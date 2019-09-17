Global Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Market to 2024: Consumer Awareness, Compelling Applications and Services & Services, B2B Services, Teleoperation and Tele-robotics

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Market Outlook and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses AR, MR, and other immersive technology components, the AR/MR ecosystem, and competitive landscape. The report evaluates market opportunities for hardware, software, and services.



The analysis takes into consideration market drivers and constraints such as potential regulatory developments and associated implications. The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis including forecasts for AR/MR by major hardware components, software, services, semiconductor components, and more for 2019 to 2024.

Assisted or Augmented Reality (AR) represents a live (direct or indirect), view of a physical, real-world environment in which certain elements are augmented by computer-generated sensory input. In addition to a visual overlay, AR may also provide audio and tactile inputs to the user, and rely upon presence and positioning technologies to present location-specific sensory inputs and information to the user. In this manner, AR represents a blending of information technology and media within a real-world environment for the benefit of consumer, business, and industrial users.



The report also provides specific insights and recommendations for major ecosystem constituents including Advertisers and Media Companies, Artificial Intelligence Providers, Automotive Companies, Broadband Infrastructure Providers, Communication Service Providers, Computing Companies, Data Analytics Providers, Equipment Providers, IoT Suppliers and Service Providers, Semiconductor Companies, Smart City Systems Integrators, Social Media Companies, and Software Developers.



This virtual reality report provides an in-depth assessment of the VR market including analysis of the ecosystem and role of value chain partners, evaluation of recent VR patent filings and intellectual property, and analysis of current price metrics VR devices, apps, and content.

This report also provides an assessment of key VR companies and solutions with SWOT analysis, analysis of emerging business models and evolution of VR monetization, analysis of VR component market: devices, software, hardware, platforms. The report also presents key VR growth drivers, market challenges, and emerging opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality

2.2 Augmented Reality vs. Virtual Reality and Merged Reality

2.3 Augmented Reality Value Chain

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Challenges

2.6 Augmented Reality Success Factors

2.7 Augmented Reality Investment Trend



3 Augmented Reality Ecosystem

3.1 AR Hardware vs. Software

3.2 Mobile AR vs. Dedicated Hardware

3.3 Marker Based Reality vs. Marker Less Reality

3.4 Mixed Reality and Reconfigurable Workforce

3.5 AR Application Landscape

3.5.1 Retail and E-Commerce

3.5.2 Entertainment

3.5.3 Science and Education

3.5.4 Military and Defense

3.5.5 Collectibles Business

3.5.6 Innovative Applications

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA)

3.6.2 Communications Decency Act (CDA)

3.6.3 Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

3.7 Competitive Landscape



4 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Drivers and Opportunities

4.1 Consumer Awareness

4.2 Compelling Applications and Services and Services

4.3 Business-to-Business Services

4.4 Teleoperation and Tele-robotics



5 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Analysis and Forecasts

5.1 Global Market Forecast 2019 - 2024

5.1.1 Total Augmented and Mixed Reality Market

5.1.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Segment

5.1.2.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware Type

5.1.2.1.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by AR Device Type

5.1.2.1.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware Component Type

5.1.2.1.3 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Sensors Type

5.1.2.1.4 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Semiconductor Component Type

5.1.2.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Software Segment

5.1.2.2.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Software Functions

5.1.2.2.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Software Type

5.1.2.3 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Service Type

5.1.2.3.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Professional Service Type

5.1.3 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Type

5.1.3.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Marker Based Reality Type

5.1.3.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Marker Less Reality Type

5.1.4 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Technology

5.1.5 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Industry Vertical

5.1.5.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Consumer Electronics Application

5.1.5.1.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Entertainment Application

5.1.5.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Enterprise Application

5.1.5.2.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Retail and E-Commerce Application

5.1.5.2.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Healthcare and Medical Application

5.1.5.3 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Industrial Application

5.1.5.4 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Defense Application

5.2 Regional Market Forecast 2019 - 2024

5.3 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Forecast 2019 - 2024



6 Company Analysis

6.1 Google Inc.

6.3 Meta Company

6.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.5 Seiko Epson Corp.

6.6 Sony Corporation

6.7 Qualcomm Inc.

6.8 Recon Instruments

6.9 Microsoft Corporation

6.10 PTC Corporation

6.11 Osterhout Design Group

6.12 Apple Inc.

6.13 HTC Corporation

6.14 Niantic Inc.

6.15 EON Reality Inc.

6.16 Magic Leap

6.17 Intel Corporation

6.18 Facebook Corporation

6.19 Wikitude GmbH

6.20 Zugara Inc.

6.21 Blippar

6.22 Upskill

6.23 Infinity Augmented Reality Inc.

6.24 Atheer Inc.

6.25 Marxent Labs LLC

6.26 Inglobe Technologies

6.27 ScopeAR

6.28 Catchoom Technologies

6.29 Prologue Immersive

6.30 Ubimax GmbH



7 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.3 Automotive Companies

7.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.5 Communication Service Providers

7.6 Computing Companies

7.7 Data Analytics Providers

7.8 Equipment (AR, MR, and VR) Providers

7.9 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.10 Semiconductor Companies

7.11 Smart City Systems Integrators

7.12 Social Media Companies

7.13 Software Developers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6j2nbf



