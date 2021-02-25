Global Automated Border Control Markets, 2021-2027: Major Players are Gemalto, OT-Morpho, SITA, Indra Sistemas, secunet Security Networks, Vision-Box, Gunnebo, NEC, Accenture, Cross Match Technologies
Feb 25, 2021, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated Border Control Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Solution (ABC e-gate v/s ABC kiosk), By Application (Airport, Land port, Seaport), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automated Border Control Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 18% during the forecast period
The Global Automated Border Control Market is driven by the growing increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, facial recognition, biometric identification system, among others. Additionally, the growing security concerns along with maintaining enhanced passenger travelling experience is further expected to propel the market during the forecast period.
Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements and new product launches by the key vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth through 2026. However, high initial investment involved can hamper the market growth over the next few years. Besides, lack of standardization can further impede the market growth during the forecast period.
The Global Automated Border Control Market is segmented based on component, solution, application, company and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into hardware, software and service. The hardware segment is expected to dominate the market attributable to the increasing need for biometric verification technology in the border control process.
On the contrary, the software segment is expected to grow on account of the high efficiency and enhanced performance of biometric and document recognition database algorithms. Based on solution, the market can be bifurcated into ABC e-gates and ABC kiosks. The ABC e-gates segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing need for automation and increasing passenger traffic. Additionally, these can process maximum number of passengers while maintaining security.
Regionally, the Global Automated Border Control Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to register the significant growth in the overall automated border control market owing to the increasing security concerns which has led to the deployment of ABC kiosks and gates by the different governments in the region. Furthermore, increasing tourism and growing need to enhance travel experience further fuel the market growth in the region through 2026.
The major players operating in the Global Automated Border Control Market are Gemalto, OT-Morpho, SITA, Indra Sistemas, secunet Security Networks, Vision-Box, Gunnebo, NEC Corporation, Accenture, Cross Match Technologies and others.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.
Key Target Audience:
- Automated border control service provider companies
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums and alliances related to automated border control
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automated Border Control
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Automated Border Control Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Component (Hardware, Software, Service)
6.2.2. By Solution (ABC e-gate v/s ABC kiosk)
6.2.3. By Application (Airport, Land port, Seaport)
6.2.4. By Company (2020)
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. Asia-Pacific Automated Border Control Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Component
7.2.2. By Solution
7.2.3. By Application
7.2.4. By Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
7.3.1. China Automated Border Control Market Outlook
7.3.2. India Automated Border Control Market Outlook
7.3.3. Australia Automated Border Control Market Outlook
7.3.4. Japan Automated Border Control Market Outlook
7.3.5. South Korea Automated Border Control Market Outlook
8. Europe Automated Border Control Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Component
8.2.2. By Solution
8.2.3. By Application
8.2.4. By Country
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
8.3.1. France Automated Border Control Market Outlook
8.3.2. Germany Automated Border Control Market Outlook
8.3.3. United Kingdom Automated Border Control Market Outlook
8.3.4. Italy Automated Border Control Market Outlook
8.3.5. Spain Automated Border Control Market Outlook
9. North America Automated Border Control Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Component
9.2.2. By Solution
9.2.3. By Application
9.2.4. By Country
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
9.3.1. United States Automated Border Control Market Outlook
9.3.2. Mexico Automated Border Control Market Outlook
9.3.3. Canada Automated Border Control Market Outlook
10. South America Automated Border Control Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Component
10.2.2. By Solution
10.2.3. By Application
10.2.4. By Country
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. Brazil Automated Border Control Market Outlook
10.3.2. Argentina Automated Border Control Market Outlook
10.3.3. Colombia Automated Border Control Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Automated Border Control Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Component
11.2.2. By Solution
11.2.3. By Application
11.2.4. By Country
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
11.3.1. South Africa Automated Border Control Market Outlook
11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Automated Border Control Market Outlook
11.3.3. UAE Automated Border Control Market Outlook
11.3.4. Kuwait Automated Border Control Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Gemalto NV
14.2. ATOS SE
14.3. Aware, Inc.
14.4. Cognitech Systems GmbH
14.5. Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies subsidiary)
14.6. Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH
14.7. Gunnebo Group
14.8. NEC Corporation
14.9. Accenture PLC
14.10. Cross Match Technologies Inc.
15. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhmva8
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article