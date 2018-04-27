Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics 2018-2022 - Penetration of 5G Technology & Emergence of Next-Generation Telematics Protocol

DUBLIN, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics to grow at a CAGR of 28.88% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of thekey vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of telematics in passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.
The automotive telematics system is a device that deals with sending, receiving, and storing information regarding the vehicle and other parameters. The telematics system collects information from different on-board sensors, such as speed sensors, braking system, ADAS, airbags, transmission control system, and many other systems.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rise in in-vehicle communication options. One trend affecting this market is penetration of 5G technology. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the technical limitations of telematics.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the Key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- Delphi
- TomTom International
- Intel Corporation
- Verizon Telematics
- Geotab
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Rise in car-connectivity options
Penetration of 5G technology
Emergence of next-generation telematics protocol
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
