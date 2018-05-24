Global Automotive Diesel Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Emission Control Catalysts Market 2018-2022 with BASF, Cataler, Clariant, Johnson Matthey & Umicore Dominating

The global automotive diesel nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission control catalysts market to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Automotive Diesel Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Emission Control Catalysts Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is implementation of advanced Euro emission norms in emerging countries. The implementation of advanced Euro emission norms in emerging countries is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the automotive diesel nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission control catalysts market in the forthcoming years.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing penetration of diesel engine vehicles. Diesel engines are extensively used by commercial fleet owners in their LCVs and HCVs as they produce considerable torque at low revolutions per minute (RPMs), which in turn, produces more driving force in comparison to gasoline engines.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is alternate exhaust aftertreatment technologies. Stringent emission norms, such as Euro 6 and US tier-2 regulations, have forced vehicle OEMs to employ advanced aftertreatment systems, such as SCR and LNT.



Key vendors

BASF

Cataler

Clariant

Johnson Matthey

Umicore

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

Segmentation by vehicle type

Comparison by vehicle type

Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by vehicle type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Implementation of advanced Euro emission norms in emerging countries

Cummins 2017 Single Module aftertreatment system

Introduction of four-way catalytic converter

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nmn2bx/global_automotive?w=5



