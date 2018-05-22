Global Automation Testing Market 2018-2023: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.7% During the Forecast Period to Reach $19.27 Billion

DUBLIN, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Automation Testing Market by Technology, Testing Type, Service, Endpoint Interface and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automation testing market size is expected to grow from USD 8.52 billion in 2018 to USD 19.27 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.7% during the forecast period.
The increasing adoption of mobile devices and technologies, increasing adoption of the DevOps methodology, and transforming testing by digital transformation, are some of the factors driving the automation testing market. In addition, automation testing increasing Return on Investment (RoI) is one of the biggest and most important factors resulting in the market growth. However, data protection and privacy concerns restrain the market growth.
Functional testing in the testing type segment is expected to have largest market share during the forecast period
Functional testing is a form of testing that tests how applications execute different functions with respect to functional requirements and user expectations. These functions are inclusive of several user actions, searches, user screens, data operations, business processes, and integrations.
Automated functional testing tools enable testers to create tests manually or by recording, and run the tests and analyze the test results by displaying a test log. The tests created by recording simulate user actions over the application's windows and menus.
Functional testing permits more applications to be tested within a shorter time span. It also offers access to objects, info, communication protocols, and operating systems, providing a test suite with greater depth and breadth.
Furthermore, functional testing allows significant cost reduction and productivity improvement by simplifying testing and providing a unified user experience.
North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in the automation testing market in 2018. The factors that are popularizing this growth include increasing adoption of agile frameworks, such as Scrum and SAFe, by organizations.
The APAC region is witnessing strong growth in terms of digital transformation. This is creating a huge demand for automation testing services, with an increase in the adoption of mobile technologies. The mobile technology is said to be witnessing a robust growth rate, as the adoption of smartphones is on a steep rise in the APAC region.
According to a report from Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) - The Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2017 report - the APAC region would see growth in the average subscriber penetration rate, from 64% in 2016 to 74% by 2020. This has given rise to the demand for testing in the mobility space.
