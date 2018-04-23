Global Automotive Brake Fluid Market 2018-2022 - Growing Demand for SUVs and Crossovers Globally

DUBLIN, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Brake Fluid Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global automotive brake fluid market to grow at a CAGR of 2.14% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is environment-friendly brake fluid. Various governments across the world are heavily investing in research to find a feasible solution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the mineral based hydraulic lubricants. The emissions are causing an adverse effect on the environment.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for SUVs and crossovers globally. The increasing demand for automotive brake fluid is due to the increased sales volume of sports-utility vehicles (SUVs) across the world. In the recent times, the demand for crossovers, pickup trucks, and SUVs are growing in the US market and this, in turn, is driving the growth of the automotive brake fluid market.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing demand for electric vehicles. The automotive industry is slowly shifting toward electric vehicles (EVs), especially in Europe and the Americas, due to reasons like rising environmental concerns, increasing fuel prices, and maintenance and purchasing costs of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
Key Vendors
- BP
- Chevron
- Exxon Mobil
- Shell
- Valvoline
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Industrial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Commercial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Growing popularity of microgrid networks
Increase of renewable power in the global energy mix
Rising use of integrated systems
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
ABB
Caterpillar
Cummins
General Electric
Schneider Electric
Siemens
PART 15: APPENDIX
