Global Automotive Bushing Technologies Market 2017-2018 & 2025: Market is Expected to Grow to US$ 9.95 Billion by 2025 from US$ 7.56 Billion in 2017

Automotive bushing technologies market is expected to grow to US$ 9.95 billion by 2025 from US$ 7.56 billion in 2017



The sales of automotive bushing technologies is largely influenced by numerous economic and environmental factors and the global economy plays a key role in the development of automotive bushing technologies market. Today, people have been keen on keeping cars for longer times with them than ever before and therefore, the expenditures on the aesthetics and design of cars are expected to be more vibrant and vivid than ever before. Similarly, the presence of bushings inside a passenger car and adds to the comforts and luxuries of the driver as well as the vehicle occupants



The suspension system inside a vehicle consist of a number of movable components that are sources of noise and vibrations when the vehicle is on the move. The suspension bush prevents metal-to-metal contact while still allow for some movement. These movements are essential for allowing for suspension to move freely. There are various types of suspension bushes integrated into a vehicle that are control arm bushings, sway bar links bushings, anti-roll bar drop links bushings, anti-roll bar bushings, and sway bar bushings. Numerous requirements of bushes around the suspension systems result in the largest market share for these bushings.



APAC region is one of the most important global automotive hubs. China accounts for approximately 30% of the passenger cars produced globally. Lower cost of labor wages and availability of skilled workmen in the region hands competitive advantage to the region for manufacturing of automobiles.



Moreover, the Government in countries such as China and India that are two important manufacturing destinations for automotive OEMs have been rolling out favorable policies that have attracted significant foreign direct investments in the automobile and technology sector. Such a large automotive hub presents higher opportunities for the components manufacturer and suppliers by forming partnerships with the OEMs. The prosperity of these industries augurs well for the advancements in the automotive bushing components. Rising disposable incomes of consumers in these countries opens a wide potential market for infotainment suppliers for this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables & Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 the Insight Partners Research Report Guidance



3 Key Takeaways



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation



5 Automotive Bushing Technologies Market - Qualitative Analysis

5.1 Bushing Analysis by Material Type (Rubber and Polyurethane)

5.1.1 Ride Quality

5.1.2 Lifespan

5.1.3 Performance

5.1.4 Squeaking

5.1.5 Servicing

5.2 Vibration Control Technology (Isolation, Damping and Absorption)

5.3 Bushing Technologies by Hydro Bushing Type (Technology Comparison)

5.4 Bushing Production and Teting Methods

5.4.1 Linear Model

5.4.2 Quasi-Linear Model

5.4.3 Nonlinear Models



6 Global Automotive Bushing Technologies Market - Key Industry Dynamics

6.1 Key Market Drivers

6.1.1 Need For a Smooth and Efficient Ride Performance On Roads

6.1.2 Rise In the Production of Vehicles Worldwide

6.2 Key Market Restraints

6.2.1 Tedious Installation and Replacement Tasks Involved With Rubber Bushings

6.2.2 Lesser Ride Comfort and Lower Noise Vibration Harshness (Nvh) Ratings For Polyurethane Bushings

6.3 Key Market Opportunities

6.3.1 Higher Sales of Premium Cars That Require More Number of Automobile Bushings

6.4 Future Trends

6.4.1 Upcoming Technologies For Production of Smarter Car Suspensions In Premium Car Brands

6.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



7 Automotive Bushing Technologies Market - Global

7.1 Global Automotive Bushing Technologies Market Overview

7.2 Global Automotive Bushing Technologies Market Forecast and Analysis



8 Global Automotive Bushing Technologies Market Analysis - by Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Damper Bushings

8.3 Bumstops

8.4 Top Mounts

8.5 Suspension Arm Bushings

8.6 Pt Mounts

8.6.2.1 Engine

8.6.2.2 Roll Rod

8.6.2.3 Transmission



9 Global Automotive Bushing Technologies Market Analysis - by Suspension Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Mcpherson

9.3 Double Wishbone

9.4 Multilink

9.5 Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (Ctba)



10 Global Automotive Bushing Technologies Market Analysis - by Vehicle Segment

10.1 Overview

10.2 A/B Class

10.3 C Class

10.4 D Class

10.5 E Class

10.6 F Class

10.7 Suv

10.8 Mpv & Pt



11 Global Automotive Bushing Technologies Market - Geographical Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Product Mapping

12.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



13 Global Automotive Bushing Technologies Market - Key Company Profiles



BOGE Rubbers & Plastics

Continental AG

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Federal-Mogul LLC

Hyundai Polytech India

Nolathane

Paulstra SNC

SumiRiko AVS Germany GmbH

Tenneco Inc.

Vibracoustic GmbH

