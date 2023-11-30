Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030: Big Data Analytics to Revolutionize Material Handling Operations

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Material Handling Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automated Material Handling Equipment estimated at US$43.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$80.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Robots, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.8% CAGR and reach US$39.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (asrs) segment is estimated at 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Automated Material Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automated Material Handling Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in Humanity's History that Left the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended

How Manufacturing, Automotive, Supply Chains, Logistics & Transport Have & Continue to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Automotive End-Use Industry

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Manufacturing & Machinery End-Use Industry

Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Transportation & Logistics End-Use Sector

Global Transportation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Automated Material Handling Equipment: Definition, Scope & Types

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Rebound of Businesses & Industries to Provide the Cornerstone for Growth of Automated Material Handling Equipment in the Post Pandemic Period

Here's How Intelligent Automation as Part of Digital Transformation Is Gaining Rapid Momentum Amid the Pandemic

Trend Towards Industry 4.0, Prevalent Even During the Pre-Pandemic Period, Will Continue to Spur Growth in the Market

Special Focus on AGVs in Smart Factories

3x Faster Acceleration in E-Commerce Induced by the Pandemic Brings Out Automated Fulfilment of E-Commerce Orders as a Major Disruptive Growth Driver

Automated Parcel Sortation Systems Ride High on the Rapid Growth of e-Commerce Market

Global e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Need for Optimum Space Usage and Increased Supply Chain Automation Drives Demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Reshoring Manufacturing Operations in the Post-Pandemic World, a Notable Growth Driver in Developed Markets

Massive Post Pandemic Shift to Automated Warehousing Technologies Spurs Demand for Automated Material Handling Equipment

Integration of Automated Material Handling Equipment with Warehouse Management, a Major Growth Driver

Special Focus on How Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Enable Warehouse Automation

Automated Lift Trucks to Witness Increasing Adoption

IoT, A Game Changer in Material Handling! Wondering How? Read On

Strong Demand for Packaged Foods Amid the Pandemic Bodes Well for Modernization of Material Handling Equipment in the Food & Beverage Industry

As Production Slowly Recovers, Auto OEMs Focus on Production Efficiency to Make Up for Losses Sustained in the Dormant Production Period

Advanced Material Handling Equipment Leverage AI and Machine Learning to Increase Efficiency and Reliability

Big Data Analytics to Revolutionize Material Handling Operations

