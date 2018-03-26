Global Automotive Active Rear Axle Steering (Single & Double) Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Active Rear Axle Steering Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market will grow at a CAGR of close to 7% by 2022 in terms of units
This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global automotive active rear axle steering market by technology such as single actuator and dual actuator. The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
The rapid growth of the high-performance vehicle market in European countries is resulting in an increased adoption of automotive active rear axle steering in EMEA. The steering system parts market is expected to witness growth in the region for the next four years due to the rising innovations from the European automotive manufacturers and faster adoption of technological changes.
Segmentation by technology and analysis of the automotive active rear axle steering market
- Single actuator
- Dual actuator
The growing preference for single actuator over dual actuator is driving the growth prospects for the automotive active rear axle steering market in this segment.
Key questions answered in the report include
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?
- What are the key factors driving the global automotive active rear axle steering market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global automotive active rear axle steering market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in the global automotive active rear axle steering market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global automotive active rear axle steering market?
- What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?
- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global automotive active rear axle steering market?
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market outline
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- Single actuator - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Dual actuator - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising concept of modular rear axle system
- Growing popularity of active safety systems for safer driving
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
