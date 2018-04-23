Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market Report 2018-2022 - Market Revenue to Exceed $1.1 Billion

Global automatic transfer switches market will earn a revenue of more than USD 1108 million by 2022.



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is growing popularity of microgrid networks. A microgrid produces, distributes, and controls the flow of electricity to the consumers. Microgrids are useful in central grid systems during power outages as they can operate independently. These grids can isolate their generation loads using automatic transfer switches.



According to the report, one driver in the market is continuous growth of uninterrupted power applications. The increasing demand for energy, rising population, and aging power infrastructure have increased the strain on power grids, which is a major cause of power outages in most countries.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is impact of regulatory standards on ATS design. The automatic transfer switches market is regulated by various international and regional electrical commissions, and all ATS products that enter the market are subjected to stringent regulations.



Key Vendors

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing popularity of microgrid networks

Increase of renewable power in the global energy mix

Rising use of integrated systems



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Siemens



PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q5tqcs/global_automatic?w=5

