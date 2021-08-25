Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $7.84 Bn by 2026 - Rise in Online Diagnostic Centres and Laboratory Automation

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Diagnostic Tests, Diseases, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market is estimated to be USD 4.98 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.84 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%.



Market Dynamics



The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, diabetes type 1, etc. is the major factor increasing the autoimmune disease diagnostics market. The rising sedentary lifestyle leading to autoimmune diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing geriatric population have exhibited market growth.

Furthermore, government initiatives in the healthcare sector and private companies increasing investment in research and development in autoimmune diseases are anticipated to create new opportunities for the market, globally.



However, the high cost of autoimmune disease diagnostics and low awareness in emerging countries is anticipated to hamper the market growth.



Market Segmentation

By Product Type, the market is classified into consumables & assay kits, and instruments. Amongst all, the consumables & assay kits segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Diagnostic Test, the market is classified as routine laboratory tests, inflammatory markers, autoantibodies and immunologic tests, and other tests. Amongst the two, the routine laboratory tests segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Diseases, the market is classified as systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics, and localized autoimmune disease diagnostics. Amongst the two, the localized autoimmune disease diagnostics segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire QIAGEN N.V. a leading provider of life science and molecular diagnostic solutions having presence in around 25 countries. - 3rd March 2020 .

. Progentec launched a novel blood test - aiSLET DX Flare Risk Index laboratory test that can assess the likelihood of a systemic lupus erythematosus patient experiencing an immunologic disease flare in the ensuing 12 weeks. - 15th September 2020 .

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report include

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Progentec Diagnostics, Inc

Siemens AG

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Grifols, S.A.

