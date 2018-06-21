Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market Report 2018 - Analysis & Trends 2017-2027

DUBLIN, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Growing Trend of Fuel Efficiency, Reduced Co2 Emissions, and Weight and Rising Sales of Vehicles Equipped with In-Line Series of Engines.
Scope of the Report
- Depending on Engine Type, the market is segregated into Inline- 4 Cylinder (L4) Engine, V-6 Engine, Inline-3 Cylinder (L3) Engine and Inline- 5 Cylinder Engine.
- On the basis of Vehicle Type the market is segmented into Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) and Passenger Cars.
- By End User, the market is segmented into Industrial, Commercial, Defense and Other End Users. In addition, Other End Users are segmented into Government, Retail, Entertainment and Transportation.
- Based on Manufacturing Process, the market is categorized into Forged and Cast.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market, By Engine Type
5 Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market, By Vehicle Type
6 Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market, By End User
7 Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market, By Manufacturing Process
8 Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
- American Axle &Manufacturing Holding Inc.
- Engine Power Components, Inc.
- LACO
- Metaldyne LLC
- Mitec-Jebsen Automotive Systems (Dalian) Co. Ltd.
- Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd
- Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co., Ltd.
- Otics Corporation
- Sansera Engineering
- SHW AG
- SKF Group
- Tfo Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d3k2fc/global_automotive?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-balance-shaft-market-report-2018---analysis--trends-2017-2027-300670257.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article