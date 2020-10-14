Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market 2020: Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Market is Projected to Reach a Revised $1.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals estimated at US$522 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Indoor Terminals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.9% CAGR and reach US$689.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Outdoor Terminals segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $154 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR
The Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals market in the U. S. is estimated at US$154 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$196.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 9.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Cleveron AS (Estonia)
- ENGY Company
- Inpost UK Limited
- Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
