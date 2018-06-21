Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market Report 2018 - Analysis & Trends 2017-2027

The Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Growing Trend of Fuel Efficiency, Reduced Co2 Emissions, and Weight and Rising Sales of Vehicles Equipped with In-Line Series of Engines.



Scope of the Report



Depending on Engine Type, the market is segregated into Inline- 4 Cylinder (L4) Engine, V-6 Engine, Inline-3 Cylinder (L3) Engine and Inline- 5 Cylinder Engine.

On the basis of Vehicle Type the market is segmented into Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) and Passenger Cars.

By End User, the market is segmented into Industrial, Commercial, Defense and Other End Users. In addition, Other End Users are segmented into Government, Retail, Entertainment and Transportation.

Based on Manufacturing Process, the market is categorized into Forged and Cast.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market, By Engine Type



5 Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market, By Vehicle Type



6 Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market, By End User



7 Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market, By Manufacturing Process



8 Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



American Axle &Manufacturing Holding Inc.

Engine Power Components, Inc.

LACO

Metaldyne LLC

Mitec-Jebsen Automotive Systems ( Dalian ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd

Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Otics Corporation

Sansera Engineering

SHW AG

SKF Group

Tfo Corporation

