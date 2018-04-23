Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market Report 2018-2022 - Market Revenue to Exceed $1.1 Billion

DUBLIN, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global automatic transfer switches market will earn a revenue of more than USD 1108 million by 2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing popularity of microgrid networks. A microgrid produces, distributes, and controls the flow of electricity to the consumers. Microgrids are useful in central grid systems during power outages as they can operate independently. These grids can isolate their generation loads using automatic transfer switches.
According to the report, one driver in the market is continuous growth of uninterrupted power applications. The increasing demand for energy, rising population, and aging power infrastructure have increased the strain on power grids, which is a major cause of power outages in most countries.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is impact of regulatory standards on ATS design. The automatic transfer switches market is regulated by various international and regional electrical commissions, and all ATS products that enter the market are subjected to stringent regulations.
Key Vendors
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- General Electric
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Industrial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Commercial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Growing popularity of microgrid networks
Increase of renewable power in the global energy mix
Rising use of integrated systems
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
ABB
Caterpillar
Cummins
General Electric
Schneider Electric
Siemens
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q5tqcs/global_automatic?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automatic-transfer-switches-market-report-2018-2022---market-revenue-to-exceed-1-1-billion-300634521.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article