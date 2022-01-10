Global Automatic Soap Dispenser Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Key Vendors - Reckitt Benckiser, 3M, Euronics, GOJO Industries, Kimberly-Clark

Jan 10, 2022, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Soap Dispenser Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automatic soap dispenser market was valued at USD 778.06 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1574.02 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.46%.
The market is witnessing increased demand from healthcare, hospitality, residential, education, corporates, and various government agencies and militaries. The market saw a surge in demand after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. North America region dominated the smart soap dispenser market. Vendors must focus on meeting end-user requirements, and product diversification is the key to customer acquisition in the market.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Increased awareness of hand hygiene drives governments of different companies to install automatic soap dispensers in public toilets, airports, and other public gathering places. This is helping the countries to frame new laws regarding hand hygiene, helping to handle the outbreaks, pandemics in the countries.
The e-commerce sector is thriving, especially after the pandemic outbreak. Products such as automatic soap dispensers are bought online because of the convenience and various product choices available.
The global commercial automatic hand soap dispenser segment will witness an absolute growth of over 95% during the forecast period. Many countries will be in the unlock phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in the forecast period. Also, there is an increased awareness about hand hygiene amongst the public. Thus, public places such as shopping centers, malls, etc., will see a surge in demand and propel the electronic soap dispenser market.
AUTOMATIC SOAP DISPENSER MARKET SEGMENTATION
In 2020, the passive infrared segment accounted for the highest share in the global automatic soap dispenser market. The increasing trend of IoT coupled with the growing number of connected devices is anticipated to propel the growth of the infrared sensor market. Also, infrared sensors are becoming affordable and light with very little power consumption because of product innovations.
Wall-mounted automatic soap dispensers are preferred among healthcare settings, public toilets, airports, and more because they occupy less space and are usually fixed to the wall. On the contrary, countertop soap dispensers are widely preferred in the residential segments.
INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
APAC: In 2020, APAC accounted for a significant share in the global automated soap dispenser market. The increase in disposable income of these countries, along with government initiatives to improve health and sanitation facilities in public places, will drive the market demand in this region. The Indian soap dispenser market, driven by the increase in the number of cases of healthcare infections, will witness growth with a high CAGR by 2026.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
The key leading vendors in the global automatic soap dispenser industry are Reckitt Benckiser, 3M, Euronics, GOJO Industries, and Kimberly Clark.
Key Market Dynamics
- Increased infectious disease outbreaks across the world
- Growing health consciousness among consumers
- Upsurge in the E-Commerce platform
- Increasing demand for smart bathroom solutions
- IoT revolutionizing the automated soap dispensers
- Expansion of real estate & hospitality industry
Key Vendors
- Reckitt Benckiser
- 3M
- Euronics
- GOJO Industries
- Kimberly-Clark
Other Prominent Vendors
- Ableman International
- Accent Controls
- American Specialities
- Askon Hygiene Products
- Bobrick
- Bradley
- Brightwell Dispensers
- Bright Pancar
- Cera Sanitaryware
- Deb (SC Johnson)
- Dihour
- Dreumex
- Ecolab
- Essity
- FontanaShowers
- Hokwang Industries
- Hi-Genie
- Hypuz
- Jaquar Group
- JVD Group
- Kohler
- Kutol
- Lovair
- MARC Systems
- Newell Brands
- Palmer Fixture
- PHS Group
- Revensa
- Toshi Automatic Systems
- Toto
- Saraya
- Secura
- Shenzhen City Itas In-Tech Sanitary Wares
- Shenzhen SVAVO Intelligent Technology
- Simplehuman
- Sloan Valve Company
- Spartan Chemical Company
- Stern Engineering
- Terramica
- VOLI
