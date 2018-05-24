Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Strategic Business Report 2018: Annual Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2024

DUBLIN, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in Thousand Units.
The report profiles 26 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (USA)
- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (USA)
- FUJITSU (Japan)
- GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd. (China)
- Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Hantle, Inc. (USA)
- Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp. (Japan)
- Itautec (Brazil)
- Nautilus Hyosung America, Inc. (USA)
- NCR Corporation (USA)
- Renome-Smart LLC (Ukraine)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Automated Teller Machines (ATMs): An Omnipresent Modern Convenience
ATMs to Remain at Forefront of Self-Service Banking
Next-Generation ATMs Bring Attention towards Channel Management
Modern ATMs: Much More than Just Cash Dispensing Machines
Future of ATMs
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect
2018 Global Economic Outlook
Outlook
Asia-Pacific Commands the ATM Market
Technological Advances Set ATM Market on Expansion Spree
Competitive Landscape
Intense Competition on the Cards for the Market Leaders
Financial Services Industry Witness Consolidation Trends
Multi-Vendor ATM Software: The New Norm
Demand for Multiple Services Transform ATM System Functionality
Independent ATM Deployers (IADs) to Essay Significant Role
Key Challenges for IADs
Shared Regional ATM Networks Resorting to Mergers and Acquisitions
Other Significant Trends
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
ATMs: Brimming with Youth at 50
Key Trends within ATMs Market
Ongoing Modernization
Means for Supporting Payments Option
Use of Data and Analytical Tools for Delivering Consumer Insights
Increase in Cash Deposits and Recycling
Entirely New Experiences
Cardless ATMs
Cash Recycling and Use of Multiple Denominations
New Functionalities
Measures to Counter Fraud
Individualization
Digitalization
Miniaturization
Automation
Unchallenged Dominance of Cash: A Strong Growth Driver
Mobile Technology Revolutionizes ATM Functionality
Increasing Importance of ATMs in Mobile Banking Era
Advancements in ATM Technology
Potential for Offering Omnichannel Experience
Increasing Popularity of Self-service Options
ATMs: the Preferred Option of FIs
Increasing Sales of Smartphones Promote ATM-Mobile Convergence
Contactless ATM Transactions: The Future of Banking
Contactless Card Readers
Robust Branch Automation Initiatives Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Video Teller Machines to Head Branch Transformation
The Rise of Personal Teller Machines to Improve Operational Efficiency
Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Remote Deposit Capture: A New Technology to Expedite Deposits at ATM
Improved Data Storage and Transmission Reduce ATM Service Costs
ATM Virtualization
Cloud Technology to Slash Data Storage Costs
4G-Connectivity to Improve ATM Efficiency
Triple DES and RKT Technologies
Requirements for Triple DES
Software
Encrypting PIN Pad (EPP)
Web-Based Technology
Wireless Technology in ATMs
Talking ATMs for Visually Handicapped
Novel ATM Technologies for Target Marketing
ATM Design Innovations
Select ATMs with Innovative Features
Continuous Rise in Off-Premise ATM Installations Worldwide Bode Well for the Market
ATM Security: Crucial to Improving Consumer Confidence
Security Measures by Leading ATM Makers
Recent Biometric Advancements in ATM Security
Fingerprint Scanners
Facial Recognition
Iris Recognition
Voice Recognition
Alternative Technologies to Improve ATM Security
ATM Fraud: A Global Menace
Currency and Card Fraud
Skimming
Card Trapping/Fishing
Currency Trapping/Fishing
Logical/Data Attacks
Malware and Hacking
Physical Attacks
Innovative and Diverse Attacks Present Daunting Challenge for ATM Operators
Transition to Chip-Only Cards Set to Begin
ATM Malware
A Shift from Physical Attacks to Network-based Threats
Malware Targeting ATMs Since 2009
Net-work-Based Attack: The New Path to ATM Infection
ATM Standards: Work in Progress
Card-Based EACS: A Popular Choice of Access Control Strategy
Banking & Financial Services: One of the Most Promising End-use Sector for Card Based EACS
