Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market 2018-2022 with Bosch, Continental, Delphi, Harman, Magneti Marelli & Visteon Dominating

The Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.06% during the period 2017-2022.

Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the automotive cockpit electronics includes audio systems, information displays, instrument clusters, head up displays, infotainment systems, and telematics solutions.



The automotive electronics market includes all the electronic components of a modern-day automobile such as interior components (which include cockpit electronics), powertrain components, engine control components, and vehicle lighting and safety systems.



According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is economies of scale derived from consumer electronics segment to rationalize cost structures in automotive electronics space. One trend that is affecting the market is automotive gesture recognition system. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is in-vehicle technologies: Source of distraction for drivers.



Key vendors

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

HARMAN

Magneti Marelli

Visteon

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Regulatory Framework

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

Comparison by application

Global automotive cockpit electronics market in passenger cars

Global automotive cockpit electronics market in commercial vehicles

Market opportunity by vehicle type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Automotive gesture recognition system

Rapid electrification of vehicles

Autonomous vehicle concept

Digitalization: An enhancement to vehicle interiors and a USP for OEMs

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

