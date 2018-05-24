Global Automotive Diesel Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Emission Control Catalysts Market 2018-2022 with BASF, Cataler, Clariant, Johnson Matthey & Umicore Dominating

DUBLIN, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Diesel Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Emission Control Catalysts Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive diesel nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission control catalysts market to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Diesel Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Emission Control Catalysts Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is implementation of advanced Euro emission norms in emerging countries. The implementation of advanced Euro emission norms in emerging countries is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the automotive diesel nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission control catalysts market in the forthcoming years.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing penetration of diesel engine vehicles. Diesel engines are extensively used by commercial fleet owners in their LCVs and HCVs as they produce considerable torque at low revolutions per minute (RPMs), which in turn, produces more driving force in comparison to gasoline engines.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is alternate exhaust aftertreatment technologies. Stringent emission norms, such as Euro 6 and US tier-2 regulations, have forced vehicle OEMs to employ advanced aftertreatment systems, such as SCR and LNT.
Key vendors
- BASF
- Cataler
- Clariant
- Johnson Matthey
- Umicore
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE
- Segmentation by vehicle type
- Comparison by vehicle type
- Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by vehicle type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Implementation of advanced Euro emission norms in emerging countries
- Cummins 2017 Single Module aftertreatment system
- Introduction of four-way catalytic converter
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF
- Cataler
- Clariant
- Johnson Matthey
- Umicore
PART 15: APPENDIX
