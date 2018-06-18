Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Markets, 2024 - Private Label Brands Establish a Stronghold on the Aftermarket

DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Brake Pads
- Brake Shoes
The report profiles 114 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABS Friction Inc. (Canada)
- ADVICS CO., LTD. (Japan)
- Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Continental AG (Germany)
- Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)
- Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting Co. Ltd. (China)
- Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC (USA)
- Fras Le (Brazil)
- Japan Brake Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument Co., Ltd (Taiwan)
- Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. (Japan)
- Nisshinbo Brake Inc. (Japan)
- TMD Friction Holdings GmbH (Germany)
- Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Brake Friction Parts
A Rudimentary Overview
Aftermarket
A Key Revenue Contributor to Brake Friction Parts Market
Impact of Economic Upheavals in the Recent Past: A Retrospective Review
Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
Developing Countries Continue to be Growth Engines
Outlook
Competition
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet Offers Potential for Replacements
Opportunity Indicators: Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet Offers Potential for Replacements
Global Vehicles in Operation
An Overview
Chinese Vehicles in Operation Increasing
Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts
Opportunity Indicators:
Developing Countries
Hotspots for Growth
Outsourcing
A Key Manufacturer Cost Rationalization Strategy
Asian Countries Gaining Importance for Outsourced Production of Brake Friction Products
Remanufactured Brake Friction Parts Grow in Prominence
Disc Brakes Rise Above Drum Brakes
Augurs Well for Brake Pads Market
Manufacturers Focus on Technology Developments for High- Quality Products
Growing Integration of Electronic Assistance with Disc & Drum Brakes
Sealed Brakes: The Future of Wet Friction Brakes
Manufacturers Focus on Customized Brake Pads
Product Materials See Drastic Changes Over the Years
Focus on Environment Drives Demand Non-Toxic Materials for Brake Friction Parts
Regulatory Guidelines Play a Role in Choice of Material for Brake Friction Products
Ceramic Brake Pads Continue to Grow in Prominence
Manufacturers Disguise Organic Brake Pads as Ceramic Variants
Semi-Metallic Brake Market Pads Hold Ground
Carbon-Carbon Composite to Gain Popularity for Reinforced Automobile Brake Friction parts
Asbestos: The Iconic Friction Material on Verge of Complete Phase Out
Key Challenges
Durable Original Equipment Products Hamper Growth
Customers' Casual Attitude Towards Replacement of Parts
Eddy Current Brake Systems
An Emerging Challenge?
Counterfeit Parts: A Growing Concern for OEMs
Competitive Scenario
Manufacturers in Emerging Markets Intensify Competition
Private Label Brands Establish a Stronghold on the Aftermarket
Efficient Customer Service
A Key Competitive Variable
Internet Retailing
A Major Growth Avenue
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. FRICTION MATERIAL
Dry Friction Material
Classification of Friction Materials
Reinforcing Fibers
Binders
Fillers
Friction Additives
Wet Friction Materials
Paper Type
Sintered Type
Fabric Type
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Pagid Expands Brake Part Range with 18 New Product Lines
Akebono Expands Brake Parts with Introduction of 13 New Parts
TMD Friction Introduces Textar Brand in the UK
Federal-Mogul Unveils Jurid Brake Pads in the US
MAT Holdings Unveils New Brake Catalog
Bosch Unveils Severe Duty Brake Pads Range
Akebono Expands Brake Part Offerings with 9 New Parts
Mintex Unveils Brake Pads and Shoes Line for Classic Cars
Centric Parts Unveils New Product Brake Pads Line, StopTech Street Brake Pad
Raybestos Unveils Brake Pads for European Models
Federal-Mogul Launches Wagner OEx Brake Pads in North America
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
The Parts Alliance Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Bendix Brakes
AP Emissions Technologies and Centric Merge to Form APC Automotive Technologies
Icahn Enterprises Completes Acquisition of Federal-Mogul
Federal-Mogul Enters into Strategic Partnership with NUCAP for Friction Products
Sangsin Brake Luanches HiQ Brake Pads in India
ZF Acquires TRW
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 114 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 132)
- The United States (35)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (9)
- Europe (40)
- France (3)
- Germany (12)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (8)
- Spain (4)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (40)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cl7jh5/global_automotive?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-aftermarket-brake-friction-parts-markets-2024---private-label-brands-establish-a-stronghold-on-the-aftermarket-300667666.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article