearing Impairments
Conductive Hearing Loss
Sensor Neural Hearing Loss (SNHL)
Noise Induced Hearing Loss
Congenital Hearing Loss
Common Causes of Hearing Loss
Presbycusis
Diseases
9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Hearing Aid Market
Leading Players in the Global Hearing Aid Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for GN ReSound, Sivantos Group, Sonova, Starkey, Widex, William Demant, and Others
Hearing Aids Market: Products and Distribution Presence of Key Competitors
Product Mix of Leading Players in the Hearing Aids Market
Consolidation in the Hearing Aids Industry
M&A en route (1990s-2016) - Making of Big 6 in the Global Hearing Aids Market
Consolidation Activity in the Hearing Aids Industry: Select Key Acquisitions 2006-2018
Manufacturers Increase Presence in Retail Space
Brief Review of Key Players
Leading Hearing Aid Brands
Growing Number of Choices Intensify Competition
Product Diversification - the New Mantra to Beat Competition
Higher R&D Costs and Patent Situation
Hearing Implants Market
Cochlear Faces Strong Competition
Leading Players in the Global Cochlear Implant Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Advanced Bionics, Cochlear, Med-EL, and Oticon Medical
Competition in the BAHI Market
Leading Players in the Bone-anchored Hearing Systems (BAHS) Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Cochlear, Med-EL, Oticon Medical and Others
Cost Advantages in CI Implants
Chinese Manufacturers Foray into Cochlear Implants Market
Measurement/Testing Devices
9.1 Focus on Select Global Players
9.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
iHEAR Medical to Introduce OTC Hearing Solutions
Phonak Unveils New CROS B-R Device
Widex Rolls Out WIDEX EVOKE
Sivantos Launches Ready-To-Wear Silk Nx Hearing Aid
Phonak Releases New Naida B and Sky B Hearing Aids
Audio Service Unveils New Test Hearing Systems
Signia Rolls Out Pure Charge&Go Nx Hearing Aids
Phonak and Advanced Bionics Announces New Microphone Technology
Starkey Hearing Technologies Releases New Muse iQ Rechargeable
Oticon Introduces ConnectClip Wireless Bluetooth Microphone and Headset
Sonic Launches Enchant miniRITE with the Zpower Rechargeable Battery System
Widex Unveils BEYOND Z for BEYOND Range of Hearing Aids
Cochlear Introduces Cochlear Baha SoundArc
MED-EL Launches RONDO 2 Cochlear Implant Audio Processor with Wireless Charging
GN Hearing Rolls Out ReSound ENZO 3D and Beltone Boost Max
Starkey Hearing Technologies Rolls Out iQ Product Lines
GN Hearing Releases Rechargeable Battery Option for ReSound LiNX 3D Hearing Aids
Phonak Unveils Bluetooth-Compatible Audeo B-Direct Hearing Aid
Cochlear Launches Cochlear Nucleus 7 Sound Processor
iHEAR Unveils Eva Hearing Aid for Women
GN Hearing Introduces ReSound LiNX 3D with Teleaudiology Solution
Cochlear Bags FDA Approval for Remote Programming Option for Cochlear Implants
Sivantos Unveils Signia Lotus Series of Hearing Aids
Sivantos Launches Signia Cellion, a Contact-Free Rechargeable Hearing Aid
Sivantos Introduces Signia Silk, a CIC Hearing Aid
Sonic Introduces IICW Custom Hearing Aids under Celebrate100 and Cheer60 Lines
MAICO Diagnostics Introduces touchTymp, an Impedance solution with Full Touchscreen Interface
Advanced Bionics Introduces HiRes Ultra Cochlear Implant
Unitron Introduces the World's Smallest Wireless RIC Hearing Aid
Grason-Stadler Introduces GSI Pello Audiometer
Sonova Introduces New Hearing Aid Product Platform, Belong
Oticon Medical Introduces New Ponto SuperPower Sound Processor
Cochlear Introduces Cochlear Baha 5 Power and Baha 5 SuperPower Sound Processors
Oticon Introduces New Opn Hearing Aid
GN Otometrics Introduces New Immittance TestingSolution, MADSEN Zodiac
Phonak Introduces Nada line of Power Hearing Aids
Oticon Introduces Oticon Opn, a New Hearing Aid
Advanced Bionics (AB) and Phonak Introduce New Nada Bimodal Hearing Solution
Starkey Introduces SoundLens Synergy Range of hearing Aids
9.3 Recent Industry Activity
Vanish International Inks Agreement with Oticon Korea
Sivantos USA Enters into Partnership with TruHearing
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inks LOI with AlgorKorea
Sivantos to Merge with Widex
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Signs LOI with Eltima Software
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Bags FDA Importers Clearance for ALPHA Line of Hearing Aid Devices
Natus Medical Takes Over GN Otometrics
Auditdata Acquires Simply Hearing Software
InnerScope Hearing Technologies to Enter into a Supply and Distribution Agreement with Blue-Gear
Cochlear Enters into Exclusive Licensing and Development Agreement with Otoconsult
Cochlear to Construct a New Facility in China
Sonova Holding Acquires AudioNova International B.V.
MED-EL Acquires Adjoin bone conduction hearing system from Otorix
GN Store Nord to Acquire Audigy Group
Abano Healthcare to Acquire Stake in Bay International
Starkey Enters into Partnership with Bragi
William Demant Shifts Production from Denmark and the US to Poland and Mexico
Vitakustik Acquires Lindacher Akustik GmbH
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
11. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
12. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 77)
- The United States (30)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (37)
- France (2)
- Germany (9)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (21)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvhh10