Expanding ATM Functionalities Enhance Self-Service Experience
Two-Way Video Communications
Two-Dimensional Bar Code Scanners
Additional Functionalities to Improve Revenue Streams
ATM Cash Recycling to Gain Prominence
PCI DSS Compliance Promotes Windows 7 Migration of ATMs
Outsourcing of Select ATM Operations in the Pipeline
Developing Countries to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the Market
Explosive Demand for ATM Cash Withdrawals Boosts ATM Installations
Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Banking and Financial Services
Expanding Middle Class Population in the Developing Countries Spur Market Growth
India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
ATM Fee on the Rise: A Cause for Concern
Banking Industry: A Macro Perspective
Heading Towards a Checkless Banking Society
Technology, Consolidation & Deregulation
ATMs: Forerunners in the Debit Card Market
Online Banking: A Convenient Mode of Banking
Masters in the Cashless Economy
Mobile Banking: The New Face of Banking
Role of ATMs in the Banking Sector
Changing Banking Strategies with Regard to ATMs
Promotional Schemes Increase ATM Usage
Transformation of Banking Industry Increases Value of Independent ATM Operators
Security Aspect and EMV
Credit Unions and Fraud Risks
Bank Transformation to Benefit ATM Operators
Opportunities for Independent ATMs
Smart ATMs to Bolster User Experience and Banking Industry Revenues
Smart ATMs
Leveraging Smartphone to Switch to Cardless Cash
3. TECHNOLOGICAL TRENDS
The History of ATM
ATM Innovations in over 50 Years
Turning Point in the Banking History
Sustained Relevance and Profitability Depends on Adoption of Emerging Technologies to Innovate and Grow
Expanding the Utility of ATMs
Disruptive Technology in Retail Banking
The More Agile Pop-Up Branch
New Technologies and Innovations Imperative for Driving Growth in ATMs Market
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
ATMs: An Important Banking Product
ATMs Defined
Requirement of Standardized Availability Definitions
ATM Functioning
Definitions of Availability
Hardware Availability
Cardholder Availability
Authorization Availability
Measuring and Reporting
Environments in ATM Delivery System
Advantages of ATMs
Types of ATMs
ATMs: Instruments for Wresting Competitive Advantage
Size and Spread of ATM Network
Surcharges and Foreign Fees
Density of ATM Network Vs Level of Fees/Surcharges
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS
NCR Launches New ATM Solutions
NCR Unveils SelfServ Select Edition (SE) Cash and SE Recycle ATMs
Hyosung to Launch FORCE Retail ATM
NCR Teams-up with CoinHub to Enable Users Cash Withdrawals from Cryptocurrency Account at ATM
Diebold Nixdorf Introduces New Banking Concept, Essence
MEPS to Launch 1,580 ATMs
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Hyosung Announces Branch Transformation Partnership with Extraco Banks and Extraco Consulting
Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions to Expand ATM Managed Services Business
RAKBANK Partners with Diebold Nixdorf to Launch Samsung Pay
GRGBanking Wins ATMs Tender Bid from ICBC for China and Overseas
Diebold Nixdorf's ATMs First to Support Windows 10 Operating System
Diebold Nixdorf Receives Contract from CB Bank for Systems, Software and Services
Diebold Nixdorf to Divest Legacy Diebold Business in the UK
Diebold Nixdorf Signs Joint Venture Agreement with Inspur Group to Provide Self-Service Solutions
Euronet Worldwide Acquires YourCash Europe
Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Establishes Joint Venture with CEC to Provide ATM Services
Diebold Acquires Wincor Nixdorf AG
Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Establishes ATM Sales Subsidiary in Indonesia
Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Established Production Unit in India
Bank of America to Develop Cardless ATMs
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 26 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 30)
- The United States (9)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (6)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lkkvht/global_automated?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automated-teller-machines-atms-strategic-business-report-2018-annual-estimates--forecasts-2016-2024-300654287.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article