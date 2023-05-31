Global Automatic Pool Cleaner Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.56%

31 May, 2023, 13:30 ET
The global automatic pool cleaner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.56% to reach $3,632.86 Million by 2028 from $2,100 Million in 2022.
Market Trends and Opportunities
Rapid Urbanization
The trend toward urbanization and the desire for an urban lifestyle drives the demand for automatic pool cleaners. This is evidenced by rising disposable incomes, increasing numbers of working women, and a growing employment rate among millennials.
As developing and developed countries undergo infrastructural developments in residential and commercial sectors, there has been a corresponding increase in residential construction and renovation activities featuring swimming pools.
With increased employment opportunities, people are migrating to cities for better living conditions, including access to education and healthcare. This mass migration is expected to increase the number of people living in metropolitan regions over the next 30 years, leading to increased demand for building infrastructure, construction, and household amenities.
The resulting rise in expenditure power drives growth in the luxury lifestyle market, including hotels, resorts, spas, and wellness facilities, all of which feature swimming pools and therefore contribute to the growth of the automatic pool cleaner market.
Boom In The Spa Industry
The spa industry has witnessed consistent growth in the past decade concerning revenue generation and penetration rates in the major economies of Europe, APAC, and North America. Commercial centers, malls, hotels, and fitness centers increasingly adopt the spa culture to enhance daily footfall.
They are also considered an epicenter of luxurious destinations attracting foreign travelers. It has also become a major symbol of stress relief and sophistication, where premier health spas offer customized wellness boot camps and treatments.
Millennials and Gen X consumers seek spas for relaxation and stress relief, where hot tubs and steam baths are highly prioritized. With the growth in spa facilities, the overall spa economy is also witnessing a rise, which includes spa capital investments, spa education, spa media association and events, and spa consulting.
Further, spa swims are built to stimulate blissful peace and bring health and wellness. Increasing spa swim fuelling the need for pool cleaning equipment. These driving factors are helping to increase the demand for the automatic pool cleaner market during the forecast period.
Challenge Analysis
Lack of Awareness in Growing Economies
One of the critical challenges facing the global automatic pool cleaner market is the need for more awareness in growing economies. Despite the increasing number of residential and commercial pools in these regions, consumers need more understanding regarding the benefits and availability of automatic pool cleaners. The primary reason is the low penetration of these products in the market and the limited reach of marketing campaigns.
As a result, consumers often resort to manual pool cleaning methods, which are time-consuming and less efficient. To overcome this challenge, manufacturers must focus on educating consumers about the advantages of automatic pool cleaners and the availability of these products in the market. Additionally, they may need to explore new distribution channels and pricing strategies to make these products more accessible to consumers in growing economies.
Competitive Landscape
The global automatic pool cleaner market is highly competitive, with many local and international players operating. Major players like Hayward Industries, Maytronics, Zodiac Pool Solutions, Waterco, and Pentair dominate the market. These players are constantly investing in R&D to introduce innovative products and expand their distribution networks to cater to the increasing market for automated pool cleaners.
