Global Automotive ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles Market Report 2023: Trends and Analysis by Technology, Companies and Forecasts to 2028 Featuring Audi, BMW, Mercedes Benx and Honda

The global autonomous and ADAS-enabled vehicle market is estimated at 516.3 mn units in 2023, recording a substantial annual growth of 13.7%. During 2018-23, the sector posted a negative CAGR of 0.4% owing to the prolonged impact of COVID-19.

Over the forecast period, the sector is expected to record a CAGR of 7.0% to reach 723.9 mn units by 2028. In 2023 front ultrasound sensors garner a share of 10.1%, rear ultrasound sensors garner a share of 10.1%, radar- short/medium range garner a share of 11.0%, and front cameras garner a share of 10.9%. In 2028, front ultrasound sensors garner a share of 11.9%, rear ultrasound sensors garner a share of 11.9%, radar- short/medium range garner a share of 9.1%, and front cameras garner a share of 9.2%.



It includes analysis on the following

Trends & Drivers: Provides an overview of current sector scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of key trends and drivers of the sector.

Technological Developments: Provides a detailed overview of technological developments and innovations in the sector.

PESTER Analysis: Provides a detailed understanding of various factors such as political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and regulatory impacting the sector.

Sector Forecast: Provides deep-dive analysis of global market covering volume growth during 2018-2028, and spot estimates for 2023 and 2028. The analysis also covers regional overview across four regions- Asia-Pacific , Europe , North America , and South America and MEA-highlighting sector size, and growth drivers for the region.

, , , and and MEA-highlighting sector size, and growth drivers for the region. Competitive Landscape: Provides an overview of leading component suppliers at a global and regional level, besides analyzing the recent product innovations and key strategic initiatives taken by the companies.

Patent Analysis: Provides an overview of patent filings in the sector across regions, countries and top applicants.

