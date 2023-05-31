Global Automatic Pool Cleaner Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.56%

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Pool Cleaner Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automatic pool cleaner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.56% to reach $3,632.86 Million by 2028 from $2,100 Million in 2022.

Market Trends and Opportunities

Rapid Urbanization



The trend toward urbanization and the desire for an urban lifestyle drives the demand for automatic pool cleaners. This is evidenced by rising disposable incomes, increasing numbers of working women, and a growing employment rate among millennials.

As developing and developed countries undergo infrastructural developments in residential and commercial sectors, there has been a corresponding increase in residential construction and renovation activities featuring swimming pools.

With increased employment opportunities, people are migrating to cities for better living conditions, including access to education and healthcare. This mass migration is expected to increase the number of people living in metropolitan regions over the next 30 years, leading to increased demand for building infrastructure, construction, and household amenities.

The resulting rise in expenditure power drives growth in the luxury lifestyle market, including hotels, resorts, spas, and wellness facilities, all of which feature swimming pools and therefore contribute to the growth of the automatic pool cleaner market.



Boom In The Spa Industry



The spa industry has witnessed consistent growth in the past decade concerning revenue generation and penetration rates in the major economies of Europe, APAC, and North America. Commercial centers, malls, hotels, and fitness centers increasingly adopt the spa culture to enhance daily footfall.

They are also considered an epicenter of luxurious destinations attracting foreign travelers. It has also become a major symbol of stress relief and sophistication, where premier health spas offer customized wellness boot camps and treatments.



Millennials and Gen X consumers seek spas for relaxation and stress relief, where hot tubs and steam baths are highly prioritized. With the growth in spa facilities, the overall spa economy is also witnessing a rise, which includes spa capital investments, spa education, spa media association and events, and spa consulting.

Further, spa swims are built to stimulate blissful peace and bring health and wellness. Increasing spa swim fuelling the need for pool cleaning equipment. These driving factors are helping to increase the demand for the automatic pool cleaner market during the forecast period.



Challenge Analysis

Lack of Awareness in Growing Economies



One of the critical challenges facing the global automatic pool cleaner market is the need for more awareness in growing economies. Despite the increasing number of residential and commercial pools in these regions, consumers need more understanding regarding the benefits and availability of automatic pool cleaners. The primary reason is the low penetration of these products in the market and the limited reach of marketing campaigns.

As a result, consumers often resort to manual pool cleaning methods, which are time-consuming and less efficient. To overcome this challenge, manufacturers must focus on educating consumers about the advantages of automatic pool cleaners and the availability of these products in the market. Additionally, they may need to explore new distribution channels and pricing strategies to make these products more accessible to consumers in growing economies.

Competitive Landscape

The global automatic pool cleaner market is highly competitive, with many local and international players operating. Major players like Hayward Industries, Maytronics, Zodiac Pool Solutions, Waterco, and Pentair dominate the market. These players are constantly investing in R&D to introduce innovative products and expand their distribution networks to cater to the increasing market for automated pool cleaners.



Key Company Profiles

Aiper

BWT Holding

Fluidra

Hayward Industries

Maytronics

Pentair

Tianjin Wangyuan

Other Prominent Vendors

Ananya Creations

Chasing-Innovation

Gulfstream Manufacturing

Kreepy Krauly

Mariner 3S

Milagrow Robots

Paxcess

Rockrocker

Trident

Water Tech Corp

WEDA- Dammann & Westerkamp

Xiamen Fast Cleaner

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi

Key Questions Answered:

How big is the automatic pool cleaner market?

What is the growth rate of the global automatic pool cleaner market?

Which region dominates the global automatic pool cleaner market share?

What are the significant trends in the automatic pool cleaner market?

Who are the key players in the global automatic pool cleaner industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market by End-User

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Product

4.3.3 Market by Types

4.3.4 Market by Distribution Channel

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Premium Insights

6.1 Report Overview

6.2 Opportunities & Challenges Analysis

6.3 Segment Analysis

6.3.1 End-User

6.3.2 Product

6.3.3 Type

6.3.4 Distribution Channel

6.4 Regional Analysis

6.5 Competitive Analysis



7 Market at a Glance



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Key Trends and Uncertainties

8.1.2 Distribution Strategies

8.1.3 Supply Chain/Procurement

8.1.4 Global Swimming Pool Market

8.1.5 Global Hotel Pipeline

8.2 Key Developments

8.3 Impact of Recession

8.4 Value Chain Analysis

8.4.1 Material Suppliers

8.4.2 Manufacturers

8.4.3 Distributors

8.4.4 Application



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Boom in Spa Industry

9.2 Automation and Ai

9.3 Rising Modular Construction



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Rapid Urbanization

10.2 High Disposable Income

10.3 Growth of Swimming Pool Construction

10.4 Growing Travel and Tourism Industry



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Lack of Awareness in Growing Economies

11.2 Price Fluctuation

11.3 High Cost Compared to Other Counterparts



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Market by End-User

12.3 Market by Product

12.4 Market by Types

12.5 Market by Distribution Channel

12.6 Five Forces Analysis

12.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.6.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 End-User

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Residential

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market by Geography

13.4 Non-Residential

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Market by Geography

13.4.4 Hospitality

13.4.5 Sports and Entertainment

13.4.6 Education and Institution

13.4.7 Others



14 Product

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Robotic Pool Cleaner

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Geography

14.4 Suction-Side Pool Cleaner

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Market by Geography

14.5 Pressure Pool Cleaner

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Market by Geography



15 Types

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Inground Pool Cleaners

15.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.2 Market by Geography

15.4 Above-Ground Pool Cleaner

15.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.2 Market by Geography

15.5 in and Above Ground Pool Cleaner

15.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.2 Market by Geography



16 Distribution Channel

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Direct Distribution Channel

16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.3.2 Market by Geography

16.4 Indirect Distribution Channel

16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.4.2 Market by Geography



17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Geographic Overview



18 North America



19 Europe



20 APAC



21 Latin America

22 Middle East & Africa



23 Competitive Landscape

24 Key Company Profiles



25 Other Prominent Vendors



26 Report Summary

27 Quantitative Summary



28 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7jw0d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets