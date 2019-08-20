Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Analysis 2017-2018 & Forecast 2019-2026: A $6.81 Billion Opportunity
Aug 20, 2019, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Cyber Security - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
\The Global Automotive Cyber Security market accounted for $1.09 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.81 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market are increasing amount of vehicle electronics and the growing adoption of advanced vehicle technologies. However, high installation cost of cyber security solutions and the high price of connected vehicles in which these security solutions are installed restricts the market growth of automotive cyber security market.
On the basis of electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) segment has a growing prominence because, as this vehicle combines a conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) system with an electric propulsion system. The presence of the electric powertrain is intended to achieve either better fuel economy than a conventional vehicle or better performance.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth due to the increasing vehicle production, changing in-vehicle electronic architecture, increasing in-vehicle services connected to the external cloud, and expansion of leading OEMs amongst automotive component suppliers. The market growth in this region can also be attributed to the increasing sales of connected vehicles and government initiatives regarding the use of environment-friendly electric vehicles.
Some of the key players in Global Automotive Cyber Security market are Aptiv, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Escrypt GmbH, Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd., Harman International, Honeywell International Inc., Karamba Security, NXP, Robert Bosch GmbH, Saferide Technologies Ltd, Symantec Corporation, Trillium Secure Inc. and Vector Informatik GmbH.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Form
5.1 Introduction
5.2 External Cloud Services
5.3 In-Vehicle
6 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Vehicle
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Commercial Vehicle
6.3 Passenger Car
7 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Electric Vehicle
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
7.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
7.4 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
8 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Security
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Application Security
8.3 Cloud Security
8.4 Endpoint Security
8.5 Hardware Security
8.6 Network Security
8.7 Wireless Network Security
8.8 Other Security
9 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Component
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hardware
9.3 Software
9.3.1 Identify and Access Management
9.3.2 Security and Vulnerability Management
9.4 Services
10 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) & Safety System
10.3 Body Control & Comfort System
10.4 Communication System
10.5 Infotainment System
10.6 On-board diagnostic (OBD)
10.7 Powertrain System
10.8 Safety systems
10.9 Telematics System
10.10 Other Applications
11 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Technology
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Consulting
11.3 Integration
11.4 Managed Security
11.5 Unified Threat Management
11.6 Other Technology
12 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Aptiv
14.2 Continental AG
14.3 Denso Corporation
14.4 Escrypt GmbH
14.5 Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.
14.6 Harman International
14.7 Honeywell International Inc.
14.8 Karamba Security
14.9 NXP
14.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
14.11 Saferide Technologies Ltd.
14.12 Symantec Corporation
14.13 Trillium Secure Inc.
14.14 Vector Informatik GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3osrz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article