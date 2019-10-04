Global Automated Parking System Market to 2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities
Oct 04, 2019, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Parking System - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automated Parking System market accounted for $1.13 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.95 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising number of vehicles, increasing demand for green & sustainable parking solutions, growing demand for luxury buildings and smart cities initiatives from the government. However, high complexity of the system & issues with quality control are hindering the market growth.
An automated parking system (APS) is a mechanical system designed to minimize the area and/or volume required for parking cars. Like a multi-story parking garage, an APS provides parking for cars on multiple levels stacked vertically to maximize the number of parking spaces while minimizing land usage. The APS, however, utilizes a mechanical system to transport cars to and from parking spaces in order to eliminate much of the space wasted in a multi-story parking garage.
Amongst End User, The residential segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the high demand for automated parking system in luxury residential facilities, an increasing number of high-rise buildings, and developers' focus to build low emission sustainable residential building.
By Geography, Europe is likely to have a huge demand due to the adoption of an automated parking system is high in the UK, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, Spain, and the Netherlands. Rising adoption of automated parking system in Europe is expected to enhance parking solutions, save space, and reduce vehicle emission while parking the car.
Some of the key players in global automated parking system market are
- Klaus Multiparking Systems
- Continental
- Bosch
- Dayang Parking Co. Ltd
- Clarion Co., Ltd.
- Valeo
- Unitronics
- Robotic Parking Systems, Inc
- Skyline Parking
- DENSO Corporation
- Parkmatic
- Eito&Global Inc.
- Citylift
- Fata Automation
- Parkplus
- Boomerang Systems, Inc.
- Automotion Parking Systems
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automated Parking System Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Rail Guided Cart (RGC) System
5.3 Crane System
5.4 Tower Systems
5.5 Puzzle System
5.6 Silo System
5.7 Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) System
5.8 Multi Parking
5.9 Rotary Carousel
5.10 Speedy Parking
5.11 Shuttle System
5.12 Optima Parking
6 Global Automated Parking System Market, By Automation Level
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Semi-Automated
6.3 Fully Automated
7 Global Automated Parking System Market, By System Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Software
7.3 Hardware
8 Global Automated Parking System Market, By Platform Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Non-Palleted
8.3 Palleted
9 Global Automated Parking System Market, By Number of Levels
9.1 Introduction
9.2 More Than Level 15
9.3 Level 5-Level 10
9.4 Less Than Level 5
10 Global Automated Parking System Market, By Design Model Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Electro-Mechnical
10.3 Hydraulic
11 Global Automated Parking System Market, By Technology
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Sensor Technology
11.3 Mobile Technology
11.4 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
11.5 Other technologies
12 Global Automated Parking System Market, By Sales Channel
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Distribution Channel
12.3 Direct Channel
13 Global Automated Parking System Market, By Service
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Vehicle Detection Solutions
13.3 Monitoring & Reporting Services
13.4 Integrated Payments
13.5 Space Reservation Services
14 Global Automated Parking System Market, By Vehicle Type
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Buses
14.3 Car
14.4 Other Vehicle Types
15 Global Automated Parking System Market, By End User
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Commercial
15.3 Mixed-Use
15.4 Residential
15.5 Mall
15.6 Other End Users
16 Global Automated Parking System Market, By Geography
16.1 Introduction
16.2 North America
16.2.1 US
16.2.2 Canada
16.2.3 Mexico
16.3 Europe
16.3.1 Germany
16.3.2 UK
16.3.3 Italy
16.3.4 France
16.3.5 Spain
16.3.6 Rest of Europe
16.4 Asia Pacific
16.4.1 Japan
16.4.2 China
16.4.3 India
16.4.4 Australia
16.4.5 New Zealand
16.4.6 South Korea
16.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
16.5 South America
16.5.1 Argentina
16.5.2 Brazil
16.5.3 Chile
16.5.4 Rest of South America
16.6 Middle East & Africa
16.6.1 Saudi Arabia
16.6.2 UAE
16.6.3 Qatar
16.6.4 South Africa
16.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
17 Key Developments
17.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
17.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
17.3 New Product Launch
17.4 Expansions
17.5 Other Key Strategies
18 Company Profiling
