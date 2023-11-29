Global Automotive ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles Market Report 2023: Trends and Analysis by Technology, Companies and Forecasts to 2028 Featuring Audi, BMW, Mercedes Benx and Honda

29 Nov, 2023, 13:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles Market Trends and Analysis by Technology, Companies and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous and ADAS-enabled vehicle market is estimated at 516.3 mn units in 2023, recording a substantial annual growth of 13.7%. During 2018-23, the sector posted a negative CAGR of 0.4% owing to the prolonged impact of COVID-19.

Over the forecast period, the sector is expected to record a CAGR of 7.0% to reach 723.9 mn units by 2028. In 2023 front ultrasound sensors garner a share of 10.1%, rear ultrasound sensors garner a share of 10.1%, radar- short/medium range garner a share of 11.0%, and front cameras garner a share of 10.9%. In 2028, front ultrasound sensors garner a share of 11.9%, rear ultrasound sensors garner a share of 11.9%, radar- short/medium range garner a share of 9.1%, and front cameras garner a share of 9.2%.

It includes analysis on the following 

  • Trends & Drivers: Provides an overview of current sector scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of key trends and drivers of the sector.
  • Technological Developments: Provides a detailed overview of technological developments and innovations in the sector.
  • PESTER Analysis: Provides a detailed understanding of various factors such as political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and regulatory impacting the sector.
  • Sector Forecast: Provides deep-dive analysis of global market covering volume growth during 2018-2028, and spot estimates for 2023 and 2028. The analysis also covers regional overview across four regions-Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and South America and MEA-highlighting sector size, and growth drivers for the region.
  • Competitive Landscape: Provides an overview of leading component suppliers at a global and regional level, besides analyzing the recent product innovations and key strategic initiatives taken by the companies.
  • Patent Analysis: Provides an overview of patent filings in the sector across regions, countries and top applicants.

Reasons to Buy

  • Auto OEMs and component suppliers seek the latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also a demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail.
  • This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities for growth within the sector in the region.
  • The report provides a detailed analysis of the regions and competitive landscape that can help companies gain insight into the region-specific nuances.
  • The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive customer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, which can help companies in revenue expansion.
  • To gain competitive intelligence about leading component suppliers in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Part 1: Main Trends and Drivers

Trends

Drivers

Part 2: Technologies and Innovations

Part 3: PESTER Analysis

Part 4: Sector Forecast

ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles - Global Volumes

Asia-Pacific Market Growth Analysis

European Market Growth Analysis

North American Market Growth Analysis

South America Market Growth Analysis

MEA Market Growth Analysis

Part 5: Latest Developments

Part 6: Key Companies

Part 7: Patent Analysis

Part 8: Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Audi
  • BMW
  • Mercedes Benz
  • Honda

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3pit3

