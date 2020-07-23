Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market (2019 to 2025) - Rising Demand for Advance Cybersecurity Solutions Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market: Focus on Products and Their Application, Value Chain Analysis, Industry Analysis, and Country Wise Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automotive Cybersecurity Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 22.30% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The automotive cybersecurity market size is estimated at $1.61 billion in 2019. The Asia-Pacific & Japan region dominated the global automotive cybersecurity market in 2019, whereas China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The automotive cybersecurity market is driven by the increasing implementation of MaaS and vehicle platooning, the increasing application of automotive Cloud for storage of data and over-the-air updates, and the increasing levels of autonomy. However, the high complexity of the ecosystem with the presence of multiple stakeholders and zero-failure rate of cybersecurity applications are limiting the market growth.



The report is an in-depth study of the global automotive cybersecurity market, including a thorough analysis of the types of products and applications. The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and the estimation of the market size over the forecast period 2020-2025. The scope of this report is focused on the different product types and vehicle types catering to automotive cybersecurity market for different regions. The industry analysis presents a detailed insight into the major market players in the global automotive cybersecurity market using the value chain analysis.



The market analysis includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market. It includes market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis. The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global automotive cybersecurity market in terms of various factors influencing it. The market has been segmented into application, product, and region.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:



What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global automotive cybersecurity market? How are the automotive OEMs and automotive cybersecurity startups evolving in the industry? What are the estimated market values of different product types and applications in the global automotive cybersecurity market for the period 2019-2025? How COVID-19 is impacting the global automotive cybersecurity market? How is the automotive cybersecurity industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025? What major developmental strategies are being implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market? What are key consumer attributes that can help ensure market success in different countries?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Impact of Market Drivers

1.2.1.2 Rising Connected Vehicle Adoption Across the Globe

1.2.1.2.1 Impact of IoT and 5G Communications on Connected Vehicles

1.2.1.2.2 Increasing Government Focus on Streamlined Traffic Infrastructure

1.2.1.2.3 Increasing Push from Governments to Develop Connected and Autonomous Infrastructure

1.2.1.3 Rising Cyber Threat Owing to Increase in Data and Connectivity of the Vehicles

1.2.1.4 Increasing Number of Electronic Components in the Vehicle

1.2.1.5 Integration of Big Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning Technologies

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Impact of Market Restraints

1.2.2.2 Highly Complex Ecosystem With Presence of Multiple Stakeholders

1.2.2.3 Zero-Failure Rate for Cybersecurity Applications

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments and Innovations

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

1.2.4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.3 Awards and Recognitions

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Increasing Implementation of Maas and Vehicle Platooning

1.2.5.2 Increasing Application of Automotive Cloud to Store and Share Data and Over-The-Air Software Update

1.2.5.3 Rising Demand for Advance Cybersecurity Solutions With Increase in Level of Autonomy

2 Applications

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Application and Specification

2.2.1 Passenger Vehicle

2.2.2 Commercial Vehicle

2.3 Demand Analysis of Automotive Cybersecurity by Application

2.3.1 Passenger Vehicle

2.3.1.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Cybersecurity Market, (By Region)

2.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

2.3.2.1 Global Commercial Vehicle Cybersecurity Market, (By Region)

3 Products

3.1 Products and Specification

3.1.1 Ecu Protection

3.1.2 Firewall

3.1.3 Ids and IDPs Cybersecurity Solution

3.1.3.1 Intrusion Detection System (Ids)

3.1.3.2 Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPs)

3.2 Demand Analysis of Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Product

3.2.1 Ecu Protection

3.2.2 Firewall

3.2.3 Ids and IDPs Cybersecurity Solution

4 Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 U.K.

4.4 Asia-Pacific & Japan (Ap&J)

4.5 China

4.6 Middle East and Africa

4.7 South America



5 Markets - Company Profile

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles



6 Research Methodology

6.1 Automotive Cybersecurity Market Research Methodology

6.1.1 Primary Data Sources

6.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

6.1.3 Top Down and Bottom Up Approach

6.1.4 Assumptions and Limitations

Companies Mentioned



ARILOU Technologies Ltd.

Argus Cyber Security Ltd.

Arxan Technologies, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

C2A Security Ltd.

Denso Corporation

ESCRYPT GmbH

GuardKnox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

Harman International

Karamba Security

Lear Corporation

Mocana Corporation

SafeRide Technologies Ltd.

Upstream Security Ltd.

Vector Informatik GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/85lmir

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

