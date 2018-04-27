Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics 2018-2022 - Penetration of 5G Technology & Emergence of Next-Generation Telematics Protocol

The Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics to grow at a CAGR of 28.88% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of thekey vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of telematics in passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.



The automotive telematics system is a device that deals with sending, receiving, and storing information regarding the vehicle and other parameters. The telematics system collects information from different on-board sensors, such as speed sensors, braking system, ADAS, airbags, transmission control system, and many other systems.



According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rise in in-vehicle communication options. One trend affecting this market is penetration of 5G technology. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the technical limitations of telematics.



Key vendors

Delphi

TomTom International

Intel Corporation

Verizon Telematics

Geotab

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application



PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in car-connectivity options

Penetration of 5G technology

Emergence of next-generation telematics protocol



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



