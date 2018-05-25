Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market 2018-2022: Positioning of Key Vendors - American Axle & Manufacturing, SKF, Linamar, Musashi Seimitsu Industry & SHW

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global automotive balance shaft market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of in-line 3 and in-line 4 cylinders.
According to the report, the numerous performance benefits associated with use of balance shafts in engines will be a key driver for the market growth. The rising sales volume of vehicles offered with in-line series of engines. Balance shafts offers advances such as determining the overall performance and increasing the efficiency of in-line engine layouts. Also, these shafts enhance smoother engine operation and reduce the proportion of frictional loses.
The developments in field of balancer shafts system will be a key trend for the growth of the market. Manufacturers are innovating the designs and materials used to manufacture automotive balance shafts. To reduce the design complexities and aid in weight reduction, automakers are focusing on improving the designs of single-balancer shifts. Also, they are focusing on combining balancer shafts and oil pumps.
Further, the report states that the disadvantages due to the additional weight and high replacement costs will challenge the market growth. Inclusion of balance shafts increases the overall engine weight and hampers the fuel efficiency achieved by the balance shaft. Also, balance shafts lowers the oil pressure that hinders the operation of the engine.
Key vendors
- American Axle & Manufacturing
- SKF
- Linamar
- Musashi Seimitsu Industry
- SHW
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ENGINE TYPE
- Segmentation by engine type
- Comparison by engine type
- In-line 3-cylinder - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- In-line 4-cylinder - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by engine type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Developments in field of balancer shafts system
- Jaguar's new Ingenium engine making use of modular balancer shafts
- Cylinder deactivation/variable displacement engines
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive benchmarking
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Axle & Manufacturing
- SKF
- Linamar
- Musashi Seimitsu Industry
- SHW
PART 15: APPENDIX
