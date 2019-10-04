Global Automated Parking System Market to 2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Parking System - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automated Parking System market accounted for $1.13 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.95 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising number of vehicles, increasing demand for green & sustainable parking solutions, growing demand for luxury buildings and smart cities initiatives from the government. However, high complexity of the system & issues with quality control are hindering the market growth.



An automated parking system (APS) is a mechanical system designed to minimize the area and/or volume required for parking cars. Like a multi-story parking garage, an APS provides parking for cars on multiple levels stacked vertically to maximize the number of parking spaces while minimizing land usage. The APS, however, utilizes a mechanical system to transport cars to and from parking spaces in order to eliminate much of the space wasted in a multi-story parking garage.



Amongst End User, The residential segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the high demand for automated parking system in luxury residential facilities, an increasing number of high-rise buildings, and developers' focus to build low emission sustainable residential building.



By Geography, Europe is likely to have a huge demand due to the adoption of an automated parking system is high in the UK, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, Spain, and the Netherlands. Rising adoption of automated parking system in Europe is expected to enhance parking solutions, save space, and reduce vehicle emission while parking the car.



Some of the key players in global automated parking system market are



Klaus Multiparking Systems

Continental

Bosch

Dayang Parking Co. Ltd

Clarion Co., Ltd.

Valeo

Unitronics

Robotic Parking Systems, Inc

Skyline Parking

DENSO Corporation

Parkmatic

Eito&Global Inc.

Citylift

Fata Automation

Parkplus

Boomerang Systems, Inc.

Automotion Parking Systems

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automated Parking System Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Rail Guided Cart (RGC) System

5.3 Crane System

5.4 Tower Systems

5.5 Puzzle System

5.6 Silo System

5.7 Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) System

5.8 Multi Parking

5.9 Rotary Carousel

5.10 Speedy Parking

5.11 Shuttle System

5.12 Optima Parking



6 Global Automated Parking System Market, By Automation Level

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Semi-Automated

6.3 Fully Automated



7 Global Automated Parking System Market, By System Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software

7.3 Hardware



8 Global Automated Parking System Market, By Platform Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Non-Palleted

8.3 Palleted



9 Global Automated Parking System Market, By Number of Levels

9.1 Introduction

9.2 More Than Level 15

9.3 Level 5-Level 10

9.4 Less Than Level 5



10 Global Automated Parking System Market, By Design Model Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Electro-Mechnical

10.3 Hydraulic



11 Global Automated Parking System Market, By Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Sensor Technology

11.3 Mobile Technology

11.4 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

11.5 Other technologies



12 Global Automated Parking System Market, By Sales Channel

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Distribution Channel

12.3 Direct Channel



13 Global Automated Parking System Market, By Service

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Vehicle Detection Solutions

13.3 Monitoring & Reporting Services

13.4 Integrated Payments

13.5 Space Reservation Services



14 Global Automated Parking System Market, By Vehicle Type

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Buses

14.3 Car

14.4 Other Vehicle Types



15 Global Automated Parking System Market, By End User

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Commercial

15.3 Mixed-Use

15.4 Residential

15.5 Mall

15.6 Other End Users



16 Global Automated Parking System Market, By Geography

16.1 Introduction

16.2 North America

16.2.1 US

16.2.2 Canada

16.2.3 Mexico

16.3 Europe

16.3.1 Germany

16.3.2 UK

16.3.3 Italy

16.3.4 France

16.3.5 Spain

16.3.6 Rest of Europe

16.4 Asia Pacific

16.4.1 Japan

16.4.2 China

16.4.3 India

16.4.4 Australia

16.4.5 New Zealand

16.4.6 South Korea

16.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

16.5 South America

16.5.1 Argentina

16.5.2 Brazil

16.5.3 Chile

16.5.4 Rest of South America

16.6 Middle East & Africa

16.6.1 Saudi Arabia

16.6.2 UAE

16.6.3 Qatar

16.6.4 South Africa

16.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



17 Key Developments

17.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

17.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

17.3 New Product Launch

17.4 Expansions

17.5 Other Key Strategies



18 Company Profiling



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7c3g9u



