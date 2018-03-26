Global Automotive Active Rear Axle Steering (Single & Double) Market Report 2018

This market will grow at a CAGR of close to 7% by 2022 in terms of units

This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global automotive active rear axle steering market by technology such as single actuator and dual actuator. The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The rapid growth of the high-performance vehicle market in European countries is resulting in an increased adoption of automotive active rear axle steering in EMEA. The steering system parts market is expected to witness growth in the region for the next four years due to the rising innovations from the European automotive manufacturers and faster adoption of technological changes.

Segmentation by technology and analysis of the automotive active rear axle steering market

Single actuator

Dual actuator

The growing preference for single actuator over dual actuator is driving the growth prospects for the automotive active rear axle steering market in this segment.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global automotive active rear axle steering market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global automotive active rear axle steering market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global automotive active rear axle steering market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global automotive active rear axle steering market?

What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global automotive active rear axle steering market?



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market outline

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Single actuator - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Dual actuator - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising concept of modular rear axle system

Growing popularity of active safety systems for safer driving

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



