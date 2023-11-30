Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030: Big Data Analytics to Revolutionize Material Handling Operations

News provided by

Research and Markets

30 Nov, 2023, 13:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Material Handling Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market to Reach $80.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Automated Material Handling Equipment estimated at US$43.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$80.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Robots, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.8% CAGR and reach US$39.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (asrs) segment is estimated at 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

The Automated Material Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Automated Material Handling Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
  • So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
  • How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
  • Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
  • These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
  • With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.
  • A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
  • Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
  • A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in Humanity's History that Left the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended
  • How Manufacturing, Automotive, Supply Chains, Logistics & Transport Have & Continue to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
  • Automotive End-Use Industry
  • Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
  • Manufacturing & Machinery End-Use Industry
  • Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
  • Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
  • Transportation & Logistics End-Use Sector
  • Global Transportation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
  • Automated Material Handling Equipment: Definition, Scope & Types
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Digital Rebound of Businesses & Industries to Provide the Cornerstone for Growth of Automated Material Handling Equipment in the Post Pandemic Period
  • Here's How Intelligent Automation as Part of Digital Transformation Is Gaining Rapid Momentum Amid the Pandemic
  • Trend Towards Industry 4.0, Prevalent Even During the Pre-Pandemic Period, Will Continue to Spur Growth in the Market
  • Special Focus on AGVs in Smart Factories
  • 3x Faster Acceleration in E-Commerce Induced by the Pandemic Brings Out Automated Fulfilment of E-Commerce Orders as a Major Disruptive Growth Driver
  • Automated Parcel Sortation Systems Ride High on the Rapid Growth of e-Commerce Market
  • Global e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
  • Need for Optimum Space Usage and Increased Supply Chain Automation Drives Demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)
  • Reshoring Manufacturing Operations in the Post-Pandemic World, a Notable Growth Driver in Developed Markets
  • Massive Post Pandemic Shift to Automated Warehousing Technologies Spurs Demand for Automated Material Handling Equipment
  • Integration of Automated Material Handling Equipment with Warehouse Management, a Major Growth Driver
  • Special Focus on How Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Enable Warehouse Automation
  • Automated Lift Trucks to Witness Increasing Adoption
  • IoT, A Game Changer in Material Handling! Wondering How? Read On
  • Strong Demand for Packaged Foods Amid the Pandemic Bodes Well for Modernization of Material Handling Equipment in the Food & Beverage Industry
  • As Production Slowly Recovers, Auto OEMs Focus on Production Efficiency to Make Up for Losses Sustained in the Dormant Production Period
  • Advanced Material Handling Equipment Leverage AI and Machine Learning to Increase Efficiency and Reliability
  • Big Data Analytics to Revolutionize Material Handling Operations

Select Competitors (Total 262 Featured)

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Abel Womack, Inc.
  • A-B-C Packaging Machine Corporation
  • AGVE AB
  • Aichikikai Techno System Co., Ltd.
  • Air Technical Industries, Inc.
  • Alstef Automation SA
  • Amerden Inc.
  • America In Motion, Inc.
  • Aethon, Inc.
  • Addverb Technologies Pvt Limited
  • ADCO Manufacturing
  • ALLIEDFLEX Technologies, Inc.
  • AGV International
  • 6 River Systems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0rlxr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Home Audio Equipment Market Report 2023: Record Surge in Smart Speaker Market in Wake of COVID-19 - Forecast to 2030

Global Home Audio Equipment Market Report 2023: Record Surge in Smart Speaker Market in Wake of COVID-19 - Forecast to 2030

The "Home Audio Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Home Audio Equipment ...
Global Anti-Aging Products Markets, 2014-2022 and 2023-2030: US Remains the Single Largest Market, China to Witness Heightened Growth, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Dominate

Global Anti-Aging Products Markets, 2014-2022 and 2023-2030: US Remains the Single Largest Market, China to Witness Heightened Growth, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Dominate

The "Anti-Aging Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Anti-Aging Products...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Electronic Design Automation

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.