Global Automation Testing Market 2018-2023: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.7% During the Forecast Period to Reach $19.27 Billion

The global automation testing market size is expected to grow from USD 8.52 billion in 2018 to USD 19.27 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.7% during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of mobile devices and technologies, increasing adoption of the DevOps methodology, and transforming testing by digital transformation, are some of the factors driving the automation testing market. In addition, automation testing increasing Return on Investment (RoI) is one of the biggest and most important factors resulting in the market growth. However, data protection and privacy concerns restrain the market growth.

Functional testing in the testing type segment is expected to have largest market share during the forecast period

Functional testing is a form of testing that tests how applications execute different functions with respect to functional requirements and user expectations. These functions are inclusive of several user actions, searches, user screens, data operations, business processes, and integrations.

Automated functional testing tools enable testers to create tests manually or by recording, and run the tests and analyze the test results by displaying a test log. The tests created by recording simulate user actions over the application's windows and menus.

Functional testing permits more applications to be tested within a shorter time span. It also offers access to objects, info, communication protocols, and operating systems, providing a test suite with greater depth and breadth.

Furthermore, functional testing allows significant cost reduction and productivity improvement by simplifying testing and providing a unified user experience.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in the automation testing market in 2018. The factors that are popularizing this growth include increasing adoption of agile frameworks, such as Scrum and SAFe, by organizations.

The APAC region is witnessing strong growth in terms of digital transformation. This is creating a huge demand for automation testing services, with an increase in the adoption of mobile technologies. The mobile technology is said to be witnessing a robust growth rate, as the adoption of smartphones is on a steep rise in the APAC region.

According to a report from Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) - The Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2017 report - the APAC region would see growth in the average subscriber penetration rate, from 64% in 2016 to 74% by 2020. This has given rise to the demand for testing in the mobility space.

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Automation Testing Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Services and Regions

4.3 Market By Testing Type, 2018

4.4 Market By Organization Size, 2018

4.5 Market By Region, 2018-2023

4.6 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Mobile Devices and Technologies

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of the Devops Methodology

5.2.1.3 Automation Testing Increasing Returns on Investment

5.2.1.4 Transforming Testing By Digital Transformation

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Data Protection and Privacy Concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancement of Technologies Exploring Opportunities in Test Automation

5.2.3.2 Agile Development Environment for Quality Assurance and Testing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled and Experienced Test Automation Resources

5.2.4.2 Selection and Management of Testing Tools

5.3 Automation Testing Trends

5.3.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.3.2 Big Data and Predictive Analytics

5.3.3 Devops

5.3.4 Internet of Things

5.3.5 Selenium Testing

6 Automation Testing Market, By Testing Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Functional Testing

6.3 Non-Functional Testing

6.3.1 Application Programming Interface Testing

6.3.2 Security Testing

6.3.3 Performance Testing

6.3.4 Compatibility Testing

6.3.5 Compliance Testing

6.3.6 Usability Testing

7 Market By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Advisory and Consulting Services

7.3 Planning and Development Services

7.4 Support and Maintenance Services

7.5 Documentation and Training Services

7.6 Implementation Services

7.7 Managed Services

7.8 Others

8 Automation Testing Market, By Endpoint Interface

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mobile

8.3 Web

8.4 Desktop

9 Market By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises

10 Automation Testing Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Automotive

10.4 Defense and Aerospace

10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.6 Retail

10.7 Telecom and IT

10.8 Manufacturing

10.9 Logistics and Transportation

10.10 Energy and Utilities

11 Automation Testing Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Launches, Product Upgradations, and Product Enhancements

12.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

13 Company Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.2 CA Technologies

13.3 Micro Focus

13.4 Capgemini

13.5 Microsoft

13.6 Tricentis

13.7 Smartbear

13.8 Parasoft

13.9 Cigniti Technologies

13.10 Ranorex

13.11 Testplant

13.12 Key Innovators

13.12.1 Sauce Labs

13.12.2 Applitools

13.12.3 Afour Technologies

13.12.4 Invensis Technologies

13.12.5 Qa Mentor

13.12.6 Testim.Io

13.12.7 Codoid

13.12.8 Mobisoft Infotech

13.12.9 Infostretch

13.12.10 Thinksys

13.12.11 Astegic

13.12.12 Cygnet Infotech

13.12.13 Qualitykiosk

13.12.14 Qasource

