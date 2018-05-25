Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market 2018-2022: Positioning of Key Vendors - American Axle & Manufacturing, SKF, Linamar, Musashi Seimitsu Industry & SHW

The Global automotive balance shaft market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of in-line 3 and in-line 4 cylinders.



According to the report, the numerous performance benefits associated with use of balance shafts in engines will be a key driver for the market growth. The rising sales volume of vehicles offered with in-line series of engines. Balance shafts offers advances such as determining the overall performance and increasing the efficiency of in-line engine layouts. Also, these shafts enhance smoother engine operation and reduce the proportion of frictional loses.



The developments in field of balancer shafts system will be a key trend for the growth of the market. Manufacturers are innovating the designs and materials used to manufacture automotive balance shafts. To reduce the design complexities and aid in weight reduction, automakers are focusing on improving the designs of single-balancer shifts. Also, they are focusing on combining balancer shafts and oil pumps.



Further, the report states that the disadvantages due to the additional weight and high replacement costs will challenge the market growth. Inclusion of balance shafts increases the overall engine weight and hampers the fuel efficiency achieved by the balance shaft. Also, balance shafts lowers the oil pressure that hinders the operation of the engine.



Key vendors

American Axle & Manufacturing

SKF

Linamar

Musashi Seimitsu Industry

SHW



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ENGINE TYPE

Segmentation by engine type

Comparison by engine type

In-line 3-cylinder - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

In-line 4-cylinder - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by engine type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Developments in field of balancer shafts system

Jaguar's new Ingenium engine making use of modular balancer shafts

Cylinder deactivation/variable displacement engines

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive benchmarking

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

American Axle & Manufacturing

SKF

Linamar

Musashi Seimitsu Industry

SHW

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qxl44c/global_automotive?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-balance-shaft-market-2018-2022-positioning-of-key-vendors---american-axle--manufacturing-skf-linamar-musashi-seimitsu-industry--shw-300654977.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

