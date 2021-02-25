Global Automated Border Control Markets, 2021-2027: Major Players are Gemalto, OT-Morpho, SITA, Indra Sistemas, secunet Security Networks, Vision-Box, Gunnebo, NEC, Accenture, Cross Match Technologies

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated Border Control Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Solution (ABC e-gate v/s ABC kiosk), By Application (Airport, Land port, Seaport), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automated Border Control Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 18% during the forecast period



The Global Automated Border Control Market is driven by the growing increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, facial recognition, biometric identification system, among others. Additionally, the growing security concerns along with maintaining enhanced passenger travelling experience is further expected to propel the market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements and new product launches by the key vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth through 2026. However, high initial investment involved can hamper the market growth over the next few years. Besides, lack of standardization can further impede the market growth during the forecast period.



The Global Automated Border Control Market is segmented based on component, solution, application, company and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into hardware, software and service. The hardware segment is expected to dominate the market attributable to the increasing need for biometric verification technology in the border control process.



On the contrary, the software segment is expected to grow on account of the high efficiency and enhanced performance of biometric and document recognition database algorithms. Based on solution, the market can be bifurcated into ABC e-gates and ABC kiosks. The ABC e-gates segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing need for automation and increasing passenger traffic. Additionally, these can process maximum number of passengers while maintaining security.



Regionally, the Global Automated Border Control Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.



Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to register the significant growth in the overall automated border control market owing to the increasing security concerns which has led to the deployment of ABC kiosks and gates by the different governments in the region. Furthermore, increasing tourism and growing need to enhance travel experience further fuel the market growth in the region through 2026.



The major players operating in the Global Automated Border Control Market are Gemalto, OT-Morpho, SITA, Indra Sistemas, secunet Security Networks, Vision-Box, Gunnebo, NEC Corporation, Accenture, Cross Match Technologies and others.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Key Target Audience:

Automated border control service provider companies

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to automated border control

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automated Border Control



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Automated Border Control Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Hardware, Software, Service)

6.2.2. By Solution (ABC e-gate v/s ABC kiosk)

6.2.3. By Application (Airport, Land port, Seaport)

6.2.4. By Company (2020)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Automated Border Control Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By Solution

7.2.3. By Application

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.3.1. China Automated Border Control Market Outlook

7.3.2. India Automated Border Control Market Outlook

7.3.3. Australia Automated Border Control Market Outlook

7.3.4. Japan Automated Border Control Market Outlook

7.3.5. South Korea Automated Border Control Market Outlook



8. Europe Automated Border Control Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Solution

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. France Automated Border Control Market Outlook

8.3.2. Germany Automated Border Control Market Outlook

8.3.3. United Kingdom Automated Border Control Market Outlook

8.3.4. Italy Automated Border Control Market Outlook

8.3.5. Spain Automated Border Control Market Outlook



9. North America Automated Border Control Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Solution

9.2.3. By Application

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. United States Automated Border Control Market Outlook

9.3.2. Mexico Automated Border Control Market Outlook

9.3.3. Canada Automated Border Control Market Outlook



10. South America Automated Border Control Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Component

10.2.2. By Solution

10.2.3. By Application

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Automated Border Control Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Automated Border Control Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Automated Border Control Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Automated Border Control Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Component

11.2.2. By Solution

11.2.3. By Application

11.2.4. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

11.3.1. South Africa Automated Border Control Market Outlook

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Automated Border Control Market Outlook

11.3.3. UAE Automated Border Control Market Outlook

11.3.4. Kuwait Automated Border Control Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Gemalto NV

14.2. ATOS SE

14.3. Aware, Inc.

14.4. Cognitech Systems GmbH

14.5. Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies subsidiary)

14.6. Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH

14.7. Gunnebo Group

14.8. NEC Corporation

14.9. Accenture PLC

14.10. Cross Match Technologies Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhmva8



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

