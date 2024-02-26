Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Strategic Market Report 2022-2024 and 2030: How Developers of Connected Cars Are Responding to Evolving Customer Expectations

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Cockpit Electronics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market to Reach $49.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Automotive Cockpit Electronics estimated at US$29 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Infotainment & Navigation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.3% CAGR and reach US$17.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Information Display segment is estimated at 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The global economic update sheds light on the prevailing economic conditions worldwide, including the impact of the pandemic on various industries. Specifically, in the automotive sector, the report highlights the competitive scenario within the automotive cockpit electronics market. Vendors are intensifying their focus on product innovation to gain a competitive edge in this market segment.

Amidst this competitive landscape, market participants are driving innovations and advancements in automotive cockpit electronics. These innovations aim to enhance safety and driving experiences for consumers. The report also provides insights into the market share of key competitors in the automotive cockpit electronics market, along with an analysis of their competitive presence globally.

An introduction to automotive electronics sets the stage for understanding the significance of cockpit electronics in advancing the automotive space. With factors favoring the adoption of automotive cockpit electronics, the market is poised for significant growth despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

Infotainment and navigation systems remain crucial contributors to the automotive cockpit electronics market. Regional analysis reveals that the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in this market segment, outpacing North America.

The Automotive Cockpit Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.8 Billion by the year 2030.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Encouraging Outlook for Automobile Production Despite Disruptions Bodes Well for the Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market

Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) for Years 2019 through 2025

Smart Cockpits Gain Momentum, Automotive SiP Modules Facilitate the Trend

Computing Capability of the Smart Cockpit: An Insight

Vehicle Electronification Trends Aid Cockpit Electronics Market Sustain the Momentum

Emphasis on Electric Vehicles to Fuel Robust Demand

Autonomous Vehicles: Another Growth Vertical for Cockpit Electronics

Connected Cars Solidify the Relevance of Integrated Cockpit Electronics

How Developers of Connected Cars Are Responding to Evolving Customer Expectations

Rising Interest in HUDs to Underpin Revenue Growth

Augmented Reality Enabled Futuristic HUDs Seek Role

Increasing Demand for On-Board Infotainment & Navigation Systems Bodes Well

Emergence of Automotive Digital Cockpit Set to Transform In-Vehicle Experience

Modern Infotainment Systems Enable Differentiated In-Vehicle Experience

Growing Reliability of In-Car Internet & Networking to Fuel Demand for Infotainment Systems

Advanced On-Board Infotainment Systems Make Their Way Into the Market

Evolving Role of V2X to Further Enhance the Importance of Cockpit Electronics

Cockpit Electronics Becomes Relevant in Electronic Toll Collection

Telematics: Key Cockpit System in Modern Automotive Vehicles

ITS Spurs Demand for Embedded Telematics ECU

Smartphones Incorporate Additional Convenience in Cockpit Electronic Systems

Smartphone Apps Improve Usability of Cockpit Systems

5G Cellular Connectivity to Widen Addressable Market for Cockpit Electronics

New Generation Software Tools Widen Market Prospects

Advancements in Semiconductor Technology Rev Up Market Opportunities

Evolution in HMI Technology Instigates Amendments to Cockpit Electronics Design

HMI Advancements Driven by Customer Expectations

Altia Offers New HMI Platform for Advanced Automotive Cockpit Display Applications

Instrument Panels and Control Panels Witness Design Enhancements

