Global Automotive Camera Market (2020 to 2025) - Focus on Product, Application, and Country Assessment

The "Automotive Camera - A Global and Regional Market Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Assessment - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive industry is rapidly evolving on the technological front and this growth is primarily attributed to the changes in consumer preferences, and an equal push from the legislative bodies. The technological advancements include improved vehicle performance, passenger safety, communication capabilities, and driving comfort, among others. The demand for safe and luxury vehicles has increased, owing to this the automakers have started focusing on enhancing the road safety and crash avoidance.



The major components of an ADAS system include cameras, radars, lidars, ultrasonic sensors, and electronic control unit (ECUs). These components in combination or distinctly perform several ADAS functions, such as adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, lane departure warning, traffic jam assist, automated emergency braking, and blind spot detection, among others. During the past few years, a visible surge is witnessed in the number of vehicles equipped with ADAS features. In addition to ADAS, the automotive industry is also supportive and optimistic for fully autonomous vehicles, which has increased the demand for automotive cameras. Automotive cameras offer several advantages, such as the ability of cameras to detect traffic signals and differentiate color. Furthermore, cameras also aid driver at the time of parking, night vision, traffic jams, and object detection. Automotive cameras being one of the most important components of the ADAS and autonomous vehicles, finds its application almost in every level of automation.

The automotive camera market research provides a detailed perspective on the different types of products, their applications, value estimation, among others. The principal purpose of this market analysis is to examine the automotive camera market in terms of factors driving the market, restraints, trends, and opportunities, among others.

The report further considers the market dynamics, supply chain analysis, and the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The automotive camera market report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by product type, application, region, and country.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

For a new company looking to enter the market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead of the competition?

How do the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

Which are the promising companies that have obtained financial support to develop their products and markets?

How does the supply chain function in the automotive camera market?

Which companies have been actively involved in innovation through patent applications, and which products have witnessed maximum patent applications during the period 2017-2020?

Which product segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the automotive camera market during 2020-2025?

Who are the players that are catering to the demand for different cameras?

How should the strategies adopted by market players vary for different product segments based on the size of companies involved in each segment?

What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market for automotive cameras?

What are the demand patterns of automotive cameras across the application areas in different regions and countries during the period 2019-2025?

Competitive Landscape

The automotive camera market competitive landscape consists of different strategies undertaken by key players across the industry to gain traction and market share presence. Some strategies adopted by the service providers are new product launches, business expansions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations. Among all these strategies adopted, product launches is the popular choice of the strategy implemented in the automotive camera market. Some of the most prominent ecosystem players are Ficosa International S.A., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Stonkam Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Kappa optronics GmbH, Magna International Inc., Ricoh Company Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics N.V., Valeo Group, LG Innotek Co., Ltd., and Aptiv PLC.

Some of the notable developments are:

Continental AG launched its infrared interior camera for detecting drowsiness of passengers in February 2019 .

. Ficosa International S.A. has partnered with Videantis GmbH, a vision solution provider based in Germany , in December 2017 to develop and bring forward the advance sensing technologies for automotive cameras.

, in to develop and bring forward the advance sensing technologies for automotive cameras. Denso Corporation established a R&D lab in Pittsburgh in April 2020 for the innovation of autonomous driving including vision sensors.

Key Companies Profiled

Ficosa International S.A., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Stonkam Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Kappa optronics GmbH, Magna International Inc., Ricoh Company Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics N.V., Valeo Group, LG Innotek Co., Ltd., and Aptiv PLC

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining the Future Trends in Automotive Camera Market

1.1.1.1 Growing Popularity of Stereo Vision Cameras

1.1.1.2 Next-Generation 3D Surround View Systems

1.1.1.3 Integrating Cameras into Headlight and Taillights

1.1.1.4 Combining Cameras and Other Sensors for Early Detection of Aquaplaning Situations

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Regulatory Landscape for Autonomous Vehicles

1.1.3.1 Current Laws and Regulatory Bodies Related to Autonomous Vehicles by Country

1.1.4 Government Initiatives

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Regulations and Mandates Appreciating the Usage of Automotive Cameras

1.2.1.2 Growing Popularity of Autonomous Vehicles

1.2.1.3 Prevention of False Insurance Claims

1.2.1.4 Increasing Road Accidents

1.2.2 Business Restraints

1.2.2.1 Lapses in Imagery Sensors and Difficulty in Detection

1.2.2.2 High Cost of Camera Modules

1.2.3 Business and Corporate Strategies

1.2.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.4.1 AI-Based In-Vehicle Cameras for Advanced Driver Monitoring

1.2.4.2 Integrating Camera and Lidar into a Single Unit

2 Application

2.1 Automotive Camera Market - Applications and Specifications

2.1.1 Automotive Camera Market (by Level of Autonomy)

2.1.1.1 Level 1 (Advanced Driving Assist Systems-ADAS)

2.1.1.2 Level 2 (Partial Automation)

2.1.1.3 Level 3 (Conditional Automation)

2.1.1.4 Level 4 (High Automation)

2.1.1.5 Level 5 (Full Automation)

2.1.2 Automotive Camera Market (by Application)

2.1.2.1 Passenger Vehicles

2.1.2.2 Commercial Vehicles

2.2 Demand Analysis for Automotive Camera Market (by Application)

2.2.1 Global Automotive Camera Market (by Level of Autonomy)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Camera Market (by Application)

3 Products

3.1 Automotive Camera Market - Products and Specifications

3.1.1 Automotive Camera Market (by Type)

3.1.1.1 Front View

3.1.1.2 Side View

3.1.1.3 Rear View

3.1.1.4 In-Vehicle

3.1.2 Automotive Camera Market (by View Type)

3.1.2.1 Single View

3.1.2.2 Multi View

3.1.3 Automotive Camera Market (by Technology)

3.1.3.1 Digital Camera

3.1.3.2 Thermal Camera

3.2 Demand Analysis of Automotive Camera Market (by Product)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Camera Market (by Product Type), Value and Volume, 2019-2025

3.2.1.1 Rear View Camera

3.2.1.2 Side View Camera

3.2.1.3 In-Vehicle Camera

3.2.1.4 Front View Camera

3.2.2 Global Automotive Camera Market (by View Type), Value and Volume, 2019-2025

3.2.2.1 Single View

3.2.2.2 Multi View

3.2.3 Global Automotive Camera Market (by Technology), Value and Volume, 2019-2025

4 Region

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 U.K.

4.4 China

4.5 Asia-Pacific and Japan

4.6 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Ficosa International S.A.

5.2.1.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.1.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

5.2.1.2 Business Strategies

5.2.1.2.1 Product Development

5.2.1.2.2 Market Development

5.2.1.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.1.3.1 Partnerships and Collaborations

5.2.1.4 Competitive Position

5.2.1.4.1 Strengths of the Company

5.2.1.4.2 Weakness of the Company

5.2.2 HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

5.2.3 Denso Corporation

5.2.4 Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

5.2.5 Kappa optronics GmbH

5.2.6 Magna International Inc.

5.2.7 OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

5.2.8 Stonkam Co., Ltd.

5.2.9 Continental AG

5.2.10 Ricoh Company Ltd.

5.2.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

5.2.12 STMicroelectronics N.V.

5.2.13 Valeo Group

5.2.14 LG Innotek Co., Ltd.

5.2.15 Aptiv PLC



6 Research Methodology

6.1 Data Sources

6.1.1 Primary Data Sources

6.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

6.2 Data Triangulation

6.3 Market Estimation and Forecast

6.3.1 Factors for Data Prediction and Modeling

