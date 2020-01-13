Global Autism Clinical Trials Review H2, 2019 - Top Level Data by Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type, End Point Status, Region and Country
Jan 13, 2020, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autism Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2019" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This clinical trial report provides an overview of Autism clinical trials scenario.
Report Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape
- The report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status
- The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company
- The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment
- The report provides enrollment trends for the past five years
- The report provides latest news for the past three months
Latest Clinical Trials News on Autism
- Oct 18, 2019: Axial Biotherapeutics presents preclinical data on microbiome-derived metabolites associated with Autism Spectrum Disorder at the Society for Neuroscience 2019 Annual Meeting
- Sep 23, 2019: ORYZON presents new data on vafidemstat
- Sep 11, 2019: Oryzon's vafidemstat yields positive results in autism patients
- Sep 05, 2019: Evgen Pharma: Agreement for supply of SFX-01 for autism clinical trial
Reasons to Buy
- Assists in formulating key business strategies with regards to investment
- Helps in identifying prominent locations for conducting clinical trials which saves time and cost
- Provides top level analysis of Global Clinical Trials Market which helps in identifying key business opportunities
- Supports understanding of trials count and enrollment trends by country in global therapeutics market
- Aids in interpreting the success rates of clinical trials by providing a comparative scenario of completed and uncompleted (terminated, suspended or withdrawn) trials
- Facilitates clinical trial assessment of the indication on a global, regional and country level
Key Topics Covered
- Report Guidance
- Clinical Trials Report Coverage
- Clinical Trials by Region
- Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country
- Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific
- Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe
- Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America
- Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa
- Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America
- Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Autism to Central Nervous System Clinical Trials
- Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries
- Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status
- Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Autism to Central Nervous System Clinical Trials
- Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries
- Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status
- Clinical Trials by Phase
- In Progress Trials by Phase
- Clinical Trials by Trial Status
- Clinical Trials by End Point Status
- Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time
- Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type
- Prominent Sponsors
- Top Companies Participating in Autism Therapeutics Clinical Trials
- Prominent Drugs
- Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots
Companies Mentioned
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd
- Autism Speaks Inc
- Allergan plc
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Johnson & Johnson
- Seaside Therapeutics LLC
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Curemark LLC
