Global Automotive Biometrics Market Analysis Report 2023: An $864 Million Market by 2032 - The Ultimate Solution to Combat Auto Theft and Ensure Road Safety

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Biometrics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type , By Scanner, By Sales Channel, By Vehicle, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive biometrics market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected size of USD 864.14 Million by 2032

As auto thefts and vehicle-related crimes become a serious concern for owners and fleet operators, the demand for enhanced security solutions has surged. Traditional central locking mechanisms have proven insufficient in deterring carjacking and theft, prompting the rapid adoption of automotive biometrics to fortify vehicle security.

This technology utilizes unique physical characteristics like fingerprints and facial features for keyless door unlocking, surveillance, and keyless ignition, offering robust facial and fingerprint recognition capabilities. Moreover, automotive biometrics can play a pivotal role in ensuring road safety by identifying sick or drowsy drivers to prevent accidents.

The market's growth is further catalyzed by the rising popularity of electrified and driverless vehicles, along with the increased use of sensor-based technologies and biometrics in the automotive sector. As iris and face recognition systems are set to enhance vehicle identification, the potential for expansion in the automotive biometrics industry becomes even more promising.

With a surge in passenger car sales, particularly in emerging economies, and the focus of automobile companies on personalized vehicle experiences, the outlook for the automotive biometrics market remains highly favorable.

Report Highlights

  • The fingerprint scan segment is anticipated to hold the greatest market share in the global market in 2022 based on scanner-type segmentation. The popularity and familiarity of fingerprint scanning are already influencing how automakers evaluate potential applications for car technology.
  • The passenger car sector is anticipated to hold the biggest market share in the global biometrics market in 2022 among the vehicle type segments. The size of the stake can be attributed to the rising demand for vehicle safety and security systems and the increase in passenger car manufacturing in both developed and emerging countries.
  • Geographically, North America is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the global automotive biometrics market in 2022 due to the technology's increasing utility and usage in passenger and commercial vehicles.

Automotive Biometrics Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Increasing need for safety
  • Growth in demand for luxury vehicles

Restraints and Challenges

  • High installation cost

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Automotive Biometrics Industry Trends

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

  • BioEnable Technologies Pvt
  • ASSA ABLOY AB Inc.
  • CMI TECH.
  • Biometrics Research Group
  • Crossmatch Technologies
  • Continental AG
  • fujitsu limited
  • Fingerprint Cards AB
  • Methode Electronics
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Safran S.A
  • Nuance Communications
  • Synaptics Incorporated
  • SecuGen Corporation
  • ZKTECO CO. Ltd
  • Voxx International Corporation

Scope of the Report

Automotive Biometrics Market, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Hardware
  • Software

Automotive Biometrics Market, Scanner Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Fingerprint Scan
  • Voice Recognition
  • Face Recognition
  • Others

Automotive Biometrics Market, Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019- 2032)

  • OEMs
  • Aftermarket

Automotive Biometrics Market, Vehicle Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019- 2032)

  • Passenger Car
  • Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Biometrics Market, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019- 2032)

  • Vehicle Security System
  • Driver Safety System
  • Advanced Steering and Infotainment
  • Others

Automotive Biometrics Market, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa

