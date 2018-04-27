Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market 2018-2022 with Bosch, Continental, Delphi, Harman, Magneti Marelli & Visteon Dominating

DUBLIN, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.06% during the period 2017-2022.
Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the automotive cockpit electronics includes audio systems, information displays, instrument clusters, head up displays, infotainment systems, and telematics solutions.
The automotive electronics market includes all the electronic components of a modern-day automobile such as interior components (which include cockpit electronics), powertrain components, engine control components, and vehicle lighting and safety systems.
According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is economies of scale derived from consumer electronics segment to rationalize cost structures in automotive electronics space. One trend that is affecting the market is automotive gesture recognition system. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is in-vehicle technologies: Source of distraction for drivers.
Key vendors
- Bosch
- Continental
- Delphi
- HARMAN
- Magneti Marelli
- Visteon
