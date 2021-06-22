Global Automotive 5G Market Report 2021: Solutions, Key Use Cases, and Applications - Strategies Adopted by OEMs, the Business Models Used by Them and Key Vendor Analysis

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Industry 2021 - Strategic Analysis of 5G Technology and Use Cases Transforming the Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study aims to provide an overview of 5G solutions, key use cases, and applications adopted in the automotive industry. The study focuses on the strategies adopted by original equipment manufacturers, the business models used by them, and key vendors analysis.

5G technology will be critical for the automotive industry particularly when higher levels of autonomous vehicles penetrate the roads. The current 4G network is simply not fast enough to give autonomous vehicles human-like reflexes and cooperative driving capabilities in the future. Driverless cars are just one of the many incredible technologies that are likely to be ushered in with 5G. 5G will also present exciting possibilities for Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity.

Furthermore, the technology's low latency will make future autonomous vehicles extraordinarily safe and reliable on roads. This study will explore the different use cases that will require high-speed, low-latency 5G connectivity in the auto industry in the future and market potential for 5G in the industry.

Initially, 5G will be used for HD media streaming and advanced connected services capabilities in vehicles. The automotive industry will pilot edge computing, V2V coordinated driving, automated lane change, automated lane merge, automated overtaking, and teleoperated driving use cases using 5G from 2022. 5G today is very nascent and is being deployed on Non-Standalone (NSA) cellular towers for immediate implementation across industries. The current 5G download and upload speeds through NSA are not sufficient to perform ultra-reliable and low-latency use cases in autonomous vehicles.

5G NR infrastructure will be able to provide the promised 5G data speeds and latency. However, 5G NR will depend on 3GPP's Release 16 and 17 guidelines, and MNOs are currently mitigating legal, operational, and environmental issues and challenges to construct NR base stations.

It will take another 4-to-5 years to see global placements of 5G NR cell-towers and base stations. Consortiums' (e.g. 5GAA) push for 5G for V2X services is the biggest 5G influencer for the automotive industry. 5G safety-based V2X use cases will largely depend on future regulations, intense R&D testing, and infrastructure availability and are expected to see commercialization in the industry after 2025.

Some of the growth opportunities identified in this study explained below:

Running of L4 vehicles individually does not require 5G network connectivity. However, safe driving of two or more L4 vehicles on highways and roads will require 5G NR infrastructure to transmit data regularly between L4 vehicles and aid in safe driving coordination.

Effective use of edge cloud as well as 5G NR infrastructure will support the futuristic deployment of C-V2X services and smart city and traffic relevant use cases.

mmWave bands will be critical for advanced 5G use case testing and deployments in the future. However, they are not utilized much by MNOs due to low signal coverage issues.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Automotive 5G Market - Key Findings

Automotive 5G Market - Scope Analysis

Automotive 5G Market Segmentation

Key Competitors in the Automotive 5G Market

Key Growth Metrics for the Automotive 5G Market

Overview of Automotive 5G Use Cases

Potential 5G Applications in Automotive Industry

Automotive 5G Regional Readiness

Forecast Assumptions - Automotive 5G Market

Growth Drivers for Automotive 5G Market

Growth Restraints for Automotive 5G Market

Connected Cars With Embedded Telematics - Forecast to 2030

3G, 4G, and 5G Connected Cars Penetration (Likely Scenarios)

Analysis of 5G Growth Factors in Different Scenarios

3. Introduction to 5G Technology

Cellular Network Evolution

5G Technology - Overview

5G - Types of Spectrum Allocation

4G Versus 5G Key Differences

5G Core Network Architecture - Overview

5G Core Network Architecture - Key Definitions

5G Key Pillars and Use Case Categorization

Heatmap of 4G Versus 5G Network Coverage - Global

Regional Highlights - Licensed 5G Bands and Coverage Analysis

4. 5G Automotive - Market Overview and Trends Analysis

5G Automotive Value Chain and Ecosystem

5G Automotive Ecosystem Participants - Overview

5G Connectivity in Vehicles

5G in Automotive - Overview

5G Standards Evolution by 3GPP

Key OEM Strategies to Implement 5G Connectivity

Key Trends Impacting the Automotive 5G Market

5G for V2V and V2X Communications

5GAA - Roadmap of 5G V2X Use Cases

Global C-V2X Test and Trials

Unlicensed Spectrum for Critical V2X Applications

5G Edge Computing to Drive C.A.S.E

5G Edge Computing Challenges and Industry Initiatives

Increasing Automotive 5G Partnerships

MNO and MNVOs Partnerships will Increase in future

Comparison of 5G MNO and MVNO Business Models

Automotive 5G - Regional Readiness

5. 5G Automotive - Use Case Analysis

Global 5G Download and Upload Speeds - Automotive Use

Top 5G Use Cases - Growth Potential in the Auto Industry

5G in V2V Interactions

Softbank - 5G Truck Platooning

V2X Services and Use Cases - For C-ITS

5G in C-V2X and Traffic Management

5G in HD Mapping and RTTI

5G for AV Data Management

6. 5G Automotive - OBU Suppliers, MNOs, and Tier-1 Supplier Analysis

OBU Suppliers - Comparative Analysis

Telecom Operators - Comparative Analysis (US and China )

) Telecom Operators - Comparative Analysis ( Europe )

) Telecom Operators - Comparative Analysis ( Japan , South Korea , Canada , and Australia )

, , , and ) 5G Infrastructure Providers - Comparative Analysis

Automotive Tier-1 Suppliers - Comparative Analysis

7. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Future Scenarios of Automotive 5G

5G in Automotive - What are Challenges Ahead?

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: 5G Connectivity to Push Advanced V2X Safety Use Cases in Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 2: 5G-based Edge Computing to Drive Monetization Opportunities for MNOs

Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Cockpits With 5G Connectivity to be Launched by OEMs

9. Next Steps

