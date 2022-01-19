Global Autoimmune Immunoassay Market Report 2021-2026: Vast Opportunities for Manufacturers of Autoimmune Diagnostic Testing

Jan 19, 2022, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autoimmune Immunoassay Brief" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A considerable number of diagnostic tests are available or in development for the detection of autoimmune diseases. Because of this potentially large and growing market, vast opportunity exists for discovery and advancement in this arena.
Competition within this market is expected to increase dramatically. However, in fledgling autoimmune IVD diagnostic testing markets, a golden opportunity exists to capitalize on new testing innovations without significant competition.
In terms of test options, a substantial amount of overlap exists in the various autoimmune tests available. With the continued medical discovery of autoimmune conditions, the research and development of accurate tests to identify specific diseases provide the potential revenue opportunities that may exist for future tests and competitors.
Scope and Methodology
Autoimmune Immunoassay Brief offers a geographic scope that is worldwide with information for specific geographical regions, world autoimmune demographics, and other general issues affecting the market. The market summary includes total market values, market analysis by region and test segment. Additionally, key company profiles are included. The market does not include services for autoimmune immunoassay testing.
The information for this report was gathered using both primary and secondary research including comprehensive research of secondary sources such as company literature, databases, investment reports, and medical and business journals. Telephone interviews, in-person interviews and email correspondence were the primary methods of gathering information.
For the purpose of this study, the publishing team conducted interviews with over 12 industry officials, consultants, health care providers, and government personnel. These sources were the primary basis in gathering information specifically relating to revenue and market share data presented in this report. Additional interviews were completed with relevant company representatives including marketing directors, division managers, and product representatives.
All market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. The market includes manufacturer tests excluding services. The base year for data was 2021. Compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for 2021-2026 periods. The forecasted market analysis for 2021-2026 was largely based on demographic trends, new developments, innovative technology and global expansion.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Scope And Methodology
- Size And Growth Of The Market
- Key Issues And Trends Affecting The Market
- Competitive Outlook
- Conclusion Highlights
- Conclusion 1: There Are Vast Opportunities For Manufacturers Of Autoimmune Diagnostic Testing
- Products In The Autoimmune Arena
- Conclusion 2: Women Are Disproportionately Affected By Autoimmune Disease
- Conclusion 3: Testing Needs To Be Cost Effective But Precise To Identify Autoimmune Diseases
- Conclusion 4: Sophistication In Testing Is Leading To More Automated Effective Testing
- Conclusion 5: Proteonomic Research Is Furthering The Discovery Of Autoimmune Disease Markers
Chapter 2: Introduction and Overview
- Autoimmunity
- Types Of Autoimmune Diseases
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Autoimmune Gastrointestinal Disease
- Celiac Disease
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
- Autoimmune Thyroid Disease
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Sjogren's Syndrome
- Myasthenia Gravis
- Type 1 Diabetes
- Autoimmune Testing
- Types Of Tests
- Anti-Nuclear Antibody
- Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay
- Rheumatoid Factor
- Esr/Crp
- Ifa/ Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibodies (Anca)
- Prevalence And Demographics Of Autoimmune Disease
- Prevalence In Women
Chapter 3: Emerging Trends
- Covid-19
- Patient Engagement/Patient-Centered Healthcare
- Telehealth
- Innovating Poc
- Automated Autoimmune Diagnostic Platforms
- Cell And Gene Therapy Opportunities
Chapter 4: Market Participants
- Aesku. Diagnostics Gmbh & Co Kg
- Aesku Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Binding Site Group Ltd. (The)
- Biomerica, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Diasorin, Inc.
- Euroimmun Ag
- Hob Biotech Group
- Inova Diagnostics, Inc.
- Orgentec Diagnostika
- Roche Diagnostic Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers Gmbh
- Theradig
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Tosoh Bioscience
- Trinity Biotech Plc
- Werfen
- Zeus Scientific
Chapter 5: Market Analysis
- Market Overview
- Market By Region
- Autoimmune Immunoassay Testing Market By Region
- Market By Segment
- Autoimmune Immunoassay Market By Disease Type
- Competitive Analysis
- Inova
- Thermo Fisher
