Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Report 2021: OEMs Must Adopt New Business Models Driven by AI and Machine Learning Technologies to Capitalize on Growth Potential

Jan 17, 2022, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global Artificial Intelligence in Automotive" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service examines the role artificial intelligence (AI) will play in the transformation of the automotive space. AI is a key disruptive technology, wherein automakers are evolving into technology firms and expanding their service offerings beyond manufacturing vehicles.
Technology implementation has increased, and the post-pandemic situation appears to be positive for all stakeholders; however, automakers have yet to fully harness AI's potential in their service offerings. Although AI is in the nascent stage of development, OEMs are adopting it across the automotive value chain to improve manufacturing and to enhance customer experience, marketing, sales, and after-sales services.
This report examines use cases and business opportunity areas for various players in the automotive ecosystem, including OEMs, Tier I suppliers and technology service providers, and new entrants or start-ups. As the industry continues to evolve, AI capabilities will become the core of automotive solutions.
The study identifies key AI trends impacting the industry, including the convergence of connectivity, autonomous, sharing/subscription, and electrification (CASE); the increasing use of digital assistants; and the emergence of cloud and data analytics. Discussion covers the adoption of various AI automotive industry elements and lists companies to watch out for in this space.
Additionally, this report guides market participants on how to chart their strategic priorities, such as partnerships, acquisitions, and new capabilities built to capitalize on growth opportunities in the automotive AI space. In conclusion, top growth opportunities are mapped out for automotive OEMs, Tier I suppliers, and technology solution providers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Dynamics - Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Findings
- Opportunities Overview
- AI - Learning Cycle
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Automotive AI Drivers - Regional Impact Analysis
- Automotive AI Challenges - Regional Impact Analysis
- Opportunities for OEMs
3. Global OEM AI Roadmap - Introduction
- AI Capabilities
- Automotive AI Software - Potential Countries
- Automotive OEM Partnerships
- Automotive AI Focus - Western Companies
- Automotive AI Focus - Japan and Korea
- Automotive AI Focus - Chinese Companies
4. Features Offered in Automotive AI
- Automotive AI - Technology Overview
- AI Application Categories and Value Chain
5. Application Areas for Automotive AI
- Automotive AI - Key Application Areas
- Automotive AI - Application Area
- Case Study - AI Application
- Automotive AI Software Adoption by Country
- Future Automotive AI Offerings
- AI Impact on Autonomous Vehicles
- AI Impact on Connected Mobility
- AI Impact on Shared Mobility
- AI Impact on EVs
- Case Study - AI in Autonomous Vehicles
- Case Study - AI in Manufacturing and Safety
6. Globally Launched New AI Features
- Future Technology Plans
- Chinese Companies and AI
- Future Cockpit Technology
- Future AI Infotainment Systems
- Future AI Safety Technology
7. Major Global Automotive AI Suppliers
- Automotive AI - Value Chain
- US Automotive AI Companies - Autonomous Vehicles
- European Automotive AI Companies - Autonomous Vehicles
- Asian Automotive AI Companies - Autonomous Vehicles
- Automotive AI Companies - Autonomous Vehicles
- Automotive AI Companies - Predictive Maintenance
- Automotive AI Companies - Cloud Services
- Automotive AI Companies - Driver Monitoring System
- Harman Ignite - Automotive Cloud Platform
8. Developments in AI-linked Products for Automotive
- AI in Automotive Manufacturing
- AI in Automotive Manufacturing - Application
- AI-based Comfort Applications
- AI in Automotive HMI
- Case Study - Visteon's Cockpit of the Future
- AI in Cloud Services
- Case Study - Volkswagen Automotive Cloud
- Case Study - VW Collaboration with Agro AI
- AI in Driver Monitoring Systems
- AI in Driver Monitoring Systems - Application
- AI in Predictive Analytics
- Framework for AI Driverless Cars
9. Opportunities Landscape
- Automotive AI Features - High Relevance
- Automotive AI Features - High Relevance
- AI Features - Mature Markets vs. Emerging Markets
- Degree of Certainty vs. Impact on AI Adoption
- Future AI Applications for OEMs
- Strategic Way Forward - AI Adoption in the Automotive Industry
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - AI-powered Virtual and Voice Assistants
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Monetizing Data Insights
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Augmented Reality Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Investments and Partnerships
