Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 6,162.61 Million By 2032, With 7.1% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Air-cooled and Liquid-cooled); By Vehicle Type; By Design Type; By Position Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to the research report, the global automotive charge air cooler market size was valued at USD 3,094.96 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6,162.61 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The charge air cooler is an intermediary between the turbocharger and the engine. It pacifies the engine air after it has progressed through a turbocharger and before it goes into the combustion chamber of the engine. The rapidly rising demand for the automotive charge air cooler market can be attributed to the fact that this intermediary enhances engine performance noticeably and reduces emissions.

The air with lesser temperature and enhanced density assists in achieving the best power for the combustion procedure in the engine. It also reduces the fuel consumption needed. The supreme usage is in commercial and passenger vehicles. Demand for curtailment in fuel consumption and extended engine power and reduced emissions, increasing usage of turbochargers in machinery, and growth in demand for passenger and commercial vehicles are the elements responsible for the growth of the industry.

Air-cooled segment accounted for over largest market share in 2022 on account of various benefits offered by these products including reliability and simplicity

Passenger vehicles segment held the largest market revenue share in 2022 owing to increased prevalence of charge coolers to enhance the efficiency of turbo-charge combustion engine

Fin & tube design type segment dominated the global market and accounted for significant market share due to high integration among high-pressure applications

Standalone segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2022, which can be attributed to integration of developed and advanced mechanism of separate components

North America is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the projected period on account of the increase in vehicle sales

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Dana Ltd.

T.RAD Co. Ltd.

Modine Manufacturing

Hanon Systems

Banco Products

Radicon Company

Kelvin Holding

Delphi Technologies

Dura-Lite Heat Transfer

Valeo

MAHLE

AKG Group

Sterling Thermal Technology

Vestas Aircoil

Growth Driving Factors

Increasing the acquisition of turbocharger technology to push the market

The turbocharger assists in lessening the vehicle's emissions. Utilizing a turbocharger reduces the displacement volume of the cylinder, which lessens the volume of the fuel needed for similar power, thus lessening the vehicle's exhaust emissions. It also escalates fuel efficiency. Therefore, these reasons have advanced the acquisition of turbocharger technology, specifically in passenger cars. The automotive charge air cooler market size is expanding as emission regulations, remarkably those impacting diesel engines, have hastened the integration rate with turbochargers.

Stringent fuel economy regulations with outstandingly higher mpg targets and severe restrictions and greenhouse gases that include carbon dioxide from engine exhaust discharge have prompted the shift of a performance segment towards a conventional fuel-saving presence. Automotive charge air cooler market sales are soaring globally; car builders have robustly tracked gasoline engine downsizing and, to a lesser extent, diesel downsizing.

Recent developments

In September 2022 , Novamax, a leading air cooler and components brand, declared the initiation of its contemporary range of durable and premium quality industrial air coolers. The newly advanced air cooler range comprises several inventive features involving consistent airflow technology, unique padding, and shockproofing.

Segmental Analysis

The air-cooled segment accounted for the largest market share

By product type, the air-cooled segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to sustain its position over the forecast period. This is due to comprehensive utilization in the automotive industry and the many advantages offered by these products, such as design simplicity, improvised dependability, and lesser performance expenditure. Automotive charge air cooler market demand is on the rise due to the easy installation of these charge coolers in several vehicles, and ample cooling makes them an OEM's preferred option and influences the growth of the segment market.

The passenger vehicle segment dominated the global market

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment dominated the global market and will likely record an appreciable growth rate over the coming years. Automotive charge air cooler market trends include the growing pervasiveness of air charge coolers to enhance the efficacy of turbocharged conventional engines and decrease the extent of pollutant emission globally are the key factors propelling the market growth.

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 6,162.61 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 3,312.84 Million Expected CAGR Growth 7.1% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Dana Ltd., T.RAD Co. Ltd., Modine Manufacturing Company, Hanon Systems, Banco Products Ltd., Radicon Company Ltd., Kelvin Holding GmbH, Delphi Technologies, Dura-Lite Heat Transfer Products Inc., Valeo, MAHLE GmbH, AKG Group, Sterling Thermal Technology, C, G, & J Inc., and Vestas Aircoil. Segments Covered By Product Type, By Vehicle Type, Be Design Type, By Position Type, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Increased product and demand for passenger vehicles to drive the Asia Pacific market

Asia Pacific held the most significant automotive charge air cooler market share due to increased product and demand for passenger vehicles and many directives linked with emissions, particularly in advanced countries such as China, India, and Indonesia. The Asian countries are generating gainful demand for products, including automobiles, with the appearance of some biggest producers in the world, which is further augmenting the market growth.

North America is anticipated to emerge as a speedily growing region in the global market during the expected period, which is mainly propelled by an escalating number of research and development activities in the automotive division to invent highly advanced products and escalated consumer consciousness toward the detrimental effects of greenhouse gas emissions on their health and environment too.

