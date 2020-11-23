Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market 2020-2030: Discovering New Biomarkers & Increasing Strategic Developments Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Research Report: By Product, Test Type, Application, End User - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is projected to generate a revenue of $10,012.9 million by 2030, and is predicted to progress at an 8.5% CAGR during the time period 2020-2030.

The market is being driven by the increasing geriatric population, rising incidence of autoimmune diseases, growing initiatives taken by various government and private organizations for raising awareness regarding autoimmune diseases, discovery of biomarkers, and surging strategic developments among major players.

On the basis of application, the autoimmune disease diagnostic market is divided into multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), systemic lupus erythematous, scleroderma, Sjogren's syndrome, sarcoidosis, myasthenia gravis, and others. Out of all these, the RA division is projected to register the highest CAGR in the near future, which can be attributed to the rising awareness programs that are being organized by public and private organizations, growing cases of RA, and discovery of new biomarkers for the diagnosis of this diseases.

Geographically, North America is predicted to advance at the fastest pace in the coming years in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market. This can be owing to the widespread burden of autoimmune diseases, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, presence of established players, growing geriatric population, and rising research activities.

The major players operating in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market are

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens AG

Grifols S.A.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Trinity Biotech plc

bioMerieux S.A.

A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l.

Cambridge Life Sciences Limited

Seramun Diagnostica GmbH

Exagen Inc.

HYCOR Biomedical

ELITech Group

Inova Diagnostics

Adaltis S.r.l.

ORGENTEC Diagnostika GmbH

Sigma Diagnostics Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Currency Conversion Rates

2.6 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.1.1 Consumables and assay kits

4.1.1.1.1 ELISA

4.1.1.1.2 ANA IFA

4.1.1.1.3 RF and anti-CCP antibody

4.1.1.1.4 Others

4.1.1.2 Instruments

4.1.1.2.1 Automated

4.1.1.2.2 Semi-automated

4.1.2 By Test Type

4.1.2.1 Routine laboratory

4.1.2.2 Inflammatory marker

4.1.2.3 Autoantibodies and immunology

4.1.2.4 HLA

4.1.2.5 Cytokine

4.1.2.6 Flow cytometry

4.1.2.7 Others

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 RA

4.1.3.2 Multiple sclerosis

4.1.3.3 SLE

4.1.3.4 Sjogren's syndrome

4.1.3.5 Scleroderma

4.1.3.6 Myasthenia gravis

4.1.3.7 Sarcoidosis

4.1.3.8 Others

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 Hospitals

4.1.4.2 Diagnostic centers

4.1.4.3 Academic institutes and research centers

4.1.4.4 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Discovering new biomarkers

4.2.1.2 Increasing strategic developments

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Widespread burden of autoimmune diseases

4.2.2.2 Increasing awareness about autoimmune diseases

4.2.2.3 Rising healthcare expenditure

4.2.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 High purchase and maintenance cost of instruments

4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Awareness and extensive studies to identify autoimmune diseases

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Consumables and Assay Kits, by Type

5.1.2 Instruments, by Type

5.2 By Test Type

5.3 By Application

5.4 By End User

5.5 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.2 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

11.3 Strategic Developments in the Market

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

